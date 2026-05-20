أنهت الجهات المعنية بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من خارج السعودية وداخلها ترتيباتها؛ لضمان أدائهم النسك براحة وطمأنينة. وفي هذا الشأن اطلع مجلس الوزراء برئاسة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في جلسته أمس (الثلاثاء)، على مسارات تنفيذ الخطط المعدّة للحج في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة والمدينة المنورة، كما وقف المجلس على جهود منظومة الحج في تطوير الخدمات والإمكانات البشرية والتقنية والتنظيمية المعدّة لرفع الجاهزية التشغيلية.

وأعدّت القطاعات المعنية، كل في مجالها، الترتيبات والتنظيمات، التي تضمن الحج الميسّر، واتخذت تدابير صارمة؛ لمنع الظواهر السالبة، وألزمت الراغبين في أداء النسك بالحصول على التصريح، والتصدّي لكل محاولات الدخول غير النظامي إلى مكة والمشاعر. كما أصدرت الجهات ذاتها قرارات عقابية حاسمة ضد شركات ومؤسسات تعثّرت في أداء مهماتها في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وفرضت غرامات على متحايلين حاولوا تنظيم حملات غير نظامية.

وفي إطار تسهيل القدوم نجحت وزارة الداخلية والقطاعات الأخرى في تنفيذ مبادرة طريق مكة، التي أسهمت في إضفاء مزيدٍ من الراحة للضيوف القادمين من دولٍ عدة.

كل هذه المجهودات والمبادرات ستثمر، بمشيئة الله، حجاً ناجحاً وآمناً، كما هي الحال في كل عام.