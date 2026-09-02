The stc group showcases a smart virtual system for managing operations in three leading destinations in the Red Sea, in collaboration with the Red Sea International Company, during its participation in the "LEAP 2026" conference held from August 31 to September 3 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The system, developed by the group's "iot squared" company, offers a high-precision live virtual display covering three main destinations spanning an area of 10 square kilometers, including Shura Island and Turtle Bay, by combining virtual imaging of the locations with real-time information from actual environments, in a stunning demonstration of the advanced technologies' ability to support operational efforts for tourist destinations and enhance visitor experiences.

This system, which relies on digital twin solutions, serves as a virtual replica of a real place, reflecting ongoing events in real-time. It combines high-resolution satellite imagery, 3D modeling data, and real-time data collected directly from sensors and operational systems in buildings, vehicles, and natural environments. This advanced model features self-updating capabilities when new data or images become available, reducing the need for repeated aerial surveys and ensuring an accurate simulation of land, sea, and air conditions at the destination.

The system is based on the "Nucleus" smart operations platform from "iot squared," which includes specialized systems that provide each team with a view tailored to their responsibilities, including a guest experience management system for comprehensive monitoring of guest journeys, a mobility management system to oversee transportation and traffic flow, an environmental management system to track various indicators in buildings, facilities, and surrounding environments, and a marine operations management system to monitor conditions in the marine environment, while the visitor experience system supports various aspects of the tourist experience at the destination. Each team continues to manage its tasks independently, while the platform connects different operations within a unified operational environment instead of relying on separate systems. The platform also allows teams to simulate multiple scenarios and proactively identify their potential impacts, such as weather changes, visitor numbers, and vehicle movement.

The true value of this system is clearly demonstrated through live operational scenarios. For example, when concluding a massive event and thousands of guests leave simultaneously, the mobility management system allows for the exploration of available options, whether by increasing the transportation capacity, adjusting the bus operating frequency, or reallocating field teams, while simulating the potential impacts of those options and making informed decisions about them. In emergencies, teams can assess the effects of taking an area out of service and proactively plan for an appropriate response. Instead of merely monitoring events, the platform analyzes data and provides insights that support proactive decisions and enhance response speed.

The monitoring scope covers both land and marine environments, extending underwater, allowing for the tracking of indicators related to various natural habitats. The operational landscape displayed to operators is based on live data collected directly by sensors rather than just visual simulations, with automatic alerts when any indicator exceeds the expected range, including wind speed, sea conditions, temperature, and air quality.

The Red Sea International Company intends to integrate the visitor experience system into its website, enabling visitors to take a virtual tour of the destination, plan their activities, and receive a proposed visit plan based on real-time conditions at the destination, with the option to book directly through the site.

Othman Al-Dahash, CEO of iot squared, stated: "We embarked on developing this technology from a deep understanding of the destination's needs, and we designed it to provide practical solutions that meet its requirements and enable each operational department to optimize its processes. The platform integrates all operations into a single operational environment, allowing the Red Sea International Company to enhance destination management and elevate the visitor experience. This practical approach has contributed to accelerating the project's development and completion in record time."

This collaboration comes as part of the stc group's participation in the "LEAP 2026" conference, where it showcases its advanced solutions and technologies for the tourism, sports, logistics, construction, and real estate development sectors. The group, the strategic partner of the conference for the fifth consecutive year, highlights the pivotal role of digital infrastructure in developing destinations and facilities, improving their operations, and providing exceptional experiences for visitors and users.