On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, had the honor of washing the Holy Kaaba yesterday (Tuesday).

Upon his arrival, he washed the inside of the Kaaba with Zamzam water mixed with rose water and the finest types of oud, by rubbing the walls of the Holy Kaaba from the inside with cloths soaked in the mixture, which is prepared well in advance by the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques.

After that, the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region performed two rak'ahs of Tawaf and was joined in washing the Holy Kaaba by several officials and members of the accredited Islamic diplomatic corps in the Kingdom, as well as the caretakers of the Sacred House of Allah.

The ceremony of washing the Holy Kaaba began with raising the curtain at the door of the Holy Kaaba.