دان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، بأشد العبارات، الاعتداءات التي نفّذتها مليشيا الحوثي واستهدفت المدنيين والمنشآت والأعيان المدنية والمقدرات الوطنية في المملكة، ما أسفر عن إصابة عدد من المدنيين، مؤكداً أن هذه الاعتداءات تُمثّل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقوانين والأعراف الدولية وتهديداً لأمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

وأكد البديوي، أن تكرار هذه الاعتداءات يكشف مجدداً النوايا العدائية لمليشيا الحوثي، ويعكس رفضها الجهود والمساعي الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في اليمن.

وشدّد على أن استهداف المنشآت المدنية ومقدرات الدول عمل إرهابي مدان لا يمكن تبريره أو التساهل معه تحت أي ذريعة، مبيناً أن استمرار هذه الممارسات يُمثّل تحدياً للمجتمع الدولي وتهديداً مباشراً للأمن والسلم الإقليمي والدولي.

ودعا المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ موقف حازم ورادع تجاه هذه الانتهاكات، ومحاسبة مرتكبيها وداعميها، ومنع استمرار الممارسات التي تهدّد أمن المنطقة ومصالح شعوبها.

وجدّد البديوي التأكيد على وقوف دول مجلس التعاون صفاً واحداً إلى جانب المملكة، وتضامنها الكامل معها في مواجهة كل ما يستهدف أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها ومقدراتها الوطنية، ودعم الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أراضيها ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها، متمنياً الشفاء العاجل للمصابين.