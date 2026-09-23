هنّأ رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والشعب السعودي، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي. وأشار إلى أن مسيرة المملكة في التقدم والتحوّل تمثّل مصدر فخر وإعجاب ليس للشعب السعودي فحسب، بل لباكستان أيضًا.
علاقات تاريخية وراسخة
وأشاد رئيس وزراء باكستان بما حققته المملكة في ظل قيادة ورؤية ولي العهد، من خطوات لافتة نحو مزيد من الازدهار والتحديث والابتكار، مؤكدًا اعتزاز باكستان بعلاقات الأخوة التاريخية والراسخة مع المملكة، القائمة على الإيمان والثقة المتبادلة والروابط الوثيقة بين شعبي البلدين.
وقال: «إن هذه الأخوة تتحول، في ظل رعاية ولي العهد، إلى شراكة إستراتيجية أكثر قوة تستند إلى الالتزام المشترك بالسلام والأمن ووحدة الأمة الإسلامية»، مشيرًا إلى توقيع البلدين اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشترك، إلى جانب اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as the Saudi people, on the occasion of Saudi National Day. He noted that the Kingdom's journey towards progress and transformation is a source of pride and admiration not only for the Saudi people but also for Pakistan.
Historical and Strong Relations
The Prime Minister of Pakistan praised what the Kingdom has achieved under the leadership and vision of the Crown Prince, highlighting notable steps towards further prosperity, modernization, and innovation. He emphasized Pakistan's pride in its historical and strong brotherly relations with the Kingdom, which are based on mutual faith, trust, and the close ties between the peoples of both countries.
He stated: "This brotherhood is transforming, under the care of the Crown Prince, into a more robust strategic partnership based on a shared commitment to peace, security, and the unity of the Islamic nation," referring to the signing of a joint strategic defense agreement between the two countries, alongside the Makkah Agreement for mutual defense.