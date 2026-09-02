تستعرض مجموعة stc، ممكن التحول الرقمي، بالتعاون مع شركة البحر الأحمر الدولية، نظاماً افتراضياً ذكياً لإدارة العمليات في ثلاث وجهات رائدة في البحر الأحمر، وذلك خلال مشاركتها في مؤتمر «ليب 2026» المنعقد خلال الفترة الممتدة بين 31 أغسطس و3 سبتمبر في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات.
ويقدم النظام، الذي طورته شركة «iot squared» التابعة للمجموعة، عرضاً افتراضياً مباشراً فائق الدقة يشمل ثلاث وجهات رئيسية تمتد على مساحة 10 كيلومتر مربع، بما في ذلك كل من جزيرة شورى و «تيرتل باي»، من خلال الجمع بين التصوير الافتراضي للمواقع والمعلومات المباشرة من البيئات الفعلية، في استعراض مذهل لقدرة التقنيات المتقدمة على دعم جهود العمليات التشغيلية للوجهات السياحية والارتقاء بتجربة الزوار.
ويعد هذا النظام الذي يعتمد على حلول التوأم الرقمي بمثابة نسخة افتراضية لمكان حقيقي، تعكس الأحداث الجارية في الوقت الحقيقي. ويجمع النظام بين صور الأقمار الصناعية عالية الدقة وبيانات النمذجة ثلاثية الأبعاد والبيانات اللحظية التي يتم جمعها بشكل مباشر من المستشعرات والأنظمة التشغيلية الموجودة في المباني والمركبات والبيئات الطبيعية. ويتميز هذا النموذج المتطور بخاصية التحديث الذاتي عند توفر بيانات أو صور جديدة، والتي تحد من الحاجة لإجراء مسوحات جوية متكررة وتضمن توفير محاكاة فعلية للظروف البرية والبحرية والجوية في الوجهة.
ويعتمد النظام على منصة العمليات الذكية «Nucleus» من «iot squared»، والتي تضمّ أنظمة متخصصة تمنح كل فريق رؤية تتناسب مع مسؤولياته، بما في ذلك نظام إدارة تجربة الضيوف لإجراء عمليات رصد شاملة لرحلة الضيوف، ونظام إدارة التنقل للإشراف على حركة التنقل والمرور، ونظام إدارة البيئة لمتابعة مختلف المؤشرات في المباني والمرافق والبيئات المحيطة، ونظام إدارة العمليات البحرية لرصد الظروف في البيئة البحرية، فيما يدعم نظام تجربة الزوار مختلف جوانب التجربة السياحية في الوجهة. ويواصل كل فريق إدارة مهامه بشكل مستقل، في حين تربط المنصة مختلف العمليات ضمن بيئة تشغيلية موحّدة بدلًا من الاعتماد على أنظمة منفصلة. كما تتيح المنصة للفرق محاكاة سيناريوهات متعددة وتحديد آثارها المحتملة بشكل استباقي، مثل تغيرات الطقس وأعداد الزوار وحركة المركبات.
وتظهر القيمة الحقيقية لهذا النظام بوضوح من خلال السيناريوهات التشغيلية المباشرة. وعلى سبيل المثال، عند اختتام فعالية ضخمة ومغادرة آلاف الضيوف في وقت واحد، يتيح نظام إدارة التنقل دراسة الخيارات المتاحة، سواء بزيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية لوسائل النقل، أو تعديل وتيرة تشغيل الحافلات، أو إعادة توزيع الفرق الميدانية، مع محاكاة التأثيرات المحتملة لتلك الخيارات واتخاذ قرارات مدروسة بشأنها. وفي حالات الطوارئ، يمكن للفرق تقييم آثار إخراج منطقة من الخدمة والتخطيط بشكل استباقي للاستجابة المناسبة. وبدلًا من الاكتفاء برصد الأحداث، تقوم المنصة بتحليل البيانات وتقديم رؤى تدعم القرارات الاستباقية وتعزز سرعة الاستجابة. ويغطي نطاق الرصد البيئات البرية والبحرية، ويمتد تحت سطح الماء، بما يتيح متابعة المؤشرات المرتبطة بمختلف الموائل الطبيعية. ويستند المشهد التشغيلي الذي يظهر للمشغّلين إلى بيانات حية تجمعها أجهزة الاستشعار مباشرة بدلاً من المحاكاة البصرية فقط، مع تنبيهات تلقائية عندما يتجاوز أي مؤشر النطاق المتوقع، بما يشمل سرعة الرياح وحالة البحر ودرجة الحرارة وجودة الهواء.
وتعتزم شركة «البحر الأحمر الدولية» دمج نظام تجربة الزوار ضمن موقعها الإلكتروني، بما يتيح للزوار إجراء زيارة افتراضية للوجهة، والتخطيط لأنشطتهم، والحصول على خطة مقترحة للزيارة وفق الظروف اللحظية في الوجهة، مع إمكانية الحجز مباشرة عبر الموقع.
وقال عثمان الدهش، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة iot squared: «انطلقنا في تطوير هذه التقنية من فهم عميق لاحتياجات الوجهة، وقمنا بتصميمها لتقديم حلول عملية تلبي متطلباتها وتمكّن كل إدارة تشغيلية من تحسين عملياتها. وتجمع المنصة بين كافة العمليات في بيئة تشغيلية واحدة تمكّن شركة البحر الأحمر الدولية من تحسين إدارة الوجهة والارتقاء بتجربة الزوار. وقد أسهم هذا النهج العملي في تسريع تطوير المشروع وإنجازه في وقت قياسي».
ويأتي هذا التعاون في إطار مشاركة مجموعة stc في مؤتمر «ليب 2026»، حيث تستعرض حلولها وتقنياتها المتقدمة لقطاعات السياحة والرياضة والخدمات اللوجستية والإنشاءات والتطوير العقاري. وتستعرض المجموعة، الشريك الإستراتيجي للمؤتمر للعام الخامس على التوالي، الدور المحوري للبنية التحتية الرقمية في تطوير الوجهات والمرافق، وتحسين عملياتها، وتقديم تجارب استثنائية للزوار والمستخدمين.
The stc group showcases a smart virtual system for managing operations in three leading destinations in the Red Sea, in collaboration with the Red Sea International Company, during its participation in the "LEAP 2026" conference held from August 31 to September 3 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
The system, developed by the group's "iot squared" company, offers a high-precision live virtual display covering three main destinations spanning an area of 10 square kilometers, including Shura Island and Turtle Bay, by combining virtual imaging of the locations with real-time information from actual environments, in a stunning demonstration of the advanced technologies' ability to support operational efforts for tourist destinations and enhance visitor experiences. This system, which relies on digital twin solutions, serves as a virtual replica of a real place, reflecting ongoing events in real-time. It combines high-resolution satellite imagery, 3D modeling data, and real-time data collected directly from sensors and operational systems in buildings, vehicles, and natural environments. This advanced model features self-updating capabilities when new data or images become available, reducing the need for repeated aerial surveys and ensuring an accurate simulation of land, sea, and air conditions at the destination. The system is based on the "Nucleus" smart operations platform from "iot squared," which includes specialized systems that provide each team with a view tailored to their responsibilities, including a guest experience management system for comprehensive monitoring of guest journeys, a mobility management system to oversee transportation and traffic flow, an environmental management system to track various indicators in buildings, facilities, and surrounding environments, and a marine operations management system to monitor conditions in the marine environment, while the visitor experience system supports various aspects of the tourist experience at the destination. Each team continues to manage its tasks independently, while the platform connects different operations within a unified operational environment instead of relying on separate systems. The platform also allows teams to simulate multiple scenarios and proactively identify their potential impacts, such as weather changes, visitor numbers, and vehicle movement.
The true value of this system is clearly demonstrated through live operational scenarios. For example, when concluding a massive event and thousands of guests leave simultaneously, the mobility management system allows for the exploration of available options, whether by increasing the transportation capacity, adjusting the bus operating frequency, or reallocating field teams, while simulating the potential impacts of those options and making informed decisions about them. In emergencies, teams can assess the effects of taking an area out of service and proactively plan for an appropriate response. Instead of merely monitoring events, the platform analyzes data and provides insights that support proactive decisions and enhance response speed. The monitoring scope covers both land and marine environments, extending underwater, allowing for the tracking of indicators related to various natural habitats. The operational landscape displayed to operators is based on live data collected directly by sensors rather than just visual simulations, with automatic alerts when any indicator exceeds the expected range, including wind speed, sea conditions, temperature, and air quality.
The Red Sea International Company intends to integrate the visitor experience system into its website, enabling visitors to take a virtual tour of the destination, plan their activities, and receive a proposed visit plan based on real-time conditions at the destination, with the option to book directly through the site.
Othman Al-Dahash, CEO of iot squared, stated: "We embarked on developing this technology from a deep understanding of the destination's needs, and we designed it to provide practical solutions that meet its requirements and enable each operational department to optimize its processes. The platform integrates all operations into a single operational environment, allowing the Red Sea International Company to enhance destination management and elevate the visitor experience. This practical approach has contributed to accelerating the project's development and completion in record time." This collaboration comes as part of the stc group's participation in the "LEAP 2026" conference, where it showcases its advanced solutions and technologies for the tourism, sports, logistics, construction, and real estate development sectors. The group, the strategic partner of the conference for the fifth consecutive year, highlights the pivotal role of digital infrastructure in developing destinations and facilities, improving their operations, and providing exceptional experiences for visitors and users.