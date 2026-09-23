هنّأ رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والشعب السعودي، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني السعودي. وأشار إلى أن مسيرة المملكة في التقدم والتحوّل تمثّل مصدر فخر وإعجاب ليس للشعب السعودي فحسب، بل لباكستان أيضًا.


علاقات تاريخية وراسخة


وأشاد رئيس وزراء باكستان بما حققته المملكة في ظل قيادة ورؤية ولي العهد، من خطوات لافتة نحو مزيد من الازدهار والتحديث والابتكار، مؤكدًا اعتزاز باكستان بعلاقات الأخوة التاريخية والراسخة مع المملكة، القائمة على الإيمان والثقة المتبادلة والروابط الوثيقة بين شعبي البلدين.


وقال: «إن هذه الأخوة تتحول، في ظل رعاية ولي العهد، إلى شراكة إستراتيجية أكثر قوة تستند إلى الالتزام المشترك بالسلام والأمن ووحدة الأمة الإسلامية»، مشيرًا إلى توقيع البلدين اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشترك، إلى جانب اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك.