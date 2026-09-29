تستعد وزارة الطاقة لاستضافة وتنظيم سلسلة من أبرز الاجتماعات والفعاليات الدولية والإقليمية في قطاع الطاقة بالعاصمة الرياض، خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 15 أكتوبر 2026م، في إطار أسبوع دولي حافل يجمع وزراء ومسؤولي الطاقة، وقادة كبرى الشركات العالمية، ورؤساء المنظمات الدولية، والخبراء والمختصين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

ويأتي في مقدمة هذه الفعاليات المؤتمر الـ 25 للطاقة الذي تستضيفه المملكة، إلى جانب عدد من الاجتماعات الوزارية الدولية والعربية والفعاليات المتخصصة التي تجعل من الرياض، على مدى عدة أيام، نقطة التقاء عالمية لمسارات الحوار وصناعة السياسات والاستثمار والابتكار في قطاع الطاقة.

ويكتسب هذا التجمع زخمًا دوليًا لافتًا، مع تأكيد مشاركة أكثر من 70 وزيرًا، وأكثر من 300 من رؤساء الشركات وكبار التنفيذيين، إلى جانب قيادات أكثر من 25 منظمة ومؤسسة دولية معنية بالطاقة، في حضور يعكس حجم وأهمية القضايا المطروحة، واتساع دائرة المشاركة الدولية في مناقشة مستقبل منظومة الطاقة.

وتنطلق الفعاليات في 11 أكتوبر بالاجتماع الوزاري السابع عشر لمنتدى الطاقة الدولي (IEF17)، الذي تستضيفه المملكة بمشاركة وزراء الطاقة وقادة الصناعة ورؤساء المنظمات الدولية؛ لبحث أمن الطاقة، واستقرار الأسواق، والاستثمار، وتعزيز الحوار والتعاون بين الدول المنتجة والمستهلكة.

كما تستضيف وزارة الطاقة، خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 13 أكتوبر، الاجتماع الوزاري السابع عشر للطاقة النظيفة (CEM17) والاجتماع الوزاري الحادي عشر لمبادرة «مهمة الابتكار» (MI-11)، بمشاركة وزراء ومسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من عدد من الاقتصادات الكبرى، وقيادات القطاع الخاص والمنظمات الدولية ومؤسسات البحث والابتكار، لمناقشة تسريع تطوير وتبني تقنيات وحلول الطاقة وتحويل الابتكار إلى تطبيقات عملية ذات أثر واسع.

وضمن هذا الحراك الدولي، تستضيف المملكة كذلك الدورة السادسة عشر للمجلس الوزاري العربي للكهرباء، إلى جانب اجتماعات وفعاليات عربية متخصصة وورش عمل رفيعة المستوى، تبحث العديد من الموضوعات المرتبطة بتعزيز التعاون الإقليمي، والاستثمار، والتقنيات الحديثة.

وفي قلب هذا الأسبوع، تستضيف المملكة المؤتمر ليجمع تحت مظلته قيادات حكومية وصناعية واستثمارية وتقنية من مختلف دول العالم لمناقشة القضايا التي ترسم مستقبل الطاقة؛ من أمن وموثوقية الإمدادات، والأسواق والاستثمار، إلى الابتكار والتقنيات الحديثة والاستدامة وتنمية القدرات البشرية.

وتأتي هذه اللقاءات في مرحلة تتزايد فيها الحاجة عالميًا للتعاون بين قادة القطاع والمستثمرين ومطوري التقنية، بما يتيح الانتقال من مناقشة التحديات إلى تطوير حلول عملية، وبناء الشراكات، وتحفيز الاستثمارات، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي.

ولا يقتصر البرنامج على الاجتماعات الوزارية وقيادات الشركات؛ إذ يتضمن مسارات وبرامج مخصصة للشباب والمهنيين الشباب، والمرأة في قطاع الطاقة، والابتكار وريادة الأعمال، إلى جانب جلسات تناقش الذكاء الاصطناعي والرقمنة والتقنيات الناشئة وتنمية المواهب، فضلًا عن البرامج الفنية وورش العمل والتحديات الابتكارية والمعرض الدولي المصاحب.

وتتيح البرامج الفنية والمعرض الدولي المصاحب للمتخصصين والشباب ورواد الأعمال فرصة الاطلاع على أحدث التقنيات والحلول، والتواصل مع قادة القطاع والخبراء والمبتكرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وتعكس استضافة وزارة الطاقة لهذه المنظومة المتكاملة من الاجتماعات والفعاليات، وما تشهده من حضور دولي رفيع وتنوع واسع في المشاركة، مكانة المملكة منصةً عالميةً للحوار والابتكار وتبادل الخبرات وبناء الشراكات في قطاع الطاقة، ودورها في دعم التعاون الدولي والإسهام في صياغة مستقبل القطاع.