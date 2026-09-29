استعرضت ندوة أقامتها غرفة تجارة وصناعة الطائف الآثار الاقتصادية لقيادة المرأة للسيارة.
وأوضح المسؤول بمكتب الاستراتيجية بغرفة الطائف يحيى الماخذي لـ«عكاظ» أن قيادة المرأة للسيارة أحدثت 8 آثار اقتصادية تجاوزت كونها وسيلة للتنقل، لتسهم في زيادة مشاركتها في سوق العمل، وتنشيط الإنفاق، وتحفيز قطاعات اقتصادية متعددة، وخلق فرص استثمارية ووظيفية جديدة.
نمو خدمات وقطاعات
وأوضح على هامش الندوة، أن قيادة المرأة سهّلت الوصول إلى الوظائف ووسّعت فرص العمل، إلى جانب تنشيط الإنفاق المرتبط بالسيارات والتمويل والتأمين والوقود والصيانة وقطع الغيار والعناية بالمركبات.
وأشار إلى أن ذلك أسهم في نمو خدمات وقطاعات مرتبطة بالتأمين والتمويل والتدريب على القيادة والصيانة وخدمات ما بعد البيع والخدمات الرقمية، كما دعم قطاع التجزئة والمراكز التجارية عبر توسيع قاعدة الزوار، وعزز فرص ريادة الأعمال والعمل المرن من خلال تسهيل وصول رائدات الأعمال والعاملات المستقلات إلى العملاء والأسواق والفعاليات.
خفض تكاليف النقل
وبين أن استقلالية المرأة في التنقل تسهم في خفض بعض تكاليف النقل على الأسرة، من خلال تقليل الاعتماد على السائق الخاص أو خدمات النقل المدفوعة، بما يتيح توجيه جزء من دخل الأسرة إلى مجالات استهلاكية أو ادخارية أخرى، مؤكداً أن الأثر يمتد إلى تمكين المرأة والاستثمار في رأس المال البشري وتحسين جودة الحياة.
وعي بالإجراءات النظامية
من جانبه، أكد المحامي حسن الشريف أهمية الوعي بالإجراءات النظامية والتوثيق السليم لحفظ حقوق المرأة عند تعرضها للحوادث أو المضايقات أثناء القيادة، مشدداً على عدم الاعتراف بالمسؤولية أو التنازل قبل تحديدها من الجهات المختصة، والاحتفاظ ببيانات الحادث والأدلة وتسجيلات كاميرات المركبة ومعلومات الشهود.
وحذّر من الانجرار إلى المواجهة عند التعرض للتحرش أو الملاحقة أو محاولة إيقاف المركبة، داعياً إلى اللجوء إلى الجهات المختصة والتمييز بين التوثيق النظامي والتشهير عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
إسعافات أولية
وشهدت الندوة مشاركة الهلال الأحمر السعودي، الذي استعرض أساليب التعامل الصحيح مع المصابين في الحوادث المرورية، والإسعافات الأولية اللازمة في حالات الكسور وصعوبات التنفس والصعق الكهربائي، لدى الصغار والكبار، للحد من مضاعفات الإصابات إلى حين وصول الفرق الإسعافية المختصة.
A seminar organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Taif reviewed the economic impacts of women driving cars.
Yahya Al-Makhdhi, an official at the strategy office of the Taif Chamber, explained to "Okaz" that women's driving has resulted in 8 economic impacts that go beyond being a means of transportation, contributing to increased participation in the labor market, stimulating spending, boosting multiple economic sectors, and creating new investment and job opportunities.
Growth of Services and Sectors
He clarified on the sidelines of the seminar that women's driving has facilitated access to jobs and expanded work opportunities, in addition to stimulating spending related to cars, financing, insurance, fuel, maintenance, spare parts, and vehicle care.
He pointed out that this has contributed to the growth of services and sectors related to insurance, financing, driving training, maintenance, after-sales services, and digital services, as well as supporting the retail sector and shopping centers by expanding the visitor base, and enhancing opportunities for entrepreneurship and flexible work by facilitating access for female entrepreneurs and independent workers to clients, markets, and events.
Reducing Transportation Costs
He indicated that women's independence in mobility contributes to reducing some transportation costs for families by decreasing reliance on private drivers or paid transportation services, allowing part of the family income to be directed to other consumption or savings areas, emphasizing that the impact extends to empowering women, investing in human capital, and improving quality of life.
Awareness of Regulatory Procedures
For his part, lawyer Hassan Al-Sharif emphasized the importance of awareness of regulatory procedures and proper documentation to protect women's rights when they face accidents or harassment while driving, stressing the need not to acknowledge responsibility or waive rights before it is determined by the relevant authorities, and to retain accident data, evidence, vehicle camera recordings, and witness information.
He warned against getting drawn into confrontation when faced with harassment, stalking, or attempts to stop the vehicle, calling for resorting to the relevant authorities and distinguishing between regulatory documentation and defamation via social media.
First Aid
The seminar witnessed the participation of the Saudi Red Crescent, which reviewed the correct ways to deal with injured individuals in traffic accidents, and the necessary first aid in cases of fractures, breathing difficulties, and electrical shocks, for both children and adults, to minimize the complications of injuries until specialized rescue teams arrive.