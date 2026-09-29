التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في واشنطن اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رئيس لجنة الاستخبارات في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي السيناتور توم كوتون، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث آخر التطورات السياسية والأمنية، وسبل تعزيز أوجه التعاون الثنائي في المجالات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في تحقيق المصالح المشتركة للبلدين الصديقين، ويعزز الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
حضر اللقاء سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان، والمستشار المبعوث الخاص لوزير الخارجية للمفاوضات وجهود السلام منال رضوان.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today (Tuesday) in Washington with the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Tom Cotton, during his official visit to the United States of America.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest political and security developments, as well as ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant areas, contributing to the realization of the common interests of the two friendly countries and strengthening security and stability at both the regional and international levels.
Attending the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Political Affairs Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, and the Special Envoy Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Negotiations and Peace Efforts, Manal Radwan.