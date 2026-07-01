نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تشرّف نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الثلاثاء)، بغسل الكعبة المشرفة.
وفور وصوله قام بغسل الكعبة من الداخل بماء زمزم المخلوط بماء الورد وأجود أنواع العود، وذلك بتدليك جدار الكعبة المشرفة من الداخل بقطع القماش المبللة بالمخلوط، الذي يُحضّر منذ وقت مبكر من الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.
عقب ذلك، أدّى نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة ركعتي الطواف، وشارك في غسل الكعبة المشرفة عدد من المسؤولين وأعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي الإسلامي المعتمدين لدى المملكة وسدنة بيت الله الحرام.
وكانت مراسم غسل الكعبة المشرفة بدأت برفع ستارة باب الكعبة المشرفة.
On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, had the honor of washing the Holy Kaaba yesterday (Tuesday).
Upon his arrival, he washed the inside of the Kaaba with Zamzam water mixed with rose water and the finest types of oud, by rubbing the walls of the Holy Kaaba from the inside with cloths soaked in the mixture, which is prepared well in advance by the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques.
After that, the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region performed two rak'ahs of Tawaf and was joined in washing the Holy Kaaba by several officials and members of the accredited Islamic diplomatic corps in the Kingdom, as well as the caretakers of the Sacred House of Allah.
The ceremony of washing the Holy Kaaba began with raising the curtain at the door of the Holy Kaaba.