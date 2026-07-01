نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تشرّف نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الثلاثاء)، بغسل الكعبة المشرفة.

وفور وصوله قام بغسل الكعبة من الداخل بماء زمزم المخلوط بماء الورد وأجود أنواع العود، وذلك بتدليك جدار الكعبة المشرفة من الداخل بقطع القماش المبللة بالمخلوط، الذي يُحضّر منذ وقت مبكر من الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.

عقب ذلك، أدّى نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة ركعتي الطواف، وشارك في غسل الكعبة المشرفة عدد من المسؤولين وأعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي الإسلامي المعتمدين لدى المملكة وسدنة بيت الله الحرام.

وكانت مراسم غسل الكعبة المشرفة بدأت برفع ستارة باب الكعبة المشرفة.