Under the patronage of the Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, launched the events of the International Day for the Fight Against Human Trafficking in his office at the emirate, under the slogan "Victims Behind Fraud," with the presence of the Director of the Human Rights Commission branch in the region, Mona Al-Otaibi.

During the launch, the Deputy Prince was briefed on the accompanying awareness campaign for the occasion, which aims to enhance awareness of the dangers of human trafficking crimes, to identify indicators of exploitation and fraud methods, as well as to highlight the national efforts made to prevent these crimes, enhance the protection of victims, and establish a culture of reporting.