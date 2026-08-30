The Quran Museum in the Cultural District of Hira in Mecca displays a rare Quranic manuscript, represented by a page from the Holy Quran dating back to the 3rd century AH, corresponding to the 9th century CE. This historical piece documents an aspect of the early stages of writing the Holy Quran and the care given to the Book of God throughout the ages.

The displayed manuscript includes a part of Surah Maryam, written on parchment with red ink, and the text lacks diacritics and vowel markings, which are characteristics known from the early stages of Quranic writing. This grants the piece historical and intellectual value, and the manuscript gains special importance due to its written and material characteristics that reflect the methods of copying the Qurans in that era; parchment was one of the main materials used for documenting texts and Qurans, while the writing style devoid of diacritics and markings reveals an early stage in the history of Quranic writing, before the development of methods for diacritical marking in later Qurans.

This rare Quranic piece is preserved in the King Fahd National Library, while its display at the Quran Museum offers visitors the opportunity to view a historical model that embodies the care for the Holy Quran, highlighting what Quranic manuscripts represent in terms of scientific and civilizational value in documenting the history of writing and preserving the Book of God.

The Quran Museum is considered one of the main facilities in the Cultural District of Hira in Mecca, providing an informative and interactive experience that sheds light on the history of the Holy Quran, the journey of documenting the Holy Quran, and the aspects of care for it throughout the ages, through a collection of rare manuscripts, historical Qurans, visual displays, and modern technologies.

The museum is part of the Cultural District of Hira located at the foot of Mount Hira, which gives visitors an intellectual experience linked to the place of revelation, contributing to enriching the cultural and religious experience for visitors to Mecca and the guests of the Merciful, and introducing the Quranic and civilizational heritage through modern display methods.