التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي السيناتور جيم ريتش، ونائبة رئيس اللجنة السيناتور جين شاهين، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وأوجه التعاون المشترك بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها.
وزير الخارجية يلتقي رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي


حضر اللقاء، سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والمستشار المبعوث الخاص لوزير الخارجية للمفاوضات وجهود السلام منال رضوان.