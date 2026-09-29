التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في واشنطن اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رئيس لجنة الاستخبارات في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي السيناتور توم كوتون، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث آخر التطورات السياسية والأمنية، وسبل تعزيز أوجه التعاون الثنائي في المجالات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في تحقيق المصالح المشتركة للبلدين الصديقين، ويعزز الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

حضر اللقاء سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان، والمستشار المبعوث الخاص لوزير الخارجية للمفاوضات وجهود السلام منال رضوان.