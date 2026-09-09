أعلنت وزارة الطاقة، استهداف عدد من منشآت ومرافق قطاع الطاقة في المنطقة الجنوبية صباح أمس (الثلاثاء)، ما تسبب في اندلاع حرائق بعدد من المواقع وتوقف مؤقت لبعض العمليات التشغيلية، فيما باشرت الفرق المختصة احتواء الحرائق وتأمين المواقع وتقييم الأضرار.

وأوضح مصدر مسؤول بالوزارة، أن الاستهدافات أسفرت كذلك عن إصابة عدد من المواطنين والمقيمين بإصابات متفاوتة، وتُقدَّم لهم الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، مؤكدًا استمرار الجهات المختصة في التعامل مع تداعيات الاستهدافات واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان سلامة المنشآت والعاملين واستمرارية الأعمال وفق الخطط التشغيلية المعتمدة.