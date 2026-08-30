يعرض متحف القرآن الكريم بحي حراء الثقافي في مكة مخطوطة قرآنية نادرة، تتمثّل في ورقة من المصحف الشريف يعود تاريخها إلى القرن الثالث الهجري الموافق للقرن التاسع الميلادي، في قطعة تاريخية توثق جانباً من المراحل المبكرة لكتابة المصحف الشريف والعناية بكتاب الله عبر العصور.

وتضم المخطوطة المعروضة جزءاً من سورة مريم، كُتب على الرِّق بمداد أحمر، وخلا النص من الشكل والنقط، وهي من السمات التي عُرفت بها المراحل الأولى من كتابة المصاحف، مما يمنح القطعة قيمة تاريخية ومعرفية، وتكتسب المخطوطة أهمية خاصة بما تحمله من خصائص كتابية ومادية تعكس أساليب نسخ المصاحف في تلك الحقبة؛ إذ كان الرِّق من المواد الرئيسة المستخدمة في تدوين النصوص والمصاحف، فيما تكشف طريقة الكتابة الخالية من النقط والشكل عن مرحلة مبكرة من تاريخ الكتابة القرآنية، قبل تطور وسائل الضبط والإعجام في المصاحف خلال العصور اللاحقة.

وتُحفظ هذه القطعة القرآنية النادرة في مكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية، فيما يتيح عرضها في متحف القرآن الكريم لزواره فرصة الاطلاع على نموذج تاريخي يُجسّد مسيرة العناية بالمصحف الشريف، ويبرز ما تمثله المخطوطات القرآنية من قيمة علمية وحضارية في توثيق تاريخ كتابة كتاب الله وحفظه.

ويُعد متحف القرآن الكريم أحد المرافق الرئيسة في حي حراء الثقافي بمكة المكرمة، ويقدم تجربة معرفية وتفاعلية تسلط الضوء على تاريخ القرآن الكريم ومسيرة تدوين المصحف الشريف ومظاهر العناية به عبر العصور، من خلال مجموعة من المخطوطات النادرة والمصاحف التاريخية والعروض البصرية والتقنيات الحديثة.

ويأتي المتحف ضمن منظومة حي حراء الثقافي الواقعة أسفل جبل حراء، بما يمنح تجربة الزائر بعداً معرفياً يرتبط بمكان نزول الوحي، ويسهم في إثراء التجربة الثقافية والدينية لزوار مكة المكرمة وضيوف الرحمن، والتعريف بالإرث القرآني والحضاري بأساليب عرض حديثة.