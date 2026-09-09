لم يعد ما ترتكبه المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية من حماقات في اليمن والمنطقة مجرد انقلاب على الدولة الشرعية، بل تحول إلى مشروع عبثي يدفع اليمنيون والمنطقة بأكملها ثمنه. هذه المليشيا التي رفعت شعارات الدفاع عن اليمن، لم تتردد في تحويل الأراضي اليمنية إلى منصة لتنفيذ أجندة خارجية، واستخدام معاناة اليمنيين وقوداً لمشروعها الدموي المستورد.

إن الاعتداءات التي استهدفت السعودية ومدنها ومقدراتها الوطنية ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها، وأصابت مدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال، دليل جديد على أن الحوثي لا يكترث بحياة اليمنيين ولا بأمن جيرانه، ولا يملك مشروعاً لبناء دولة، وإنما مشروع لإطالة الصراع وتوسيع دائرة الفوضى.

الحوثي يهدد مستقبل اليمن نفسه، ويضع شعباً بأكمله رهينة لحسابات لا علاقة لها بمصالحه، وكلما ضاقت عليه الأرض لجأ إلى التصعيد والاعتداءات، متوهماً أن الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة يمكن أن تمنحه شرعية أو تنقذه من نهايته المحتومة.

إن إنهاء معاناة اليمنيين يبدأ باستعادة الدولة، وإنهاء الانقلاب وتحرير اليمن من قبضة المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، فلا سلام مع مليشيا تتغذى على الحرب، ولا استقرار مع عصابة جعلت من اليمن ساحة مفتوحة لتنفيذ أجندات الآخرين. القضاء على مشروع الحوثي لم يعد خياراً سياسياً فحسب، بل ضرورة لإنقاذ اليمن والمنطقة والأمن والسلم الدوليين من دوامة العبث.