تنظّم وزارة الحج والعمرة اليوم في جدة، النسخة الـ50 من ندوة الحج الكبرى تحت عنوان «منصة فاعلة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.. نصف قرن من الإثراء المعرفي»، بمشاركة نخبة من العلماء والمتخصصين. وتستعرض الندوة مسيرة 50 عاماً من التطوير المعرفي لمنظومة الحج، عبر 4 مسارات تشمل الخدمات، والتأصيل الشرعي، والبحث العلمي، والذاكرة التاريخية، إضافة إلى جلسات وورش عمل تبحث مستقبل خدمات الحجاج ودور التقنية والابتكار في رفع جودة التجربة.