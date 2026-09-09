Gulf and Arab countries, along with regional and international organizations and councils, have strongly condemned the targeting of civilian and economic sites by the Houthi militia in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, which resulted in the injury of several civilians, including women and children, as well as the continued targeting of commercial ships in the Red Sea and threats to the security, safety, and freedom of international navigation.

They affirmed, in statements issued by their foreign ministries, that these attacks represent an aggressive behavior and an unacceptable disregard for the lives of civilians and the security of the countries in the region, a violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom, a clear breach of international law, and a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

At the same time, they emphasized their rejection of the targeting of civilian sites and vital facilities, and the necessity of an immediate cessation of these actions, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance towards the violations, and to ensure the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, foremost among them are resolutions 2216 regarding Yemen and 2722 regarding the security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

They affirmed that the freedom and security of navigation in international waterways is a fundamental principle guaranteed by international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, reiterating their full solidarity with the Kingdom and their support for all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests.

The countries and organizations confirmed that the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of the security and stability of the region.