The primary schools for boys and girls in various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia are preparing to implement an awareness program presented by the Saudi Patient Safety Center, dedicated to students in the early grades.



The program includes a series of visual episodes on various topics in the field of patient safety aimed at elementary school children through a cartoon character named "Salama," and it will be implemented by health educators.



A set of goals and strategies



The center clarified in the guide for applying the "Salama" Friends program that the initiative is part of a framework established by the World Health Organization (WHO) aimed at improving patient safety worldwide. This plan includes a set of goals and strategies aimed at reducing the harm patients may face in healthcare systems.



It pointed out that patient safety is the healthcare provided to the patient without any harm or adverse event that can be avoided, protecting the patient from exposure to such issues, and empowering patients to take control of their health, make informed decisions, and actively participate in managing their healthcare.



A number of health knowledge areas



The program includes several health knowledge areas, including during the first semester: germs and how to protect against them, handwashing, patient identity, the medical team, talking to the doctor without embarrassment, how to protect against hospital infections, how to prevent falls in the hospital, understanding vital signs, and medication definitions.



In the second semester, it covers: medication storage, how to use medications, drug and food allergies, home pharmacy, first aid kit, and when to call for an ambulance.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Patient Safety Center was established in 2017 and works on implementing initiatives and projects aimed at measuring and improving patient safety, empowering the community, supporting healthcare providers, and building strong foundations for patient safety at the national level.