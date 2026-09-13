تستعد المدارس الابتدائية للبنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية لتنفيذ برنامج توعوي مقدم من قبل المركز السعودي لسلامة المرضى، مخصص لطلاب وطالبات الصفوف الأولية.
ويتضمن البرنامج سلسلة حلقات مرئية ذات مواضيع مختلفة في مجال سلامة المرضى موجهة إلى الأطفال في المرحلة الابتدائية من خلال شخصية كرتونية اسمها «سلامة» ويتولى تنفيذه الموجهون والموجهات الصحيات.
مجموعة من الأهداف والاستراتيجيات
وأوضح المركز في الدليل الإرشادي لتطبيق برنامج أصدقاء «سلامة» أن البرنامج يأتي في إطار عمل وضعته منظمة الصحة العالمية (WHO) بهدف تحسين سلامة المرضى على مستوى العالم، وتتضمن هذه الخطة مجموعة من الأهداف والاستراتيجيات التي تسعى إلى تقليل الأضرار التي يتعرض لها المرضى في نظم الرعاية الصحية.
وأشار إلى أن سلامة المرضى هي الرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمريض بدون أي أذى أو حدث ضار قد يتعرض له ويمكن تجنبه وحماية المريض من تعرضه لأي تلك الأمور وتمكين المرضى من التحكم في صحتهم، واتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة والمشاركة بفاعلية في إدارة رعايتهم الصحية.
عدد من المعارف الصحية
ويتضمن البرنامج عدداً من المعارف الصحية منها خلال الفصل الدراسي الأول: الجراثيم والحماية منها وغسل اليدين وهوية المريض والفريق الطبي والتحدث مع الطبيب بدون خجل وكيفية الحماية من عدوى المستشفيات، وكيفية الحماية من السقوط في المستشفى ومعرفة العلامات الحيوية وتعريف الأدوية.
ويتضمن الفصل الثاني: تخزين الأدوية وكيفية استخدامها وحساسية الدواء والغذاء والصيدلية المنزلية وحقيبة الإسعافات الأولية ومتى يجب الاتصال على الإسعاف.
يذكر أن المركز السعودي لسلامة المرضى تأسس في عام 2017 ويعمل على تنفيذ مبادرات ومشاريع تهدف إلى قياس وتحسين سلامة المرضى، وتمكين المجتمع، ودعم مقدمي الرعاية الصحية، والعمل على بناء أسس قوية لسلامة المرضى على مستوى وطني.
The primary schools for boys and girls in various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia are preparing to implement an awareness program presented by the Saudi Patient Safety Center, dedicated to students in the early grades.
The program includes a series of visual episodes on various topics in the field of patient safety aimed at elementary school children through a cartoon character named "Salama," and it will be implemented by health educators.
A set of goals and strategies
The center clarified in the guide for applying the "Salama" Friends program that the initiative is part of a framework established by the World Health Organization (WHO) aimed at improving patient safety worldwide. This plan includes a set of goals and strategies aimed at reducing the harm patients may face in healthcare systems.
It pointed out that patient safety is the healthcare provided to the patient without any harm or adverse event that can be avoided, protecting the patient from exposure to such issues, and empowering patients to take control of their health, make informed decisions, and actively participate in managing their healthcare.
A number of health knowledge areas
The program includes several health knowledge areas, including during the first semester: germs and how to protect against them, handwashing, patient identity, the medical team, talking to the doctor without embarrassment, how to protect against hospital infections, how to prevent falls in the hospital, understanding vital signs, and medication definitions.
In the second semester, it covers: medication storage, how to use medications, drug and food allergies, home pharmacy, first aid kit, and when to call for an ambulance.
It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Patient Safety Center was established in 2017 and works on implementing initiatives and projects aimed at measuring and improving patient safety, empowering the community, supporting healthcare providers, and building strong foundations for patient safety at the national level.