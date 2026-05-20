The relevant authorities responsible for serving the guests of God arriving from outside and inside Saudi Arabia have completed their arrangements to ensure that they perform their rituals with comfort and reassurance. In this regard, the Council of Ministers, chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, reviewed in its session yesterday (Tuesday) the pathways for implementing the plans prepared for Hajj in Mecca, the holy sites, and Medina. The council also examined the efforts of the Hajj system in developing services, human resources, technical capabilities, and organizational measures prepared to enhance operational readiness.

The relevant sectors have prepared arrangements and regulations in their respective fields to ensure a smooth Hajj experience. They have taken strict measures to prevent negative phenomena and required those wishing to perform the rituals to obtain permits, while combating all attempts at unauthorized entry into Mecca and the holy sites. The same authorities have also issued decisive punitive measures against companies and institutions that failed to fulfill their duties in serving the guests of God, imposing fines on fraudsters who attempted to organize unauthorized campaigns.

As part of facilitating arrivals, the Ministry of Interior and other sectors successfully implemented the Makkah Route initiative, which contributed to providing additional comfort for guests arriving from various countries.

All these efforts and initiatives will, God willing, result in a successful and safe Hajj, as is the case every year.