Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed yesterday that the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia will have counterproductive results and harm the global economy.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in the Russian capital, Moscow, Lavrov stated that it is unacceptable to resolve issues through military means.

Lavrov explained that his country and Saudi Arabia will work closely together within the framework of the "OPEC+" alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allies.

He noted his country's interest in assisting efforts aimed at de-escalation in the region, and the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized Moscow's interest in contributing to de-escalation efforts during his discussions with Prince Faisal bin Farhan.