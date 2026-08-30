About 270,000 male and female students have enrolled in more than 1,600 schools in Taif's education system, with the start of the new academic year 1448, after completing the preparation, setup, and field monitoring of schools and educational facilities.

The students engaged in their new academic year amidst educational and pedagogical environments, while the first day witnessed field monitoring to assess the progress of the educational process, the regularity of classes, and the readiness of facilities and equipment.

This readiness is part of the preparations by the General Administration of Education in Taif to ensure the continuity of classes from the very first day, by completing the educational and organizational requirements, monitoring the readiness of buildings and equipment, and preparing educational and administrative staff.

The General Director of Education in Taif, Dr. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, emphasized the importance of field monitoring and the integration of efforts between educational administrations and school leaderships, to ensure the readiness of schools and provide a safe and motivating educational environment for students.

Al-Ghamdi stressed the role of school principals in leading fieldwork and organizing the educational process, and enhancing partnerships with families to support the educational journey of students and improve learning outcomes.

The General Administration of Education in Taif continues its field monitoring tours of schools with the start of the academic year; to ensure the continuity of readiness and the regularity of the educational process.