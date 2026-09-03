أعلنت شركة CQR (Absolute Solution for Cybersecurity Co.)، التي تعد أول شركة سعودية متخصصة في الأمن السيبراني للتقنيات التشغيلية وحماية البنية التحتية الحيوية، توقيع اتفاقية خدمات رئيسية مع sirar by stc، بهدف وضع إطار للتعاون بين الطرفين لتقديم حلول وخدمات متخصصة لحماية بيئات التقنيات التشغيلية (OT)، وإنترنت الأشياء (IoT)، وإنترنت الأشياء الصناعية (IIoT) في المملكة العربية السعودية.
وتفتح الاتفاقية المجال أمام الطرفين للجمع بين تقنيات شركة CQR المطورة في المملكة وخبراتها المتخصصة في الأمن السيبراني الصناعي، وبين قدرات sirar by stc في مجال خدمات الأمن السيبراني المُدارة، لتطوير نموذج متكامل يدعم المنشآت في حماية أصولها وعملياتها الحيوية ومواجهة المخاطر السيبرانية المتزايدة في البيئات الصناعية والتشغيلية.
وتأتي منصة FENNEC التي طورتها شركة CQR في صميم هذا التعاون، باعتبارها منصة سعودية التصميم والتطوير مخصصة لحماية البنية التحتية الحيوية والبيئات الصناعية المعقدة. وتوفر المنصة رؤية شاملة ومحدثة للأصول الحرجة، إلى جانب المراقبة الأمنية المرتبطة بسياق العمليات التشغيلية، والامتثال المستمر، وذكاء المخاطر الديناميكي، بما يساعد المنشآت على بناء رؤية أكثر دقة للمخاطر السيبرانية التي قد تؤثر على السلامة والإنتاج واستمرارية الأعمال.
كما تدعم الاتفاقية تطلعات CQR وsirar by stc نحو إنشاء مركز سيادي لمراقبة وضمان الأمن السيبراني للتقنيات التشغيلية وإنترنت الأشياء مدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، يجمع بين الخبرات التقنية والصناعية لـCQR وقدرات sirar by stc في خدمات الأمن السيبراني المُدارة، بما يعزز القدرات المحلية في حماية البيئات التشغيلية والبنية التحتية الحيوية في المملكة.
وفي هذا السياق، قال ناصر الدوسري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة CQR: «تبدأ السيادة السيبرانية بامتلاك التقنية والمعرفة والقدرات اللازمة لحماية بيئاتنا الأكثر أهمية. ومن هذا المنطلق، حرصنا في CQR على تطوير منصة FENNEC في المملكة لتلبية المتطلبات المتخصصة للبيئات الصناعية والتشغيلية. ونؤمن بأن توطين وتطوير التقنيات محلياً يمثل ركيزة أساسية لتعزيز القدرات الوطنية وبناء منظومة سيبرانية أكثر استقلالية واستدامة، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. ومن خلال تعاوننا مع sirar by stc، نتطلع إلى توسيع أثر هذه القدرات وتمكين المنشآت من فهم وإدارة المخاطر السيبرانية، وتعزيز حماية بنيتها التحتية وعملياتها الحيوية».
كما أشار «الدوسري» إلى أن منصة FENNEC توظف قدرات الذكاء الاصطناعي لدعم المحللين المتخصصين في تفسير التنبيهات الأمنية، وتحديد أولويات المخاطر، وتوجيه عمليات التحقيق، وتقييم الآثار المحتملة على العمليات التشغيلية، مع إبقاء القرارات التي قد تؤثر على عمليات الإنتاج تحت إشراف الخبراء المختصين.
وأكد «الدوسري» أن المنصة تتيح تصنيف الأصول بحسب أهميتها ووظيفتها التشغيلية وتأثيرها المحتمل على السلامة والإنتاج واستمرارية الأعمال، وربط التنبيهات الأمنية بسياق الأصول والعمليات، بما يساعد فرق الأمن السيبراني على تحديد أولويات الاستجابة بناءً على التأثير التشغيلي الفعلي.
من جانبه، قال ياسر السويلم، الرئيس التنفيذي لـsirar by stc: «تمثل هذه الاتفاقية خطوة مهمة نحو تعزيز قدرات المملكة السيادية في مجال الأمن السيبراني، من خلال الجمع بين قدرات sirar by stc في خدمات الأمن السيبراني المُدارة وتقنيات CQR المطورة في المملكة وخبراتها المتخصصة في القطاع الصناعي، نهدف إلى تزويد المنشآت بنموذج متكامل وقابل للتوسع لحماية بيئات التقنيات التشغيلية وإنترنت الأشياء الحيوية لديها».
ويشمل نطاق التعاون المحتمل، الذي سيتم الاتفاق عليه بشكل منفصل، مجموعة من الخدمات المتخصصة، من بينها تقييم مستوى نضج الأمن السيبراني لبيئات OT وIoT، وتحليل الفجوات التنظيمية، وتحديد الأصول الحرجة، وتصميم البنى الأمنية، ونشر منصة FENNEC وتكاملها مع التقنيات المختلفة، إلى جانب المراقبة الأمنية المُدارة، واستباق التهديدات، والاستجابة للحوادث، والامتثال المستمر، وتقييم المخاطر، والتدريب ونقل المعرفة.
وتتوافق منصة FENNEC مع توجه المملكة نحو شبكات الاتصالات الصناعية المخصصة بتردد 450 ميغاهرتز، إذ تم تصميمها لاكتشاف ومراقبة وتأمين أصول OT وIoTوIIoT العاملة عبر هذه الشبكات والأجهزة اللاسلكية الصناعية الذكية المرتبطة بها.
وضمن التوجه المستقبلي للتعاون، يخطط الطرفان أيضاً لإطلاق مختبر لتقييم أمن الأجهزة والمعدات والبرمجيات الثابتة والأجهزة المتصلة في بيئات OT وIoT، لإجراء تقييمات متخصصة للمعدات الصناعية والأنظمة المدمجة والأجهزة المتصلة ضمن بيئة خاضعة للرقابة، والاستفادة من نتائجها في دعم قدرات المراقبة والامتثال وإدارة المخاطر.
CQR (Absolute Solution for Cybersecurity Co.), the first Saudi company specialized in cybersecurity for operational technologies and the protection of critical infrastructure, announced the signing of a key services agreement with sirar by stc, aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation between the two parties to provide specialized solutions and services for protecting operational technology (OT) environments, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The agreement opens the door for both parties to combine CQR's developed technologies in the Kingdom and its specialized expertise in industrial cybersecurity with sirar by stc's capabilities in managed cybersecurity services, to develop an integrated model that supports organizations in protecting their critical assets and operations and addressing the increasing cyber risks in industrial and operational environments.
The FENNEC platform developed by CQR is at the heart of this collaboration, as it is a Saudi-designed and developed platform dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure and complex industrial environments. The platform provides a comprehensive and updated view of critical assets, along with security monitoring linked to the context of operational processes, continuous compliance, and dynamic risk intelligence, helping organizations build a more accurate understanding of the cyber risks that may affect safety, production, and business continuity.
The agreement also supports the aspirations of CQR and sirar by stc to establish a sovereign center for monitoring and ensuring cybersecurity for operational technologies and the Internet of Things, supported by artificial intelligence, combining CQR's technical and industrial expertise with sirar by stc's capabilities in managed cybersecurity services, thereby enhancing local capabilities in protecting operational environments and critical infrastructure in the Kingdom.
In this context, Nasser Al-Dosari, CEO of CQR, stated: “Cyber sovereignty begins with possessing the technology, knowledge, and capabilities necessary to protect our most critical environments. From this standpoint, we at CQR have been keen to develop the FENNEC platform in the Kingdom to meet the specialized requirements of industrial and operational environments. We believe that localizing and developing technologies represents a fundamental pillar for enhancing national capabilities and building a more independent and sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Through our collaboration with sirar by stc, we look forward to expanding the impact of these capabilities and enabling organizations to understand and manage cyber risks, enhancing the protection of their infrastructure and vital operations.”
Al-Dosari also pointed out that the FENNEC platform employs artificial intelligence capabilities to support specialized analysts in interpreting security alerts, prioritizing risks, guiding investigation processes, and assessing potential impacts on operational processes, while keeping decisions that may affect production operations under the supervision of specialized experts.
Al-Dosari confirmed that the platform allows for the classification of assets based on their importance, operational function, and potential impact on safety, production, and business continuity, linking security alerts to the context of assets and operations, which helps cybersecurity teams prioritize responses based on actual operational impact.
For his part, Yasser Al-Suwailim, CEO of sirar by stc, said: “This agreement represents an important step towards enhancing the Kingdom's sovereign capabilities in the field of cybersecurity, by combining sirar by stc's capabilities in managed cybersecurity services with CQR's developed technologies in the Kingdom and its specialized expertise in the industrial sector, we aim to provide organizations with an integrated and scalable model to protect their critical operational technology and IoT environments.”
The scope of potential cooperation, which will be agreed upon separately, includes a range of specialized services, including assessing the cybersecurity maturity level of OT and IoT environments, analyzing regulatory gaps, identifying critical assets, designing security architectures, deploying the FENNEC platform and integrating it with various technologies, as well as managed security monitoring, threat anticipation, incident response, continuous compliance, risk assessment, training, and knowledge transfer.
The FENNEC platform aligns with the Kingdom's direction towards dedicated industrial communication networks operating at 450 megahertz, as it is designed to discover, monitor, and secure OT, IoT, and IIoT assets operating over these networks and the associated smart industrial wireless devices.
As part of the future cooperation direction, both parties also plan to launch a lab to assess the security of devices, equipment, firmware, and connected devices in OT and IoT environments, to conduct specialized assessments of industrial equipment, embedded systems, and connected devices within a controlled environment, and to utilize the results to support monitoring, compliance, and risk management capabilities.