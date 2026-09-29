The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended three expatriates of Yemeni nationality for exploiting the sediments in the Riyadh area, and legal actions have been taken against them. The forces clarified that 11 pieces of equipment used for dredging and transporting soil were seized.

Reporting Violations

The forces urged the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers 911 in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom's areas. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.