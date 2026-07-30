برعاية أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، دشن نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، فعاليات اليوم العالمي لمكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، تحت شعار «ضحايا خلف الاحتيال»، بحضور مدير فرع هيئة حقوق الإنسان بالمنطقة منى العتيبي.

واطّلع نائب أمير المنطقة خلال التدشين على الحملة التوعوية المصاحبة للمناسبة، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الوعي بمخاطر جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص، والتعريف بمؤشرات الاستغلال وأساليب الاحتيال، إلى جانب إبراز الجهود الوطنية المبذولة للوقاية من هذه الجرائم، وتعزيز حماية الضحايا، وترسيخ ثقافة الإبلاغ.