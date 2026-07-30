السعودية تدعم المبادرات العالمية لحماية الإنسان من الاتجار بالأشخاص

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shares with countries around the world the celebration of the World Day Against Human Trafficking, which falls on the thirtieth of July each year, with the aim of raising awareness about this serious crime and enhancing international cooperation to confront the criminal networks that exploit humans through various means. Additionally, it seeks to encourage communities to work together to prevent the crime and punish its perpetrators, as well as to support the provision of medical, psychological, and legal services to the victims.

The Kingdom plays a pivotal role on various levels in combating this crime that affects human dignity, by issuing the Anti-Human Trafficking Law and updating related regulations to ensure their alignment with international standards. It is also linked to agreements with international organizations for the exchange of experiences and information, which has contributed to achieving significant progress in combating this crime.

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The Kingdom has culminated its efforts with a system of programs and activities aimed at raising community awareness, adopting strict regulations to protect workers' rights and combat exploitation, and holding seminars and workshops to introduce the crime and its dimensions. It has also adopted a comprehensive approach based on prevention, protection, and legal prosecution, by enhancing coordination among government agencies, developing monitoring and response mechanisms, and providing channels for reporting suspected cases. Additionally, it offers shelter, health, psychological, social, and legal services to victims in a manner that preserves their rights and ensures their reintegration into society, following procedures that respect their dignity and privacy.

In the context of enhancing international cooperation, the Kingdom is linked to a number of international agreements and actively participates in regional and international programs and initiatives aimed at combating human trafficking, through the exchange of information and experiences, building capacities, and implementing joint training programs. This has contributed to improving the efficiency of the national system and achieving tangible progress in preventing and addressing this crime.

Over the past years, the Kingdom has made advanced steps by implementing awareness programs and initiatives targeting various segments of society to introduce the concept of human trafficking, its forms, and means of prevention. This includes organizing conferences, seminars, and workshops, as well as launching media campaigns that enhance community awareness and reinforce the culture of respecting human rights and the shared responsibility to report any practices involving exploitation or coercion.

The Kingdom has given special attention to protecting workers' rights and promoting safe working environments by developing regulatory systems and enabling the relevant authorities to monitor compliance with regulations and apply legal penalties against violators. This contributes to reducing illegal practices and enhancing justice and the rule of law. The Kingdom's participation in this occasion embodies its ongoing commitment to supporting international efforts and humanitarian initiatives aimed at combating human trafficking, promoting the values of justice and human dignity, and contributing to building safer and more stable communities, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in protecting human rights and establishing principles of justice and safeguarding society from various forms of exploitation.

It is worth noting that this day was first established in 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly to serve as an annual reference highlighting human trafficking crimes, focusing international community efforts on combating them and supporting the role of human rights organizations and humanitarian initiatives in this field. The crime includes the use of a person or the transportation, sheltering, or reception of a person for the purpose of exploitation through threats, force, or deception, whether for sexual exploitation, forced labor, begging, or other purposes, making it one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world.