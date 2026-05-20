أطلق وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، في العاصمة الأذربيجانية باكو، برنامج ماجستير الإدارة التنفيذية للمدن (MCA) بالشراكة مع جامعة الملك سعود، وذلك امتداداً لتوجّه المملكة نحو بناء منظومة قيادية متقدّمة لإدارة المدن، وتعزيز كفاءة القيادات الحضرية، ودعم الجهود الرامية إلى تطوير مدن أكثر جودة واستدامة ومحورية للإنسان.

وفي سياق متصل، عقد الوزير الحقيل عدداً من اللقاءات الثنائية على هامش أعمال المنتدى الحضري العالمي الـ13، المنعقد في العاصمة باكو. وشملت لقاءاته وزيرة الإسكان والمرافق والمجتمعات العمرانية في جمهورية مصر العربية راندة المنشاوي، ووزير البيئة والتخطيط العمراني وتغيّر المناخ في الجمهورية التركية مراد قوروم، ووزيرة الإسكان والتخطيط العمراني في مملكة البحرين آمنة الرميحي، إضافة إلى المديرة التنفيذية لبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية (UN-Habitat) آنا كلاوديا روسباخ.

وجرى خلال اللقاءات بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الإسكان والتنمية العمرانية، وتوسيع الشراكات في المشاريع السكنية، وتمكين القطاع الخاص، بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات الدول نحو مدن أكثر حيوية وجودة واستدامة.