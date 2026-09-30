أشاد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بمضامين الخطاب الملكي السنوي لافتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى، الذي ألقاه نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.

وأكد أن الخطاب الملكي السنوي يمثل مرجعًا وطنيًا يحدد الأولويات، ويؤكد ثبات نهج المملكة في البناء والتنمية، ووضع مصلحة الوطن والمواطن في مقدمة الاهتمام، مشيرًا إلى أن الخطاب جسّد ما تعيشه المملكة من تقدم في مختلف المجالات، في ظل قيادة حكيمة ورؤية طموحة وعمل مؤسسي متكامل، مشددًا على أن مسيرة الإصلاح والتطوير ماضية نحو تعزيز التنمية الشاملة، وتنمية الاقتصاد، ورفع جودة الحياة، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة إقليميًا ودوليًا، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

ونوه أمير المنطقة، بما يحظى به مجلس الشورى من دعم وتمكين من القيادة الرشيدة يعكس التقدير لدوره الوطني في تطوير الأنظمة وممارسة اختصاصاته التشريعية والرقابية، وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء الحكومي، بما يواكب تطلعات الوطن وحاجات المواطنين في جميع المناطق.

وقال «إننا في منطقة جازان، نستمد من هذه التوجيهات دافعًا لمواصلة العمل، ومتابعة المشاريع التنموية، والارتقاء بالخدمات، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات؛ ليكون أثر التنمية ملموسًا في حياة الإنسان في مختلف محافظات المنطقة»، سائلًا الله أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على وطننا أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره.