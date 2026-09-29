ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي ثلاثة مقيمين مخالفين من الجنسية اليمنية؛ لاستغلالهم الرواسب في منطقة الرياض، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم. وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط 11 معدة تستخدم في تجريف ونقل التربة.

الإبلاغ عن الاعتداءات

وحثت القوات على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام 911 بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و999 و996 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.