تستعد المدارس الابتدائية للبنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية لتنفيذ برنامج توعوي مقدم من قبل المركز السعودي لسلامة المرضى، مخصص لطلاب وطالبات الصفوف الأولية.


ويتضمن البرنامج سلسلة حلقات مرئية ذات مواضيع مختلفة في مجال سلامة المرضى موجهة إلى الأطفال في المرحلة الابتدائية من خلال شخصية كرتونية اسمها «سلامة» ويتولى تنفيذه الموجهون والموجهات الصحيات.


مجموعة من الأهداف والاستراتيجيات


وأوضح المركز في الدليل الإرشادي لتطبيق برنامج أصدقاء «سلامة» أن البرنامج يأتي في إطار عمل وضعته منظمة الصحة العالمية (WHO) بهدف تحسين سلامة المرضى على مستوى العالم، وتتضمن هذه الخطة مجموعة من الأهداف والاستراتيجيات التي تسعى إلى تقليل الأضرار التي يتعرض لها المرضى في نظم الرعاية الصحية.


وأشار إلى أن سلامة المرضى هي الرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمريض بدون أي أذى أو حدث ضار قد يتعرض له ويمكن تجنبه وحماية المريض من تعرضه لأي تلك الأمور وتمكين المرضى من التحكم في صحتهم، واتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة والمشاركة بفاعلية في إدارة رعايتهم الصحية.


عدد من المعارف الصحية


ويتضمن البرنامج عدداً من المعارف الصحية منها خلال الفصل الدراسي الأول: الجراثيم والحماية منها وغسل اليدين وهوية المريض والفريق الطبي والتحدث مع الطبيب بدون خجل وكيفية الحماية من عدوى المستشفيات، وكيفية الحماية من السقوط في المستشفى ومعرفة العلامات الحيوية وتعريف الأدوية.


ويتضمن الفصل الثاني: تخزين الأدوية وكيفية استخدامها وحساسية الدواء والغذاء والصيدلية المنزلية وحقيبة الإسعافات الأولية ومتى يجب الاتصال على الإسعاف.


يذكر أن المركز السعودي لسلامة المرضى تأسس في عام 2017 ويعمل على تنفيذ مبادرات ومشاريع تهدف إلى قياس وتحسين سلامة المرضى، وتمكين المجتمع، ودعم مقدمي الرعاية الصحية، والعمل على بناء أسس قوية لسلامة المرضى على مستوى وطني.