The foolishness committed by the Houthi terrorist militia in Yemen and the region is no longer just a coup against the legitimate state; it has turned into a chaotic project that the Yemenis and the entire region are paying the price for. This militia, which raised slogans about defending Yemen, did not hesitate to turn Yemeni territory into a platform for executing foreign agendas, using the suffering of Yemenis as fuel for its imported bloody project.

The attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, its cities, national resources, and its citizens and residents, which have injured civilians including women and children, are new evidence that the Houthis do not care about the lives of Yemenis or the security of their neighbors, and they have no project for building a state, but rather a project to prolong the conflict and expand the chaos.

The Houthis threaten the future of Yemen itself, holding an entire people hostage to calculations that have nothing to do with their interests. Whenever the ground tightens around them, they resort to escalation and attacks, deluding themselves that missiles and drones can grant them legitimacy or save them from their inevitable end.

Ending the suffering of Yemenis begins with restoring the state, ending the coup, and liberating Yemen from the grip of the Houthi terrorist militia. There can be no peace with a militia that feeds on war, and no stability with a gang that has turned Yemen into an open arena for executing the agendas of others. Eliminating the Houthi project is no longer just a political option, but a necessity to save Yemen, the region, and international security and peace from the vortex of chaos.