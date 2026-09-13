أطلق مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية -بالتعاون مع المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال، والشراكة مع 30 جهة حكومية- (معجم المصطلحات القانونية)؛ تزامناً مع اليوم العالمي للقانون، وهو معجم مختص يضم ما يزيد على 4,800 مصطلح، يوثّق المصطلحات المتداولة في الأنظمة واللوائح والوثائق التشريعية، ويبيّن دلالاتها العامة.
تعزيز الدقة والاتساق
ويهدف المعجم إلى تعزيز الدقة والاتساق في استعمال المصطلح القانوني والتنظيمي، وتيسير التواصل المهني بين المختصين بالحقول القانونية والإدارية والتشريعية، إلى جانب دعم حضور اللغة العربية في الخطاب القانوني والتنظيمي، وإثراء الرصيد المعجمي المختص في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتعزيز الشراكة مع الجهات ذات العلاقة بالشأن القانوني والتنظيمي.
ركيزة أساسية
وأشار الأمين العام للمجمع، الدكتور عبدالله بن صالح الوشمي، إلى أن صناعة المواد المعجمية المختصة تمثّل ركيزة رئيسة في منظومة عمل المجمع، وتمتد إلى عدد من المجالات ذات الصلة بحاجات القطاعات المختلفة، ويأتي الحقل القانوني أحد أبرز هذه المجالات. ويسهم المعجم -الذي جاء ترجمة لجهود عدد من الجهات الحكومية المشاركة في أعمال اللجنة القانونية بالمركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال- في دعم بيئة الأعمال والتنافسية، ويُعزّز حضور المحتوى المعجمي المختص بهذا الحقل.
تطوير المعاجم المختصة
ويستهدف المعجم المختصين والباحثين في الحقول القانونية والإدارية والتشريعية، والجهات الحكومية والجامعات، والمهتمين بالمشاريع التشريعية والتنظيمية في المملكة العربية السعودية. وتبقى مادة المعجم ذات طبيعة استرشادية؛ إذ لا تُغني عن الرجوع إلى النصوص النظامية الرسمية، ولا تمثّل تفسيراً ملزماً للأنظمة واللوائح، أو رأياً صادراً عن أي جهة تنظيمية مختصة. ويواصل المجمع جهوده في تطوير المعاجم المختصة، وإثراء المحتوى اللغوي العربي؛ بما يُيسّر الوصول إلى المعرفة الاصطلاحية، ويدعم دقّة استعمال اللغة العربية في المجالات المهنية والتخصصية؛ انسجاماً مع مستهدفات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية.
The King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language, in collaboration with the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business, and in partnership with 30 governmental entities, has launched the (Legal Terminology Dictionary); coinciding with the International Day of Law. This specialized dictionary includes over 4,800 terms, documenting the terms used in regulations, laws, and legislative documents, and clarifying their general meanings.
Enhancing Accuracy and Consistency
The dictionary aims to enhance accuracy and consistency in the use of legal and regulatory terminology, facilitate professional communication among specialists in legal, administrative, and legislative fields, support the presence of the Arabic language in legal and regulatory discourse, enrich the specialized lexicon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and strengthen partnerships with relevant entities in legal and regulatory matters.
A Fundamental Pillar
The Secretary-General of the Complex, Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, indicated that the production of specialized lexicographical materials represents a fundamental pillar in the operational framework of the Complex, extending to several areas related to the needs of various sectors, with the legal field being one of the most prominent. The dictionary, which is a result of the efforts of several governmental entities participating in the work of the legal committee at the Saudi Center for Competitiveness and Business, contributes to supporting the business and competitive environment, and enhances the presence of specialized lexicon in this field.
Developing Specialized Dictionaries
The dictionary targets specialists and researchers in legal, administrative, and legislative fields, governmental entities, universities, and those interested in legislative and regulatory projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The content of the dictionary remains of a consultative nature; it does not replace the need to refer to official regulatory texts, nor does it represent a binding interpretation of laws and regulations, or an opinion issued by any specialized regulatory body. The Complex continues its efforts to develop specialized dictionaries and enrich the Arabic linguistic content; facilitating access to terminological knowledge and supporting the accurate use of the Arabic language in professional and specialized fields, in alignment with the objectives of the Human Capacity Development Program.