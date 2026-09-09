أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، أمس، أن هجمات الحوثيين على السعودية ستأتي بنتائج عكسية وتلحق الضرر بالاقتصاد العالمي.

وقال لافروف، خلال استقباله وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في العاصمة الروسية موسكو، إنه من غير المقبول حل القضايا بالوسائل العسكرية.

وأوضح لافروف، أن بلاده والسعودية ستعملان معاً بشكل وثيق وفق إطار عمل تحالف «أوبك+»، الذي يضم منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) وحلفاء آخرين.

وأشار إلى اهتمام بلاده بالمساعدة في الجهود الرامية إلى التهدئة في المنطقة، وأكد وزير الخارجية الروسي، خلال محادثاته مع الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، اهتمام موسكو بالمساهمة في جهود التهدئة بالمنطقة.