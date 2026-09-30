وزير الخارجية يلتقي رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي

التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي السيناتور جيم ريتش، ونائبة رئيس اللجنة السيناتور جين شاهين، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية. وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وأوجه التعاون المشترك بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها.
حضر اللقاء، سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والمستشار المبعوث الخاص لوزير الخارجية للمفاوضات وجهود السلام منال رضوان.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met in the American capital Washington with the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch, and the Committee's Vice Chair, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, during his official visit to the United States of America. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries, and discussed the latest developments in the regional situation and the efforts being made to maintain its security and stability.
Also present at the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and the Special Envoy Advisor to the Foreign Minister for Negotiations and Peace Efforts, Manal Radwan.