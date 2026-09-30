أتاحت الجوازات السعودية للمواطنين إصدار جواز السفر لأفراد الأسرة ممن هم دون 21 سنة عبر منصة «أبشر»،

كما مكنت الجوازات أم المواطن المقيمة من تجديد هوية مقيم عبر حسابها على المنصة. تشمل خطوات تجديد جواز السفر تحديد مدة الصلاحية المطلوبة وتعبئة بيانات عنوان التوصيل وتحديد طريقة الاستلام عبر «واصل» والموافقة على الشروط والأحكام والإقرارات المطلوبة، ثم مراجعة البيانات وسداد الرسوم. إذا كان عمر المستفيد أقل من 21 سنة، يتم إصدار الجواز لمدة 5 سنوات، وإذا كان العمر 21 سنة أو أكثر، يمكنه اختيار صلاحية الجواز 5 أو 10 سنوات. ومن الشروط أن تكون هوية المواطن أو المواطنة سارية المفعول، وتوفر بصمة وصورة في أنظمة وزارة الداخلية، وأن يكون المستفيد متواجداً داخل المملكة عند تقديم الطلب وألا يكون لدى المستفيد جواز سفر سارٍ آخر أو مرافقاً في جواز سفر شخص آخر.