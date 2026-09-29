A seminar organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Taif reviewed the economic impacts of women driving cars.



Yahya Al-Makhdhi, an official at the strategy office of the Taif Chamber, explained to "Okaz" that women's driving has resulted in 8 economic impacts that go beyond being a means of transportation, contributing to increased participation in the labor market, stimulating spending, boosting multiple economic sectors, and creating new investment and job opportunities.



Growth of Services and Sectors



He clarified on the sidelines of the seminar that women's driving has facilitated access to jobs and expanded work opportunities, in addition to stimulating spending related to cars, financing, insurance, fuel, maintenance, spare parts, and vehicle care.



He pointed out that this has contributed to the growth of services and sectors related to insurance, financing, driving training, maintenance, after-sales services, and digital services, as well as supporting the retail sector and shopping centers by expanding the visitor base, and enhancing opportunities for entrepreneurship and flexible work by facilitating access for female entrepreneurs and independent workers to clients, markets, and events.



Reducing Transportation Costs



He indicated that women's independence in mobility contributes to reducing some transportation costs for families by decreasing reliance on private drivers or paid transportation services, allowing part of the family income to be directed to other consumption or savings areas, emphasizing that the impact extends to empowering women, investing in human capital, and improving quality of life.



Awareness of Regulatory Procedures



For his part, lawyer Hassan Al-Sharif emphasized the importance of awareness of regulatory procedures and proper documentation to protect women's rights when they face accidents or harassment while driving, stressing the need not to acknowledge responsibility or waive rights before it is determined by the relevant authorities, and to retain accident data, evidence, vehicle camera recordings, and witness information.



He warned against getting drawn into confrontation when faced with harassment, stalking, or attempts to stop the vehicle, calling for resorting to the relevant authorities and distinguishing between regulatory documentation and defamation via social media.



First Aid



The seminar witnessed the participation of the Saudi Red Crescent, which reviewed the correct ways to deal with injured individuals in traffic accidents, and the necessary first aid in cases of fractures, breathing difficulties, and electrical shocks, for both children and adults, to minimize the complications of injuries until specialized rescue teams arrive.