تحت رعاية مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل، وبالتعاون مع جامعة أم القرى

نظّم مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري، اليوم (الأربعاء)، ملتقى «جسور التواصل» بعنوان «الحج والعمرة نموذجاً للتعايش والتواصل الحضاري»، بمقر الجامعة، بحضور رئيس جامعة أم القرى الدكتور معدي آل مذهب، وعدد من المسؤولين والمختصين والمهتمين.

وأوضح الأمين العام للمركز الدكتور عبدالله الفوزان، في كلمته خلال افتتاح الملتقى، أن الملتقى يمثل فرصة لتبادل الخبرات والتجارب بين المؤسسات، واستعراض الممارسات الناجحة، وفتح آفاق جديدة للتعاون وبناء الشراكات، بما يسهم في تطوير العمل المؤسسي والمجتمعي، انطلاقاً من رسالة المركز في تعزيز التلاحم وبناء الجسور وتقريب وجهات النظر، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى أن تسهم أعمال الملتقى ونقاشاته في إطلاق مبادرات عملية وشراكات مثمرة تعزز التواصل والتقارب.

من جانبه، أكد رئيس جامعة أم القرى أن الملتقى يمثل مساحة نوعية للحوار وتبادل الخبرات وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في تعزيز قيم الانتماء والولاء لدى الأفراد والمجتمع، ويعكس الطموح الوطني في بناء بيئات حضرية متكاملة ترتقي بجودة الحياة، وتحافظ على الهوية، وتستثمر الفنون والثقافة وعمق التاريخ في تحقيق التعايش وصناعة مستقبل طموح يرتكز على التاريخ والحضارة السعودية.

ويستعرض الملتقى خدمات المملكة في قطاع الحج والعمرة ودلالاتها الحضارية والثقافية، وما تعكسه من قيم حضارية تستحضرها الدولة في تقديم الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن خلال رحلتهم الدينية، منذ الوصول حتى المغادرة.

وعقب الافتتاح، عُقدت جلسات حوارية تناولت عدداً من المحاور، أبرزها التأصيل الديني والتربوي لقيم التعايش، والمشاعر المقدسة بوصفها منصة للتواصل الحضاري، ورسالة السلام والوسطية للعالم، إلى جانب جهود المملكة في إثراء التجربة الحضارية، وإبراز ما تمثله مواسم الحج والعمرة من نموذج إنساني للتواصل والتقارب بين الشعوب والثقافات.