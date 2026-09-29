The Ministry of Energy is preparing to host and organize a series of prominent international and regional meetings and events in the energy sector in the capital, Riyadh, from October 11 to 15, 2026, as part of a bustling international week that brings together energy ministers, industry leaders, heads of international organizations, and experts and specialists from around the world.

At the forefront of these events is the 25th WPC Energy Conference, hosted by the Kingdom, alongside several international and Arab ministerial meetings and specialized events that will make Riyadh a global meeting point for dialogue, policy-making, investment, and innovation in the energy sector over several days.

This gathering gains significant international momentum, with the confirmation of participation from more than 70 ministers, over 300 company heads and senior executives, as well as leaders from more than 25 international organizations and institutions concerned with energy, reflecting the magnitude and importance of the issues at hand and the broadening circle of international participation in discussing the future of the energy system.

The events will kick off on October 11 with the 17th International Energy Forum (IEF17), hosted by the Kingdom with the participation of energy ministers, industry leaders, and heads of international organizations to discuss energy security, market stability, investment, and enhancing dialogue and cooperation between producing and consuming countries.

The Ministry of Energy will also host, from October 11 to 13, the 17th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM17) and the 11th Mission Innovation (MI-11) ministerial meeting, with the participation of ministers and high-level officials from several major economies, private sector leaders, international organizations, and research and innovation institutions, to discuss accelerating the development and adoption of energy technologies and solutions and turning innovation into practical applications with wide impact.

As part of this international movement, the Kingdom will also host the 16th Arab Ministerial Council on Electricity, along with specialized Arab meetings and high-level workshops that will explore many topics related to enhancing regional cooperation, investment, and modern technologies.

At the heart of this week, the Kingdom will host the 25th WPC Energy Conference under the theme "Paths to a Future of Energy for All," bringing together government, industrial, investment, and technological leaders from various countries to discuss issues shaping the future of energy; from supply security and reliability, markets and investment, to innovation, modern technologies, sustainability, and human capacity development.

These meetings come at a time when there is an increasing global need for cooperation among sector leaders, investors, and technology developers, enabling a shift from discussing challenges to developing practical solutions, building partnerships, stimulating investments, and enhancing international cooperation.

The program is not limited to ministerial meetings and company leaders; it includes dedicated tracks and programs for youth and young professionals, women in the energy sector, innovation, and entrepreneurship, as well as sessions discussing artificial intelligence, digitization, emerging technologies, and talent development, in addition to technical programs, workshops, innovation challenges, and the accompanying international exhibition.

The technical programs and the accompanying international exhibition provide specialists, youth, and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to explore the latest technologies and solutions and connect with sector leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world.

The Ministry of Energy's hosting of this integrated system of meetings and events, along with its high-level international attendance and wide diversity in participation, reflects the Kingdom's position as a global platform for dialogue, innovation, experience exchange, and partnership building in the energy sector, and its role in supporting international cooperation and contributing to shaping the future of the sector.