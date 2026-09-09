The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, strongly condemned the attacks carried out by the Houthi militia that targeted civilians, facilities, and civilian objects, as well as national resources in the Kingdom, resulting in injuries to a number of civilians. He emphasized that these attacks represent a blatant violation of international laws and norms and pose a threat to the security and stability of the region.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the recurrence of these attacks once again reveals the hostile intentions of the Houthi militia and reflects its rejection of efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving peace and stability in Yemen.

He stressed that targeting civilian facilities and national resources is a condemned terrorist act that cannot be justified or tolerated under any pretext, indicating that the continuation of these practices represents a challenge to the international community and a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.

He called on the international community to take a firm and deterrent stance against these violations, to hold the perpetrators and their supporters accountable, and to prevent the continuation of practices that threaten the security of the region and the interests of its peoples.

Al-Budaiwi reiterated the solidarity of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries standing united alongside the Kingdom, fully supporting it in facing all that targets its security, stability, sovereignty, and national resources, and supporting the measures it takes to protect its territory, citizens, and residents, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.