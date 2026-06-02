مُخبّأة في ألواح ورق.. كشف 845,087 قرص «إمفيتامين» مخدر في الشرقية

As part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to combat drugs and its endeavors to monitor drug trafficking and promotion activities that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth, the General Directorate for Drug Control seized 845,087 tablets of the narcotic substance amphetamine hidden inside cardboard sheets in the Eastern Province, and arrested its recipient in Taif, who is a citizen.

The security authorities urge citizens and residents to report any information they have regarding activities related to drug trafficking or promotion, by calling (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom, as well as the General Directorate for Drug Control's reporting number (995), and via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the informant.