بيع منزل طفولة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في نيويورك مقابل نحو مليوني دولار، بعد أن خضع لعملية ترميم واسعة أعادت إليه مظهره العصري، بعدما كان مسكنًا متهالكًا يعاني العفن وتسرب المياه وتحتله القطط الضالة.
يقع المنزل في حي (جامايكا إستيتس) الراقي بمنطقة كوينز؛ وهو مبنى يعود إلى عام 1940 على الطراز المعماري (تيودور)، عاش فيه ترمب حتى سن الرابعة قبل أن تنتقل العائلة إلى منزل آخر. وبعد سنوات من الإهمال، اشتراه مطور عقاري العام الماضي مقابل 835 ألف دولار، ليبدأ مشروع تجديد استمر ثمانية أشهر وكلف نصف مليون دولار.
وشملت أعمال الترميم تحديث المطبخ بمواصفات احترافية، وتركيب أرضيات خشبية بنمط (هيرينغ بون)، وتجهيز حمامات فاخرة أقرب إلى المنتجعات الصحية، إضافة إلى إصلاح الأضرار الناتجة عن المياه والعفن. وبعد اكتمال التجديد، ظهر المنزل للبيع بسعر 1.93 مليون دولار، قبل أن يشتريه مشترٍ لم تُكشف هويته.
وتاريخ المنزل شهد انتقالات عدة خلال السنوات الماضية؛ إذ بيع عام 2017 مقابل 2.14 مليون دولار بعد أشهر من تولي ترمب الرئاسة، ثم عُرض لفترة قصيرة للإيجار عبر منصة (Airbnb)، حيث زُيّن بصور ومجسمات للرئيس ونسخ من كتابه (فن الصفقة). وفي 2019 طُرح للبيع بسعر 2.9 مليون دولار لكنه لم يجد مشتريًا حتى استحوذ عليه مالكه الأخير.
وخلال تلك الفترة، تدهورت حالة المنزل بسبب انفجار أنبوب مياه أدى إلى انتشار العفن، فيما اتخذت القطط الضالة من المكان مأوى لها. ويأتي بيع المنزل اليوم ليغلق فصلًا طويلًا من الإهمال، ويعيد إلى العقار قيمته في سوق نيويورك العقاري.
ويمثل المنزل جزءًا من تاريخ ترمب الشخصي، الذي بنى ثروته في مجال التطوير العقاري قبل دخوله عالم السياسة، ويشرف حاليًا على أعمال توسعة وتجديد في مقر إقامته الرسمي، بما يعكس الطابع الفاخر الذي يميز مشاريعه العقارية.
The sale of U.S. President Donald Trump's childhood home in New York for around two million dollars comes after extensive renovations that restored its modern appearance, having previously been a dilapidated residence suffering from mold, water leaks, and occupied by stray cats.
The house is located in the upscale Jamaica Estates neighborhood in Queens; it is a building dating back to 1940 in the Tudor architectural style, where Trump lived until the age of four before the family moved to another home. After years of neglect, it was purchased by a real estate developer last year for $835,000, who then began a renovation project that lasted eight months and cost half a million dollars.
The renovation work included updating the kitchen with professional specifications, installing herringbone-patterned wooden floors, and equipping luxurious bathrooms resembling spa resorts, in addition to repairing water and mold damage. After the renovation was completed, the house was listed for sale at a price of $1.93 million, before being purchased by a buyer whose identity has not been disclosed.
The history of the house has seen several transitions over the past years; it was sold in 2017 for $2.14 million just months after Trump took office, then briefly listed for rent on the Airbnb platform, where it was decorated with photos and models of the president and copies of his book "The Art of the Deal." In 2019, it was put up for sale at a price of $2.9 million but did not find a buyer until it was acquired by its last owner.
During that period, the condition of the house deteriorated due to a burst water pipe that led to mold growth, while stray cats made the place their shelter. The sale of the house today closes a long chapter of neglect and restores the property's value in the New York real estate market.
The house represents a part of Trump's personal history, as he built his fortune in real estate development before entering the political arena, and he is currently overseeing expansion and renovation work at his official residence, reflecting the luxurious character that distinguishes his real estate projects.