السعودية تدعم المبادرات العالمية لحماية الإنسان من الاتجار بالأشخاص

تشارك المملكة العربية السعودية دول العالم في الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي لمكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص؛ الذي يصادف الثلاثين من يوليو من كل عام، بهدف رفع الوعي بهذه الجريمة الخطيرة وتعزيز التعاون الدولي لمواجهة الشبكات الإجرامية التي تستغل البشر بوسائل متعددة، إضافة إلى تحفيز المجتمعات على العمل المشترك لمنع الجريمة ومعاقبة مرتكبيها، ودعم تقديم الخدمات الطبية والنفسية والقانونية للضحايا.

وتؤدي المملكة دورًا محوريًا على مختلف الصُّعد في التصدّي لهذه الجريمة التي تمسُّ الكرامة الإنسانية، من خلال إصدار نظام مكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص وتحديث الأنظمة ذات الصلة لضمان انسجامها مع المعايير الدولية، إلى جانب الارتباط باتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية لتبادل الخبرات والمعلومات، وهو ما أسهم في تحقيق تقدم ملحوظ في مكافحة هذه الجريمة.

اتجا1ر

اتجا1ر

وقد توّجت المملكة جهودها بمنظومة من البرامج والأنشطة الهادفة إلى رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي، وتبني الأنظمة الصارمة لحماية حقوق العاملين ومكافحة الاستغلال، وعقد الندوات وورش العمل للتعريف بالجريمة وأبعادها. كما تبنت نهجًا متكاملًا يقوم على الوقاية والحماية والملاحقة القضائية، عبر تعزيز التنسيق بين الجهات الحكومية، وتطوير آليات الرصد والاستجابة، وتوفير قنوات للإبلاغ عن الحالات المشتبه بها، إضافة إلى تقديم خدمات الإيواء والرعاية الصحية والنفسية والاجتماعية والقانونية للضحايا بما يحفظ حقوقهم ويضمن إعادة دمجهم في المجتمع؛ وفق إجراءات تراعي كرامتهم وخصوصيتهم.

وفي إطار تعزيز التعاون الدولي، ترتبط المملكة بعدد من الاتفاقيات الدولية، وتشارك بفاعلية في البرامج والمبادرات الإقليمية والدولية المعنية بمكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، عبر تبادل المعلومات والخبرات وبناء القدرات وتنفيذ البرامج التدريبية المشتركة، الأمر الذي أسهم في رفع كفاءة المنظومة الوطنية وتحقيق تقدم ملموس في الوقاية من هذه الجريمة والتصدي لها.

كما حققت المملكة، خلال السنوات الماضية، خطوات متقدمة من خلال تنفيذ برامج ومبادرات توعوية تستهدف مختلف شرائح المجتمع للتعريف بمفهوم الاتجار بالأشخاص وصوره ووسائل الوقاية منه، إلى جانب تنظيم المؤتمرات والندوات وورش العمل وإطلاق الحملات الإعلامية التي تعزز الوعي المجتمعي وترسخ ثقافة احترام حقوق الإنسان والمسؤولية المشتركة في الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات تنطوي على الاستغلال أو الإكراه.

السعودية تدعم المبادرات العالمية لحماية الإنسان من الاتجار بالأشخاص

وأولت المملكة اهتمامًا خاصًا بحماية حقوق العاملين وتعزيز بيئات العمل الآمنة، عبر تطوير الأنظمة الرقابية وتمكين الجهات المختصة من متابعة الالتزام بالأنظمة وتطبيق العقوبات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بما يسهم في الحدِّ من الممارسات غير المشروعة وتعزيز العدالة وسيادة القانون. وتجسِّد مشاركة المملكة في هذه المناسبة التزامها المستمر بدعم الجهود الدولية والمبادرات الإنسانية الرامية إلى مكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، وتعزيز قيم العدالة والكرامة الإنسانية، والإسهام في بناء مجتمعات أكثر أمنًا واستقرارًا، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في حماية حقوق الإنسان وترسيخ مبادئ العدالة وصون المجتمع من مختلف أشكال الاستغلال.

يُذكر أن هذا اليوم أُقرّ لأول مرة عام 2013 من قِبل الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة ليكون مرجعًا سنويًا يُسلّط الضوء على جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص، ويُركز جهود المجتمع الدولي نحو مكافحتها ودعم دور المنظمات الحقوقية والمبادرات الإنسانية في هذا المجال، حيث تشمل الجريمة استخدام شخص أو نقله أو إيواءه أو استقباله بغرض إساءة الاستغلال عبر التهديد أو القوة أو الخداع، سواء للاستغلال الجنسي أو العمل القسري أو التسول أو غيرها من الأغراض، مما يجعلها واحدة من أسرع الجرائم نموًا في العالم.