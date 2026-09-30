The Saudi passports authority has allowed citizens to issue passports for family members under the age of 21 through the "Absher" platform,

and it has also enabled the resident mother to renew the residency identity through her account on the platform. The steps to renew the passport include specifying the required validity period, filling in the delivery address details, selecting the delivery method via "Wasel," agreeing to the terms and conditions and required declarations, then reviewing the information and paying the fees. If the beneficiary is under 21 years old, the passport is issued for a period of 5 years, and if the age is 21 years or older, they can choose a passport validity of 5 or 10 years. One of the conditions is that the identity of the citizen must be valid, and there must be a fingerprint and photo in the systems of the Ministry of Interior, and the beneficiary must be present in the Kingdom when submitting the application and must not have another valid passport or be accompanying another person's passport.