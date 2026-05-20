علمت «عكاظ» بصدور الموافقة على النظام الأساسي الجديد للمركز العالمي لمكافحة الفكر المتطرّف، ليحل محل النظام السابق، لتعزيز الأطر التنظيمية والإدارية والفكرية لمواجهة التطرّف محلياً ودولياً.

وأوضح النظام المكون من 14 مادة (اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»)، أن المركز يتمتع بشخصية اعتبارية واستقلال مالي وإداري، وهو جهة غير ربحية مقرها الرئيسي مدينة الرياض، مع إمكانية افتتاح فروع ومكاتب في السعودية وخارجها بحسب الحاجة.

وحدّد النظام 3 مسارات رئيسية لعمل المركز في مواجهة الفكر المتطرّف، وتفنيده والتصدي لأنشطته ومنع الانتماء إليه أو التعاطف معه أو المساهمة في أنشطته بأي شكل من الأشكال، وتشمل 3 محاور رئيسية؛ أولها المحور الفكري ويشمل استشراف مسببات التطرّف ووقاية الفئات المستهدفة منه، وتفنيد الأفكار المتطرفة ودحضها، وبيان خطورتها على المجتمعات والدول، والتعريف والتوعية بالأطر التشريعية لمكافحة الفكر المتطرّف.

وتضمّن المحور الثاني، المحور الإعلامي، وشمل تقديم محتوى إعلامي متخصص يشجع على التعايش السلمي ونبذ الفكر المتطرّف وإنتاج محتوى إعلامي يعزّز التعايش والاعتدال، وتحليل أساليب استقطاب الشباب، وتكثيف برامج الاعتدال الفكري عبر وسائل الإعلام باستخدام مختلف وسائل الاتصال الجماهيري.

وتضمّن المحور الثالث، المحور التقني الرقمي، ويشمل الحد من علميات الاستقطاب والتجنيد والتمويل التي تمارسها المنظمات المتطرّفة من خلال الشبكة الإلكترونية، وتتبع الأساليب الرقمية للمتطرفين، وكشف خطاب الكراهية والسعي على إزالته. كما نص على تعزيز ثقافة الوسطية والتعايش المشترك، وتوسيع التعاون الدولي في مكافحة الفكر المتطرّف.

ومنح النظام المركز صلاحيات متعددة، أبرزها رصد الفكر المتطرّف وتحليل أساليب التجنيد والاستقطاب، وإعداد الدراسات والبحوث والإحصاءات المتخصصة، وتنظيم مؤتمرات ومنتديات وندوات محلية ودولية، واقتراح تعديلات على الأنظمة ذات العلاقة، فضلاً عن إبرام مذكرات تفاهم واتفاقيات تعاون مع جهات حكومية ودولية ومنظمات متخصصة.

تشكيل مجلس الإدارة

نص النظام على أن يكون للمركز مجلس إدارة لا يقل عدد أعضائه عن 7 أعضاء، يتم تعيينهم وإعفاؤهم بأمر ملكي، لمدة 3 سنوات قابلة للتجديد، ويتولى المجلس رسم السياسات العامة للمركز، واعتماد الخطط واللوائح والميزانيات، وتعيين الرئيس التنفيذي، إضافة إلى صلاحيات تشمل تأسيس أو امتلاك شركات وكيانات غير ربحية داخل المملكة وخارجها، وإنشاء الأوقاف وإدارتها، وقبول الهبات والتبرعات والمنح والوصايا، وإبرام الشراكات والاتفاقيات مع المؤسسات المحلية والدولية.

التصويت الإلكتروني

ألزم النظام المجلس بعقد 4 اجتماعات سنوياً على الأقل، مع السماح بعقد الاجتماعات والتصويت عن بُعد باستخدام وسائل التقنية الحديثة، وإصدار القرارات بالتمرير في الحالات المستعجلة وفق ضوابط محددة. كما شدّد على سرية المعلومات التي يطلع عليها أعضاء المجلس بحكم عضويتهم.

مهمات الرئيس التنفيذي

حدّد النظام اختصاصات الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز، وتشمل إدارة شؤون المركز والإشراف على أعماله، واقتراح الخطط والسياسات واللوائح، وإعداد الميزانيات والتقارير السنوية، والإشراف على العاملين، وإبرام العقود والشراكات بعد موافقة المجلس.

ويأتي النظام في إطار تطوير أدوات المملكة التنظيمية والفكرية والتقنية لمواجهة التطرف، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي في مكافحة خطاب الكراهية والتجنيد الإلكتروني.