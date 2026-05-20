The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is organizing today in Jeddah the 50th edition of the Grand Hajj Symposium under the title "An Effective Platform in Serving the Guests of Allah.. Half a Century of Knowledge Enrichment," with the participation of a select group of scholars and specialists. The symposium will review 50 years of cognitive development in the Hajj system, through 4 tracks that include services, legal foundations, scientific research, and historical memory, in addition to sessions and workshops that explore the future of services for pilgrims and the role of technology and innovation in enhancing the quality of the experience.