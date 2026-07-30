برعاية أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، دشن نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، فعاليات اليوم العالمي لمكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، تحت شعار «ضحايا خلف الاحتيال»، بحضور مدير فرع هيئة حقوق الإنسان بالمنطقة منى العتيبي.
واطّلع نائب أمير المنطقة خلال التدشين على الحملة التوعوية المصاحبة للمناسبة، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الوعي بمخاطر جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص، والتعريف بمؤشرات الاستغلال وأساليب الاحتيال، إلى جانب إبراز الجهود الوطنية المبذولة للوقاية من هذه الجرائم، وتعزيز حماية الضحايا، وترسيخ ثقافة الإبلاغ.
Under the patronage of the Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, launched the events of the International Day for the Fight Against Human Trafficking in his office at the emirate, under the slogan "Victims Behind Fraud," with the presence of the Director of the Human Rights Commission branch in the region, Mona Al-Otaibi.
During the launch, the Deputy Prince was briefed on the accompanying awareness campaign for the occasion, which aims to enhance awareness of the dangers of human trafficking crimes, to identify indicators of exploitation and fraud methods, as well as to highlight the national efforts made to prevent these crimes, enhance the protection of victims, and establish a culture of reporting.