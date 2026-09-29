تستعد وزارة الطاقة لاستضافة وتنظيم سلسلة من أبرز الاجتماعات والفعاليات الدولية والإقليمية في قطاع الطاقة بالعاصمة الرياض، خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 15 أكتوبر 2026م، في إطار أسبوع دولي حافل يجمع وزراء ومسؤولي الطاقة، وقادة كبرى الشركات العالمية، ورؤساء المنظمات الدولية، والخبراء والمختصين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
ويأتي في مقدمة هذه الفعاليات المؤتمر الـ 25 للطاقة الذي تستضيفه المملكة، إلى جانب عدد من الاجتماعات الوزارية الدولية والعربية والفعاليات المتخصصة التي تجعل من الرياض، على مدى عدة أيام، نقطة التقاء عالمية لمسارات الحوار وصناعة السياسات والاستثمار والابتكار في قطاع الطاقة.
ويكتسب هذا التجمع زخمًا دوليًا لافتًا، مع تأكيد مشاركة أكثر من 70 وزيرًا، وأكثر من 300 من رؤساء الشركات وكبار التنفيذيين، إلى جانب قيادات أكثر من 25 منظمة ومؤسسة دولية معنية بالطاقة، في حضور يعكس حجم وأهمية القضايا المطروحة، واتساع دائرة المشاركة الدولية في مناقشة مستقبل منظومة الطاقة.
وتنطلق الفعاليات في 11 أكتوبر بالاجتماع الوزاري السابع عشر لمنتدى الطاقة الدولي (IEF17)، الذي تستضيفه المملكة بمشاركة وزراء الطاقة وقادة الصناعة ورؤساء المنظمات الدولية؛ لبحث أمن الطاقة، واستقرار الأسواق، والاستثمار، وتعزيز الحوار والتعاون بين الدول المنتجة والمستهلكة.
كما تستضيف وزارة الطاقة، خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 13 أكتوبر، الاجتماع الوزاري السابع عشر للطاقة النظيفة (CEM17) والاجتماع الوزاري الحادي عشر لمبادرة «مهمة الابتكار» (MI-11)، بمشاركة وزراء ومسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من عدد من الاقتصادات الكبرى، وقيادات القطاع الخاص والمنظمات الدولية ومؤسسات البحث والابتكار، لمناقشة تسريع تطوير وتبني تقنيات وحلول الطاقة وتحويل الابتكار إلى تطبيقات عملية ذات أثر واسع.
وضمن هذا الحراك الدولي، تستضيف المملكة كذلك الدورة السادسة عشر للمجلس الوزاري العربي للكهرباء، إلى جانب اجتماعات وفعاليات عربية متخصصة وورش عمل رفيعة المستوى، تبحث العديد من الموضوعات المرتبطة بتعزيز التعاون الإقليمي، والاستثمار، والتقنيات الحديثة.
وفي قلب هذا الأسبوع، تستضيف المملكة المؤتمر ليجمع تحت مظلته قيادات حكومية وصناعية واستثمارية وتقنية من مختلف دول العالم لمناقشة القضايا التي ترسم مستقبل الطاقة؛ من أمن وموثوقية الإمدادات، والأسواق والاستثمار، إلى الابتكار والتقنيات الحديثة والاستدامة وتنمية القدرات البشرية.
وتأتي هذه اللقاءات في مرحلة تتزايد فيها الحاجة عالميًا للتعاون بين قادة القطاع والمستثمرين ومطوري التقنية، بما يتيح الانتقال من مناقشة التحديات إلى تطوير حلول عملية، وبناء الشراكات، وتحفيز الاستثمارات، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي.
ولا يقتصر البرنامج على الاجتماعات الوزارية وقيادات الشركات؛ إذ يتضمن مسارات وبرامج مخصصة للشباب والمهنيين الشباب، والمرأة في قطاع الطاقة، والابتكار وريادة الأعمال، إلى جانب جلسات تناقش الذكاء الاصطناعي والرقمنة والتقنيات الناشئة وتنمية المواهب، فضلًا عن البرامج الفنية وورش العمل والتحديات الابتكارية والمعرض الدولي المصاحب.
وتتيح البرامج الفنية والمعرض الدولي المصاحب للمتخصصين والشباب ورواد الأعمال فرصة الاطلاع على أحدث التقنيات والحلول، والتواصل مع قادة القطاع والخبراء والمبتكرين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
وتعكس استضافة وزارة الطاقة لهذه المنظومة المتكاملة من الاجتماعات والفعاليات، وما تشهده من حضور دولي رفيع وتنوع واسع في المشاركة، مكانة المملكة منصةً عالميةً للحوار والابتكار وتبادل الخبرات وبناء الشراكات في قطاع الطاقة، ودورها في دعم التعاون الدولي والإسهام في صياغة مستقبل القطاع.
The Ministry of Energy is preparing to host and organize a series of prominent international and regional meetings and events in the energy sector in the capital, Riyadh, from October 11 to 15, 2026, as part of a bustling international week that brings together energy ministers, industry leaders, heads of international organizations, and experts and specialists from around the world.
At the forefront of these events is the 25th WPC Energy Conference, hosted by the Kingdom, alongside several international and Arab ministerial meetings and specialized events that will make Riyadh a global meeting point for dialogue, policy-making, investment, and innovation in the energy sector over several days.
This gathering gains significant international momentum, with the confirmation of participation from more than 70 ministers, over 300 company heads and senior executives, as well as leaders from more than 25 international organizations and institutions concerned with energy, reflecting the magnitude and importance of the issues at hand and the broadening circle of international participation in discussing the future of the energy system.
The events will kick off on October 11 with the 17th International Energy Forum (IEF17), hosted by the Kingdom with the participation of energy ministers, industry leaders, and heads of international organizations to discuss energy security, market stability, investment, and enhancing dialogue and cooperation between producing and consuming countries.
The Ministry of Energy will also host, from October 11 to 13, the 17th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM17) and the 11th Mission Innovation (MI-11) ministerial meeting, with the participation of ministers and high-level officials from several major economies, private sector leaders, international organizations, and research and innovation institutions, to discuss accelerating the development and adoption of energy technologies and solutions and turning innovation into practical applications with wide impact.
As part of this international movement, the Kingdom will also host the 16th Arab Ministerial Council on Electricity, along with specialized Arab meetings and high-level workshops that will explore many topics related to enhancing regional cooperation, investment, and modern technologies.
At the heart of this week, the Kingdom will host the 25th WPC Energy Conference under the theme "Paths to a Future of Energy for All," bringing together government, industrial, investment, and technological leaders from various countries to discuss issues shaping the future of energy; from supply security and reliability, markets and investment, to innovation, modern technologies, sustainability, and human capacity development.
These meetings come at a time when there is an increasing global need for cooperation among sector leaders, investors, and technology developers, enabling a shift from discussing challenges to developing practical solutions, building partnerships, stimulating investments, and enhancing international cooperation.
The program is not limited to ministerial meetings and company leaders; it includes dedicated tracks and programs for youth and young professionals, women in the energy sector, innovation, and entrepreneurship, as well as sessions discussing artificial intelligence, digitization, emerging technologies, and talent development, in addition to technical programs, workshops, innovation challenges, and the accompanying international exhibition.
The technical programs and the accompanying international exhibition provide specialists, youth, and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to explore the latest technologies and solutions and connect with sector leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world.
The Ministry of Energy's hosting of this integrated system of meetings and events, along with its high-level international attendance and wide diversity in participation, reflects the Kingdom's position as a global platform for dialogue, innovation, experience exchange, and partnership building in the energy sector, and its role in supporting international cooperation and contributing to shaping the future of the sector.