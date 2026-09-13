The King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language, in collaboration with the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business, and in partnership with 30 governmental entities, has launched the (Legal Terminology Dictionary); coinciding with the International Day of Law. This specialized dictionary includes over 4,800 terms, documenting the terms used in regulations, laws, and legislative documents, and clarifying their general meanings.

Enhancing Accuracy and Consistency

The dictionary aims to enhance accuracy and consistency in the use of legal and regulatory terminology, facilitate professional communication among specialists in legal, administrative, and legislative fields, support the presence of the Arabic language in legal and regulatory discourse, enrich the specialized lexicon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and strengthen partnerships with relevant entities in legal and regulatory matters.

A Fundamental Pillar

The Secretary-General of the Complex, Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, indicated that the production of specialized lexicographical materials represents a fundamental pillar in the operational framework of the Complex, extending to several areas related to the needs of various sectors, with the legal field being one of the most prominent. The dictionary, which is a result of the efforts of several governmental entities participating in the work of the legal committee at the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business, contributes to supporting the business and competitive environment, and enhances the presence of specialized lexicon in this field.

Developing Specialized Dictionaries

The dictionary targets specialists and researchers in legal, administrative, and legislative fields, governmental entities, universities, and those interested in legislative and regulatory projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The content of the dictionary remains of a consultative nature; it does not replace the need to refer to official regulatory texts, nor does it represent a binding interpretation of laws and regulations, or an opinion issued by any specialized regulatory body. The Complex continues its efforts to develop specialized dictionaries and enrich the Arabic linguistic content; facilitating access to terminological knowledge and supporting the accurate use of the Arabic language in professional and specialized fields, in alignment with the objectives of the Human Capacity Development Program.