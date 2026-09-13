أطلق مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية -بالتعاون مع المركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال، والشراكة مع 30 جهة حكومية- (معجم المصطلحات القانونية)؛ تزامناً مع اليوم العالمي للقانون، وهو معجم مختص يضم ما يزيد على 4,800 مصطلح، يوثّق المصطلحات المتداولة في الأنظمة واللوائح والوثائق التشريعية، ويبيّن دلالاتها العامة.

تعزيز الدقة والاتساق

ويهدف المعجم إلى تعزيز الدقة والاتساق في استعمال المصطلح القانوني والتنظيمي، وتيسير التواصل المهني بين المختصين بالحقول القانونية والإدارية والتشريعية، إلى جانب دعم حضور اللغة العربية في الخطاب القانوني والتنظيمي، وإثراء الرصيد المعجمي المختص في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتعزيز الشراكة مع الجهات ذات العلاقة بالشأن القانوني والتنظيمي.

ركيزة أساسية

وأشار الأمين العام للمجمع، الدكتور عبدالله بن صالح الوشمي، إلى أن صناعة المواد المعجمية المختصة تمثّل ركيزة رئيسة في منظومة عمل المجمع، وتمتد إلى عدد من المجالات ذات الصلة بحاجات القطاعات المختلفة، ويأتي الحقل القانوني أحد أبرز هذه المجالات. ويسهم المعجم -الذي جاء ترجمة لجهود عدد من الجهات الحكومية المشاركة في أعمال اللجنة القانونية بالمركز السعودي للتنافسية والأعمال- في دعم بيئة الأعمال والتنافسية، ويُعزّز حضور المحتوى المعجمي المختص بهذا الحقل.

تطوير المعاجم المختصة

ويستهدف المعجم المختصين والباحثين في الحقول القانونية والإدارية والتشريعية، والجهات الحكومية والجامعات، والمهتمين بالمشاريع التشريعية والتنظيمية في المملكة العربية السعودية. وتبقى مادة المعجم ذات طبيعة استرشادية؛ إذ لا تُغني عن الرجوع إلى النصوص النظامية الرسمية، ولا تمثّل تفسيراً ملزماً للأنظمة واللوائح، أو رأياً صادراً عن أي جهة تنظيمية مختصة. ويواصل المجمع جهوده في تطوير المعاجم المختصة، وإثراء المحتوى اللغوي العربي؛ بما يُيسّر الوصول إلى المعرفة الاصطلاحية، ويدعم دقّة استعمال اللغة العربية في المجالات المهنية والتخصصية؛ انسجاماً مع مستهدفات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية.