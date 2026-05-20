"Okaz" learned that approval has been granted for the new foundational system of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Thought, which will replace the previous system to enhance the regulatory, administrative, and intellectual frameworks for addressing extremism both locally and internationally.

The system, consisting of 14 articles (which "Okaz" has reviewed), states that the center enjoys legal personality and financial and administrative independence, and it is a non-profit entity headquartered in Riyadh, with the possibility of opening branches and offices in Saudi Arabia and abroad as needed.

The system defined three main pathways for the center's work in confronting extremist thought, refuting it, addressing its activities, and preventing affiliation with or sympathy for it, or contributing to its activities in any form. These include three main axes; the first is the intellectual axis, which encompasses anticipating the causes of extremism and protecting targeted groups from it, refuting and disproving extremist ideas, demonstrating their dangers to societies and states, and raising awareness of the legislative frameworks for combating extremist thought.

The second axis, the media axis, includes providing specialized media content that encourages peaceful coexistence and rejects extremist thought, producing media content that promotes coexistence and moderation, analyzing methods of attracting youth, and intensifying programs for intellectual moderation through media using various mass communication methods.

The third axis, the digital technical axis, includes reducing the recruitment, indoctrination, and funding operations practiced by extremist organizations through the electronic network, tracking the digital methods of extremists, and exposing hate speech and working to eliminate it. It also stipulates the promotion of a culture of moderation and shared coexistence, and expanding international cooperation in combating extremist thought.

The system granted the center multiple powers, the most notable of which are monitoring extremist thought and analyzing recruitment and indoctrination methods, preparing specialized studies, research, and statistics, organizing local and international conferences, forums, and seminars, proposing amendments to related regulations, as well as signing memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements with governmental and international entities and specialized organizations.

Formation of the Board of Directors

The system stipulates that the center shall have a Board of Directors consisting of no less than 7 members, who are appointed and relieved by a royal decree, for a term of 3 years that can be renewed. The board is responsible for outlining the general policies of the center, approving plans, regulations, and budgets, appointing the CEO, in addition to powers that include establishing or owning non-profit companies and entities inside and outside the Kingdom, creating and managing endowments, accepting gifts, donations, grants, and bequests, and entering into partnerships and agreements with local and international institutions.

Electronic Voting

The system requires the board to hold at least 4 meetings annually, allowing for meetings and voting remotely using modern technological means, and issuing decisions by circulation in urgent cases according to specific controls. It also emphasized the confidentiality of the information that board members are privy to by virtue of their membership.

Responsibilities of the CEO

The system defined the responsibilities of the CEO of the center, which include managing the affairs of the center and supervising its work, proposing plans, policies, and regulations, preparing budgets and annual reports, supervising employees, and entering into contracts and partnerships after the board's approval.

The system comes as part of the development of the Kingdom's regulatory, intellectual, and technical tools to confront extremism and enhance international cooperation in combating hate speech and electronic recruitment.