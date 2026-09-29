The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today (Tuesday) in Washington with the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Tom Cotton, during his official visit to the United States of America.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest political and security developments, as well as ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant areas, contributing to the realization of the common interests of the two friendly countries and strengthening security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

Attending the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Political Affairs Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, and the Special Envoy Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Negotiations and Peace Efforts, Manal Radwan.