CQR (Absolute Solution for Cybersecurity Co.), the first Saudi company specialized in cybersecurity for operational technologies and the protection of critical infrastructure, announced the signing of a key services agreement with sirar by stc, aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation between the two parties to provide specialized solutions and services for protecting operational technology (OT) environments, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement opens the door for both parties to combine CQR's developed technologies in the Kingdom and its specialized expertise in industrial cybersecurity with sirar by stc's capabilities in managed cybersecurity services, to develop an integrated model that supports organizations in protecting their critical assets and operations and addressing the increasing cyber risks in industrial and operational environments.

The FENNEC platform developed by CQR is at the heart of this collaboration, as it is a Saudi-designed and developed platform dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure and complex industrial environments. The platform provides a comprehensive and updated view of critical assets, along with security monitoring linked to the context of operational processes, continuous compliance, and dynamic risk intelligence, helping organizations build a more accurate understanding of the cyber risks that may affect safety, production, and business continuity.

The agreement also supports the aspirations of CQR and sirar by stc to establish a sovereign center for monitoring and ensuring cybersecurity for operational technologies and the Internet of Things, supported by artificial intelligence, combining CQR's technical and industrial expertise with sirar by stc's capabilities in managed cybersecurity services, thereby enhancing local capabilities in protecting operational environments and critical infrastructure in the Kingdom.

In this context, Nasser Al-Dosari, CEO of CQR, stated: “Cyber sovereignty begins with possessing the technology, knowledge, and capabilities necessary to protect our most critical environments. From this standpoint, we at CQR have been keen to develop the FENNEC platform in the Kingdom to meet the specialized requirements of industrial and operational environments. We believe that localizing and developing technologies represents a fundamental pillar for enhancing national capabilities and building a more independent and sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Through our collaboration with sirar by stc, we look forward to expanding the impact of these capabilities and enabling organizations to understand and manage cyber risks, enhancing the protection of their infrastructure and vital operations.”

Al-Dosari also pointed out that the FENNEC platform employs artificial intelligence capabilities to support specialized analysts in interpreting security alerts, prioritizing risks, guiding investigation processes, and assessing potential impacts on operational processes, while keeping decisions that may affect production operations under the supervision of specialized experts.

Al-Dosari confirmed that the platform allows for the classification of assets based on their importance, operational function, and potential impact on safety, production, and business continuity, linking security alerts to the context of assets and operations, which helps cybersecurity teams prioritize responses based on actual operational impact.

For his part, Yasser Al-Suwailim, CEO of sirar by stc, said: “This agreement represents an important step towards enhancing the Kingdom's sovereign capabilities in the field of cybersecurity, by combining sirar by stc's capabilities in managed cybersecurity services with CQR's developed technologies in the Kingdom and its specialized expertise in the industrial sector, we aim to provide organizations with an integrated and scalable model to protect their critical operational technology and IoT environments.”

The scope of potential cooperation, which will be agreed upon separately, includes a range of specialized services, including assessing the cybersecurity maturity level of OT and IoT environments, analyzing regulatory gaps, identifying critical assets, designing security architectures, deploying the FENNEC platform and integrating it with various technologies, as well as managed security monitoring, threat anticipation, incident response, continuous compliance, risk assessment, training, and knowledge transfer.

The FENNEC platform aligns with the Kingdom's direction towards dedicated industrial communication networks operating at 450 megahertz, as it is designed to discover, monitor, and secure OT, IoT, and IIoT assets operating over these networks and the associated smart industrial wireless devices.

As part of the future cooperation direction, both parties also plan to launch a lab to assess the security of devices, equipment, firmware, and connected devices in OT and IoT environments, to conduct specialized assessments of industrial equipment, embedded systems, and connected devices within a controlled environment, and to utilize the results to support monitoring, compliance, and risk management capabilities.