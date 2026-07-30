السعودية تدعم المبادرات العالمية لحماية الإنسان من الاتجار بالأشخاص

تشارك المملكة العربية السعودية دول العالم في الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي لمكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص؛ الذي يصادف الثلاثين من يوليو من كل عام، بهدف رفع الوعي بهذه الجريمة الخطيرة وتعزيز التعاون الدولي لمواجهة الشبكات الإجرامية التي تستغل البشر بوسائل متعددة، إضافة إلى تحفيز المجتمعات على العمل المشترك لمنع الجريمة ومعاقبة مرتكبيها، ودعم تقديم الخدمات الطبية والنفسية والقانونية للضحايا.
وتؤدي المملكة دورًا محوريًا على مختلف الصُّعد في التصدّي لهذه الجريمة التي تمسُّ الكرامة الإنسانية، من خلال إصدار نظام مكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص وتحديث الأنظمة ذات الصلة لضمان انسجامها مع المعايير الدولية، إلى جانب الارتباط باتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية لتبادل الخبرات والمعلومات، وهو ما أسهم في تحقيق تقدم ملحوظ في مكافحة هذه الجريمة.
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وقد توّجت المملكة جهودها بمنظومة من البرامج والأنشطة الهادفة إلى رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي، وتبني الأنظمة الصارمة لحماية حقوق العاملين ومكافحة الاستغلال، وعقد الندوات وورش العمل للتعريف بالجريمة وأبعادها. كما تبنت نهجًا متكاملًا يقوم على الوقاية والحماية والملاحقة القضائية، عبر تعزيز التنسيق بين الجهات الحكومية، وتطوير آليات الرصد والاستجابة، وتوفير قنوات للإبلاغ عن الحالات المشتبه بها، إضافة إلى تقديم خدمات الإيواء والرعاية الصحية والنفسية والاجتماعية والقانونية للضحايا بما يحفظ حقوقهم ويضمن إعادة دمجهم في المجتمع؛ وفق إجراءات تراعي كرامتهم وخصوصيتهم.
وفي إطار تعزيز التعاون الدولي، ترتبط المملكة بعدد من الاتفاقيات الدولية، وتشارك بفاعلية في البرامج والمبادرات الإقليمية والدولية المعنية بمكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، عبر تبادل المعلومات والخبرات وبناء القدرات وتنفيذ البرامج التدريبية المشتركة، الأمر الذي أسهم في رفع كفاءة المنظومة الوطنية وتحقيق تقدم ملموس في الوقاية من هذه الجريمة والتصدي لها.
كما حققت المملكة، خلال السنوات الماضية، خطوات متقدمة من خلال تنفيذ برامج ومبادرات توعوية تستهدف مختلف شرائح المجتمع للتعريف بمفهوم الاتجار بالأشخاص وصوره ووسائل الوقاية منه، إلى جانب تنظيم المؤتمرات والندوات وورش العمل وإطلاق الحملات الإعلامية التي تعزز الوعي المجتمعي وترسخ ثقافة احترام حقوق الإنسان والمسؤولية المشتركة في الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات تنطوي على الاستغلال أو الإكراه.
وأولت المملكة اهتمامًا خاصًا بحماية حقوق العاملين وتعزيز بيئات العمل الآمنة، عبر تطوير الأنظمة الرقابية وتمكين الجهات المختصة من متابعة الالتزام بالأنظمة وتطبيق العقوبات النظامية بحق المخالفين، بما يسهم في الحدِّ من الممارسات غير المشروعة وتعزيز العدالة وسيادة القانون. وتجسِّد مشاركة المملكة في هذه المناسبة التزامها المستمر بدعم الجهود الدولية والمبادرات الإنسانية الرامية إلى مكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، وتعزيز قيم العدالة والكرامة الإنسانية، والإسهام في بناء مجتمعات أكثر أمنًا واستقرارًا، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في حماية حقوق الإنسان وترسيخ مبادئ العدالة وصون المجتمع من مختلف أشكال الاستغلال.
يُذكر أن هذا اليوم أُقرّ لأول مرة عام 2013 من قِبل الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة ليكون مرجعًا سنويًا يُسلّط الضوء على جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص، ويُركز جهود المجتمع الدولي نحو مكافحتها ودعم دور المنظمات الحقوقية والمبادرات الإنسانية في هذا المجال، حيث تشمل الجريمة استخدام شخص أو نقله أو إيواءه أو استقباله بغرض إساءة الاستغلال عبر التهديد أو القوة أو الخداع، سواء للاستغلال الجنسي أو العمل القسري أو التسول أو غيرها من الأغراض، مما يجعلها واحدة من أسرع الجرائم نموًا في العالم.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shares with countries around the world the celebration of the World Day Against Human Trafficking, which falls on the thirtieth of July each year, with the aim of raising awareness about this serious crime and enhancing international cooperation to confront the criminal networks that exploit humans through various means. Additionally, it seeks to encourage communities to work together to prevent the crime and punish its perpetrators, as well as to support the provision of medical, psychological, and legal services to the victims.
The Kingdom plays a pivotal role on various levels in combating this crime that affects human dignity, by issuing the Anti-Human Trafficking Law and updating related regulations to ensure their alignment with international standards. It is also linked to agreements with international organizations for the exchange of experiences and information, which has contributed to achieving significant progress in combating this crime.
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The Kingdom has culminated its efforts with a system of programs and activities aimed at raising community awareness, adopting strict regulations to protect workers' rights and combat exploitation, and holding seminars and workshops to introduce the crime and its dimensions. It has also adopted a comprehensive approach based on prevention, protection, and legal prosecution, by enhancing coordination among government agencies, developing monitoring and response mechanisms, and providing channels for reporting suspected cases. Additionally, it offers shelter, health, psychological, social, and legal services to victims in a manner that preserves their rights and ensures their reintegration into society, following procedures that respect their dignity and privacy.
In the context of enhancing international cooperation, the Kingdom is linked to a number of international agreements and actively participates in regional and international programs and initiatives aimed at combating human trafficking, through the exchange of information and experiences, building capacities, and implementing joint training programs. This has contributed to improving the efficiency of the national system and achieving tangible progress in preventing and addressing this crime.
Over the past years, the Kingdom has made advanced steps by implementing awareness programs and initiatives targeting various segments of society to introduce the concept of human trafficking, its forms, and means of prevention. This includes organizing conferences, seminars, and workshops, as well as launching media campaigns that enhance community awareness and reinforce the culture of respecting human rights and the shared responsibility to report any practices involving exploitation or coercion.
The Kingdom has given special attention to protecting workers' rights and promoting safe working environments by developing regulatory systems and enabling the relevant authorities to monitor compliance with regulations and apply legal penalties against violators. This contributes to reducing illegal practices and enhancing justice and the rule of law. The Kingdom's participation in this occasion embodies its ongoing commitment to supporting international efforts and humanitarian initiatives aimed at combating human trafficking, promoting the values of justice and human dignity, and contributing to building safer and more stable communities, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in protecting human rights and establishing principles of justice and safeguarding society from various forms of exploitation.
It is worth noting that this day was first established in 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly to serve as an annual reference highlighting human trafficking crimes, focusing international community efforts on combating them and supporting the role of human rights organizations and humanitarian initiatives in this field. The crime includes the use of a person or the transportation, sheltering, or reception of a person for the purpose of exploitation through threats, force, or deception, whether for sexual exploitation, forced labor, begging, or other purposes, making it one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world.