NHC has signed five agreements and memorandums of understanding with Meta, Go Group for Communications, Huawei, GitLab, and stc solutions, as part of the activities of LEAP 2026, held from August 31 to September 3, 2026, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Conference Center in Mhalem, aimed at enhancing cooperation in technical fields and benefiting from modern solutions and technologies in developing its business and urban destinations.

The memorandum of understanding with Meta included the development of communication channels and digital solutions, aiming to develop and activate business solutions via the WhatsApp Business platform, including commerce applications and AI-supported solutions.



NHC also signed a memorandum of understanding with Go Group for Communications to activate the use of Internet of Things solutions for monitoring in NHC destinations, alongside AI applications that contribute to improving the urban landscape.

In the field of communications and smart city solutions, NHC signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei, aimed at providing an advanced experience for residents and visitors of NHC destinations, contributing to enhancing the digital experience and employing modern technologies in urban destinations.



NHC also signed a memorandum of understanding with GitLab, aimed at developing its capabilities in managing the software development lifecycle and activating artificial intelligence, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of development processes and benefiting from modern technologies.

To develop its capabilities and benefit from cloud infrastructure hosting services, NHC signed an agreement with stc solutions, which enhances the readiness of cloud infrastructure and supports the development of digital services and solutions.



These agreements and memorandums of understanding are an extension of NHC's efforts to expand its partnerships with leading technology companies, employing digital solutions and modern technologies to support the development of its business and urban destinations, improve service efficiency, and elevate customer experience and quality of life.

It is worth noting that NHC continues to lead the real estate sector on various fronts, being the largest real estate developer in the Middle East, and a pioneer in developing urban destinations according to high-quality standards, alongside working to enhance the daily life experience of customers, as it seeks to provide integrated destinations that meet their aspirations and achieve long-term investment.