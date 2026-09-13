بيع منزل طفولة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في نيويورك مقابل نحو مليوني دولار، بعد أن خضع لعملية ترميم واسعة أعادت إليه مظهره العصري، بعدما كان مسكنًا متهالكًا يعاني العفن وتسرب المياه وتحتله القطط الضالة.

يقع المنزل في حي (جامايكا إستيتس) الراقي بمنطقة كوينز؛ وهو مبنى يعود إلى عام 1940 على الطراز المعماري (تيودور)، عاش فيه ترمب حتى سن الرابعة قبل أن تنتقل العائلة إلى منزل آخر. وبعد سنوات من الإهمال، اشتراه مطور عقاري العام الماضي مقابل 835 ألف دولار، ليبدأ مشروع تجديد استمر ثمانية أشهر وكلف نصف مليون دولار.

وشملت أعمال الترميم تحديث المطبخ بمواصفات احترافية، وتركيب أرضيات خشبية بنمط (هيرينغ بون)، وتجهيز حمامات فاخرة أقرب إلى المنتجعات الصحية، إضافة إلى إصلاح الأضرار الناتجة عن المياه والعفن. وبعد اكتمال التجديد، ظهر المنزل للبيع بسعر 1.93 مليون دولار، قبل أن يشتريه مشترٍ لم تُكشف هويته.

وتاريخ المنزل شهد انتقالات عدة خلال السنوات الماضية؛ إذ بيع عام 2017 مقابل 2.14 مليون دولار بعد أشهر من تولي ترمب الرئاسة، ثم عُرض لفترة قصيرة للإيجار عبر منصة (Airbnb)، حيث زُيّن بصور ومجسمات للرئيس ونسخ من كتابه (فن الصفقة). وفي 2019 طُرح للبيع بسعر 2.9 مليون دولار لكنه لم يجد مشتريًا حتى استحوذ عليه مالكه الأخير.

وخلال تلك الفترة، تدهورت حالة المنزل بسبب انفجار أنبوب مياه أدى إلى انتشار العفن، فيما اتخذت القطط الضالة من المكان مأوى لها. ويأتي بيع المنزل اليوم ليغلق فصلًا طويلًا من الإهمال، ويعيد إلى العقار قيمته في سوق نيويورك العقاري.

ويمثل المنزل جزءًا من تاريخ ترمب الشخصي، الذي بنى ثروته في مجال التطوير العقاري قبل دخوله عالم السياسة، ويشرف حاليًا على أعمال توسعة وتجديد في مقر إقامته الرسمي، بما يعكس الطابع الفاخر الذي يميز مشاريعه العقارية.