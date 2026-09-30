وزير الخارجية يلتقي رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met in the American capital Washington with the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch, and the Committee's Vice Chair, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, during his official visit to the United States of America.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries, and discussed the latest developments in the regional situation and the efforts being made to maintain its security and stability.



Also present at the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and the Special Envoy Advisor to the Foreign Minister for Negotiations and Peace Efforts, Manal Radwan.