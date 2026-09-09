The Ministry of Energy announced that a number of energy sector facilities and installations in the southern region were targeted yesterday morning (Tuesday), which led to the outbreak of fires at several locations and a temporary halt to some operational activities. Specialized teams have begun to contain the fires, secure the sites, and assess the damages.

A responsible source at the ministry clarified that the attacks also resulted in injuries to several citizens and residents with varying degrees of severity, and they are receiving the necessary medical care. He emphasized that the relevant authorities continue to address the repercussions of the attacks and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the facilities and workers, as well as the continuity of operations according to the approved operational plans.