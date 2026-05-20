طالب مجلس الشورى وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بدراسة إنشاء طرق برية وسكك حديدية إضافية لربط أطراف المملكة، بما يعزّز تكامل وكفاءة منظومة النقل.
وأصدر المجلس في جلسته العادية الثانية والثلاثين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، قراراً دعا فيه الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي إلى تعزيز تنمية سوق البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسريع إصدار التراخيص المنظمة له، بما يحفّز الاستثمار، ويرفع مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي، ووضع آلية لرصد الاستخدامات غير المشروعة للذكاء الاصطناعي ومكافحتها، خصوصاً التزييف العميق، والتضليل الرقمي، بما يعزّز الثقة في البيئة الرقمية. وطالب «الشورى» المركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتطوير سياساته ولوائحه التنظيمية، للتحوّل من إطار التعليم الإلكتروني إلى منظومة التعليم الرقمي الشامل، كما طالب المركز الوطني للدراسات والبحوث الاجتماعية بإجراء مراجعة شاملة لمؤشرات الأداء الإستراتيجية والمبادرات، وتطويرها، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة قياس الأداء وتحسين جودة المخرجات. ودعا المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي إلى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، للإسراع في وضع إجراءات واضحة مدعومة بمحفزات مناسبة، لتعزيز نمو القطاع غير الربحي، وتمكينه من أداء دوره بكفاءة، وطالب صندوق البيئة بتبنّي وتطبيق المعايير الدولية المعتمدة لدى الصناديق البيئية العالمية، وطالب المركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، بتزويده بكافة البيانات والمعلومات الدقيقة ذات الصلة بسلسلة القيمة لإدارة النفايات.
وناقش المجلس، تقارير وكالة الفضاء السعودية، والهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، والهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر، والمركز الوطني لإدارة الدَّيْن، والمركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة، والهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، ونادي سباقات الخيل. وعقب طرح التقارير، أبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنته، فيما طلبت اللجان منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء ومقترحات أو توصيات إضافية والعودة بوجهات نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.
عريشي لهيئة البحر الأحمر: الحوكمة تمنع الازدواجية
طالبت عضو المجلس الدكتورة عائشة عريشي، بوضع إطار لنموذج حوكمة محدد واضح ومتكامل للجهات التي تتقاطع مهماتها مع الهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر، وبررت مطلبها بحداثة تأسيس القطاع السياحي الساحلي، في ظل الإمكانات الهائلة للبحر الأحمر التي تتطلب إبرازها بما يواكب التطلعات. ولاحظت عريشي عدم إتمام العديد من الجهات أعمالها وفق ما أشارت إليه الهيئة في تقريرها عند إيرادها التحديات، ومنها تحدي غياب الحوكمة، ما يتسبب في ازدواجية الإجراءات. النجار لـ«قياس الأداء»:
استفيدوا من التجارب
دعا عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله عمر النجار، المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة إلى تطوير مؤشر وطني شامل لقياس النضج المؤسسي الحكومي وفق منهجيات مرنة وقابلة للتطوير، وبما يتواءم مع طبيعة الجهات الحكومية واختلاف أدوارها واختصاصاتها، ما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأجهزة العامة، وتعزيز استدامة الأداء المؤسسي، وتحسين جودة الخدمات الحكومية، ودعم تنافسية المملكة عالمياً، وتعزيز قدرة القطاع الحكومي على مواكبة التحولات المستقبلية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 بكفاءة وفاعلية أعلى. وتطلّع لاستفادة المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة من التجارب والممارسات الدولية الرائدة في قياس وإدارة الأداء الحكومي، وبناء برامج مستدامة لنقل المعرفة وتطوير القدرات المؤسسية للأجهزة العامة، وتطوير آليات الاستفادة من الوفورات المالية وتوجيهها نحو البرامج والمشاريع ذات الأولوية، وبما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق ومعالجة التحديات المرتبطة بالموارد المالية لديه.
The Shura Council has urged the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services to study the establishment of additional land roads and railways to connect the outskirts of the Kingdom, enhancing the integration and efficiency of the transport system.
In its thirty-second regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, the Council issued a decision calling on the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to enhance the development of the data and artificial intelligence market, expedite the issuance of regulatory licenses for it, stimulate investment, increase the sector's contribution to the GDP, and establish a mechanism to monitor and combat illegal uses of artificial intelligence, particularly deepfakes and digital misinformation, thereby enhancing trust in the digital environment. The Shura Council also requested the National Center for E-Learning to coordinate with relevant entities to develop its policies and regulatory frameworks to transition from an e-learning framework to a comprehensive digital education system. Additionally, the National Center for Social Studies and Research was asked to conduct a comprehensive review of strategic performance indicators and initiatives, and to develop them, contributing to improving performance measurement efficiency and enhancing output quality. The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector was called upon to coordinate with relevant entities to expedite the establishment of clear procedures supported by appropriate incentives to enhance the growth of the non-profit sector and enable it to perform its role efficiently. The Environmental Fund was urged to adopt and implement internationally recognized standards used by global environmental funds, and the National Center for Waste Management was asked to coordinate with relevant parties to provide it with all accurate data and information related to the waste management value chain.
The Council discussed reports from the Saudi Space Agency, the General Authority for Foreign Trade, the Saudi Red Sea Authority, the National Debt Management Center, the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies, the General Authority for Foreign Trade, and the Horse Racing Club. Following the presentation of the reports, Council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding their contents, while the committees requested more time to study the opinions and suggestions or additional recommendations raised by the members and return with their perspectives to the Council in a later session.
Al-Areeshi to the Red Sea Authority: Governance prevents duplication
Council member Dr. Aisha Al-Areeshi called for establishing a clear and comprehensive governance framework for entities whose tasks intersect with those of the Saudi Red Sea Authority. She justified her request by the recent establishment of the coastal tourism sector, given the immense potential of the Red Sea that needs to be highlighted in line with aspirations. Al-Areeshi noted that many entities have not completed their tasks as indicated by the Authority in its report when mentioning challenges, including the challenge of the absence of governance, which leads to procedural duplication. Al-Najjar to the "Performance Measurement":
Learn from experiences
Council member Dr. Abdullah Omar Al-Najjar urged the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies to develop a comprehensive national indicator for measuring governmental institutional maturity based on flexible and adaptable methodologies, aligning with the nature of governmental entities and their differing roles and responsibilities. This would contribute to enhancing the efficiency of public agencies, promoting institutional performance sustainability, improving the quality of government services, supporting the Kingdom's global competitiveness, and enhancing the government's ability to keep pace with future transformations and achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 with greater efficiency and effectiveness. He expressed hope that the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies would benefit from leading international experiences and practices in measuring and managing government performance, building sustainable programs for knowledge transfer and developing institutional capacities for public agencies, and developing mechanisms to utilize financial savings and direct them towards priority programs and projects, contributing to enhancing spending efficiency and addressing challenges related to its financial resources.