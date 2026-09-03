أعلنت شركة CQR (Absolute Solution for Cybersecurity Co.)، التي تعد أول شركة سعودية متخصصة في الأمن السيبراني للتقنيات التشغيلية وحماية البنية التحتية الحيوية، توقيع اتفاقية خدمات رئيسية مع sirar by stc، بهدف وضع إطار للتعاون بين الطرفين لتقديم حلول وخدمات متخصصة لحماية بيئات التقنيات التشغيلية (OT)، وإنترنت الأشياء (IoT)، وإنترنت الأشياء الصناعية (IIoT) في المملكة العربية السعودية.

وتفتح الاتفاقية المجال أمام الطرفين للجمع بين تقنيات شركة CQR المطورة في المملكة وخبراتها المتخصصة في الأمن السيبراني الصناعي، وبين قدرات sirar by stc في مجال خدمات الأمن السيبراني المُدارة، لتطوير نموذج متكامل يدعم المنشآت في حماية أصولها وعملياتها الحيوية ومواجهة المخاطر السيبرانية المتزايدة في البيئات الصناعية والتشغيلية.

وتأتي منصة FENNEC التي طورتها شركة CQR في صميم هذا التعاون، باعتبارها منصة سعودية التصميم والتطوير مخصصة لحماية البنية التحتية الحيوية والبيئات الصناعية المعقدة. وتوفر المنصة رؤية شاملة ومحدثة للأصول الحرجة، إلى جانب المراقبة الأمنية المرتبطة بسياق العمليات التشغيلية، والامتثال المستمر، وذكاء المخاطر الديناميكي، بما يساعد المنشآت على بناء رؤية أكثر دقة للمخاطر السيبرانية التي قد تؤثر على السلامة والإنتاج واستمرارية الأعمال.

كما تدعم الاتفاقية تطلعات CQR وsirar by stc نحو إنشاء مركز سيادي لمراقبة وضمان الأمن السيبراني للتقنيات التشغيلية وإنترنت الأشياء مدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، يجمع بين الخبرات التقنية والصناعية لـCQR وقدرات sirar by stc في خدمات الأمن السيبراني المُدارة، بما يعزز القدرات المحلية في حماية البيئات التشغيلية والبنية التحتية الحيوية في المملكة.

وفي هذا السياق، قال ناصر الدوسري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة CQR: «تبدأ السيادة السيبرانية بامتلاك التقنية والمعرفة والقدرات اللازمة لحماية بيئاتنا الأكثر أهمية. ومن هذا المنطلق، حرصنا في CQR على تطوير منصة FENNEC في المملكة لتلبية المتطلبات المتخصصة للبيئات الصناعية والتشغيلية. ونؤمن بأن توطين وتطوير التقنيات محلياً يمثل ركيزة أساسية لتعزيز القدرات الوطنية وبناء منظومة سيبرانية أكثر استقلالية واستدامة، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. ومن خلال تعاوننا مع sirar by stc، نتطلع إلى توسيع أثر هذه القدرات وتمكين المنشآت من فهم وإدارة المخاطر السيبرانية، وتعزيز حماية بنيتها التحتية وعملياتها الحيوية».

كما أشار «الدوسري» إلى أن منصة FENNEC توظف قدرات الذكاء الاصطناعي لدعم المحللين المتخصصين في تفسير التنبيهات الأمنية، وتحديد أولويات المخاطر، وتوجيه عمليات التحقيق، وتقييم الآثار المحتملة على العمليات التشغيلية، مع إبقاء القرارات التي قد تؤثر على عمليات الإنتاج تحت إشراف الخبراء المختصين.

وأكد «الدوسري» أن المنصة تتيح تصنيف الأصول بحسب أهميتها ووظيفتها التشغيلية وتأثيرها المحتمل على السلامة والإنتاج واستمرارية الأعمال، وربط التنبيهات الأمنية بسياق الأصول والعمليات، بما يساعد فرق الأمن السيبراني على تحديد أولويات الاستجابة بناءً على التأثير التشغيلي الفعلي.

من جانبه، قال ياسر السويلم، الرئيس التنفيذي لـsirar by stc: «تمثل هذه الاتفاقية خطوة مهمة نحو تعزيز قدرات المملكة السيادية في مجال الأمن السيبراني، من خلال الجمع بين قدرات sirar by stc في خدمات الأمن السيبراني المُدارة وتقنيات CQR المطورة في المملكة وخبراتها المتخصصة في القطاع الصناعي، نهدف إلى تزويد المنشآت بنموذج متكامل وقابل للتوسع لحماية بيئات التقنيات التشغيلية وإنترنت الأشياء الحيوية لديها».

ويشمل نطاق التعاون المحتمل، الذي سيتم الاتفاق عليه بشكل منفصل، مجموعة من الخدمات المتخصصة، من بينها تقييم مستوى نضج الأمن السيبراني لبيئات OT وIoT، وتحليل الفجوات التنظيمية، وتحديد الأصول الحرجة، وتصميم البنى الأمنية، ونشر منصة FENNEC وتكاملها مع التقنيات المختلفة، إلى جانب المراقبة الأمنية المُدارة، واستباق التهديدات، والاستجابة للحوادث، والامتثال المستمر، وتقييم المخاطر، والتدريب ونقل المعرفة.

وتتوافق منصة FENNEC مع توجه المملكة نحو شبكات الاتصالات الصناعية المخصصة بتردد 450 ميغاهرتز، إذ تم تصميمها لاكتشاف ومراقبة وتأمين أصول OT وIoTوIIoT العاملة عبر هذه الشبكات والأجهزة اللاسلكية الصناعية الذكية المرتبطة بها.

وضمن التوجه المستقبلي للتعاون، يخطط الطرفان أيضاً لإطلاق مختبر لتقييم أمن الأجهزة والمعدات والبرمجيات الثابتة والأجهزة المتصلة في بيئات OT وIoT، لإجراء تقييمات متخصصة للمعدات الصناعية والأنظمة المدمجة والأجهزة المتصلة ضمن بيئة خاضعة للرقابة، والاستفادة من نتائجها في دعم قدرات المراقبة والامتثال وإدارة المخاطر.