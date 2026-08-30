انتظم نحو 270 ألف طالب وطالبة في أكثر من 1,600 مدرسة بتعليم الطائف، مع انطلاقة العام الدراسي الجديد 1448، بعد استكمال أعمال التهيئة والتجهيز والمتابعة الميدانية للمدارس والمرافق التعليمية.
وانخرط الطلاب والطالبات في عامهم الدراسي الجديد وسط أجواء تربوية وتعليمية، فيما شهد اليوم الأول متابعة ميدانية للوقوف على سير العملية التعليمية وانتظام الدراسة وجاهزية المرافق والتجهيزات.
وتأتي هذه الجاهزية ضمن استعدادات الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالطائف لضمان انتظام الدراسة منذ يومها الأول، من خلال استكمال المتطلبات التعليمية والتنظيمية، ومتابعة جاهزية المباني والتجهيزات، وتهيئة الكوادر التعليمية والإدارية.
وأكد المدير العام للتعليم بالطائف الدكتور سعيد بن عبدالله الغامدي أهمية المتابعة الميدانية وتكامل الجهود بين الإدارات التعليمية والقيادات المدرسية، بما يضمن جاهزية المدارس وتوفير بيئة تعليمية آمنة ومحفزة للطلاب والطالبات.
وشدّد الغامدي على دور مديري ومديرات المدارس في قيادة العمل الميداني وتنظيم العملية التعليمية، وتعزيز الشراكة مع الأسرة بما يدعم الرحلة التعليمية للطلاب ويرفع نواتج التعلم.
وتواصل الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالطائف جولاتها ومتابعتها الميدانية للمدارس مع انطلاقة العام الدراسي؛ للتأكد من استمرارية الجاهزية وانتظام العملية التعليمية.