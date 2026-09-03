وقعت NHC خمس اتفاقيات ومذكرات تفاهم مع كل من Meta، ومجموعة Go للاتصالات، وهواوي، وGitLab، وstc solutions، ضمن أعمال مؤتمر ليب 2026، المقام خلال الفترة من 31 أغسطس إلى 3 سبتمبر 2026م في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات بملهم، بهدف تعزيز التعاون في المجالات التقنية والاستفادة من الحلول والتقنيات الحديثة في تطوير أعمالها ووجهاتها العمرانية.

وشملت مذكرة التفاهم مع Meta مجال تطوير قنوات التواصل والحلول الرقمية، إذ تهدف إلى تطوير وتفعيل حلول الأعمال عبر منصة واتساب للأعمال، بما يشمل تطبيقات التجارة والحلول المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.


كما وقعت NHC مذكرة تفاهم مع مجموعة Go للاتصالات، لتفعيل استخدام حلول إنترنت الأشياء للمراقبة في وجهات NHC، إلى جانب تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي التي تسهم في تحسين المشهد الحضري.

وفي مجال الاتصالات وحلول المدن الذكية، وقعت NHC مذكرة تفاهم مع هواوي، تهدف إلى تقديم تجربة متطورة لسكان وزوار وجهات NHC، بما يسهم في تعزيز التجربة الرقمية وتوظيف التقنيات الحديثة في الوجهات العمرانية.


كما وقعت NHC مذكرة تفاهم مع GitLab، بهدف تطوير قدراتها في إدارة دورة حياة تطوير البرمجيات وتفعيل الذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة عمليات التطوير والاستفادة من التقنيات الحديثة.

وبهدف تطوير قدراتها والاستفادة من خدمات استضافة البنية التحتية السحابية، وقعت NHC اتفاقية مع stc solutions، بما يعزز جاهزية البنية التحتية السحابية ويدعم تطوير الخدمات والحلول الرقمية.


وتأتي هذه الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم امتداداً لجهود NHC في توسيع شراكاتها مع الشركات التقنية الرائدة، وتوظيف الحلول الرقمية والتقنيات الحديثة بما يدعم تطوير أعمالها ووجهاتها العمرانية، ويرفع كفاءة الخدمات ويرتقي بتجربة العملاء وجودة الحياة.

يذكر أن NHC تواصل قيادة القطاع العقاري على مختلف الأصعدة، بوصفها أكبر مطور عقاري في الشرق الأوسط، والرائدة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية وفق معايير عالية للجودة، إلى جانب العمل على تحسين تجربة الحياة اليومية للعملاء، إذ تتطلع إلى تقديم وجهات متكاملة تلبي تطلعاتهم وتحقق لهم استثماراً طويل الأمد.