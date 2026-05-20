The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, launched the Executive Master of City Management (MCA) program in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, in partnership with King Saud University. This initiative is part of the Kingdom's direction towards building an advanced leadership system for city management, enhancing the efficiency of urban leadership, and supporting efforts to develop cities that are of higher quality, sustainable, and human-centered.

In a related context, Minister Al-Huqail held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 13th World Urban Forum, which is taking place in the capital, Baku. His meetings included discussions with the Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Randa Al-Manshawi; the Minister of Environment, Urban Planning, and Climate Change of the Republic of Turkey, Murat Kurum; the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Amina Al-Rumaihi; in addition to the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Anna Claudia Rosa Bach.

During the meetings, ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of housing and urban development were discussed, as well as expanding partnerships in housing projects and empowering the private sector, contributing to the aspirations of countries towards more vibrant, quality, and sustainable cities.