The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, praised the contents of the annual royal speech for the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council, which was delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He affirmed that the annual royal speech serves as a national reference that sets priorities and confirms the steadfast approach of the Kingdom in construction and development, placing the interests of the nation and citizens at the forefront of attention. He pointed out that the speech embodied the progress the Kingdom is experiencing in various fields, under wise leadership, an ambitious vision, and comprehensive institutional work, emphasizing that the reform and development journey is ongoing towards enhancing comprehensive development, boosting the economy, improving quality of life, and solidifying the Kingdom's position regionally and internationally, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Emir of the region highlighted the support and empowerment that the Shura Council receives from the wise leadership, reflecting the appreciation for its national role in developing systems and exercising its legislative and oversight competencies, and enhancing the efficiency of government performance, in line with the aspirations of the nation and the needs of citizens in all regions.

He said, "In the Jazan region, we draw from these directives a motivation to continue working, following up on development projects, improving services, and enhancing integration between entities; so that the impact of development is tangible in the lives of people in various governorates of the region," asking Allah to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to sustain security, stability, and prosperity in our homeland.