The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as the Saudi people, on the occasion of Saudi National Day. He noted that the Kingdom's journey towards progress and transformation is a source of pride and admiration not only for the Saudi people but also for Pakistan.



Historical and Strong Relations



The Prime Minister of Pakistan praised what the Kingdom has achieved under the leadership and vision of the Crown Prince, highlighting notable steps towards further prosperity, modernization, and innovation. He emphasized Pakistan's pride in its historical and strong brotherly relations with the Kingdom, which are based on mutual faith, trust, and the close ties between the peoples of both countries.



He stated: "This brotherhood is transforming, under the care of the Crown Prince, into a more robust strategic partnership based on a shared commitment to peace, security, and the unity of the Islamic nation," referring to the signing of a joint strategic defense agreement between the two countries, alongside the Makkah Agreement for mutual defense.