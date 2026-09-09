دانت دول خليجية وعربية ومنظمات ومجالس إقليمية ودولية بأشد العبارات استهداف مليشيا الحوثي أعياناً مدنية واقتصادية في أبها وخميس مشيط وجازان ونجران، ما أسفر عن إصابة عدد من المدنيين، بينهم نساء وأطفال، إلى جانب مواصلة استهداف السفن التجارية في البحر الأحمر وتهديد أمن وسلامة وحرية الملاحة الدولية.

وأكدت، في بيانات صادرة عن وزارات خارجيتها، أن هذه الاستهدافات تُمثّل سلوكاً عدوانياً واستهتاراً مرفوضاً بأرواح المدنيين وأمن دول المنطقة، وانتهاكاً لسيادة المملكة، وخرقاً واضحاً للقانون الدولي، وتصعيداً خطيراً يهدّد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

وشدّدت، في الوقت ذاته، على رفض استهداف الأعيان المدنية والمرافق الحيوية، وضرورة الوقف الفوري لهذه الأعمال، داعيةً المجتمع الدولي إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته واتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه الانتهاكات، وضمان تنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، وفي مقدمتها القراران 2216 بشأن اليمن و2722 بشأن أمن وحرية الملاحة في البحر الأحمر.

وأكدت، أن حرية وأمن الملاحة في الممرات المائية الدولية مبدأ أصيل يكفله القانون الدولي واتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار لعام 1982، مجددةً تضامنها الكامل مع المملكة ووقوفها إلى جانبها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات مشروعة لحماية سيادتها وأمنها وسلامة أراضيها ومصالحها.

وأكدت الدول والمنظمات، أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.