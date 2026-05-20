طالب مجلس الشورى وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بدراسة إنشاء طرق برية وسكك حديدية إضافية لربط أطراف المملكة، بما يعزّز تكامل وكفاءة منظومة النقل.

وأصدر المجلس في جلسته العادية الثانية والثلاثين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السُّلمي، قراراً دعا فيه الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي إلى تعزيز تنمية سوق البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسريع إصدار التراخيص المنظمة له، بما يحفّز الاستثمار، ويرفع مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي، ووضع آلية لرصد الاستخدامات غير المشروعة للذكاء الاصطناعي ومكافحتها، خصوصاً التزييف العميق، والتضليل الرقمي، بما يعزّز الثقة في البيئة الرقمية. وطالب «الشورى» المركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتطوير سياساته ولوائحه التنظيمية، للتحوّل من إطار التعليم الإلكتروني إلى منظومة التعليم الرقمي الشامل، كما طالب المركز الوطني للدراسات والبحوث الاجتماعية بإجراء مراجعة شاملة لمؤشرات الأداء الإستراتيجية والمبادرات، وتطويرها، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة قياس الأداء وتحسين جودة المخرجات. ودعا المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي إلى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، للإسراع في وضع إجراءات واضحة مدعومة بمحفزات مناسبة، لتعزيز نمو القطاع غير الربحي، وتمكينه من أداء دوره بكفاءة، وطالب صندوق البيئة بتبنّي وتطبيق المعايير الدولية المعتمدة لدى الصناديق البيئية العالمية، وطالب المركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، بتزويده بكافة البيانات والمعلومات الدقيقة ذات الصلة بسلسلة القيمة لإدارة النفايات.

وناقش المجلس، تقارير وكالة الفضاء السعودية، والهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، والهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر، والمركز الوطني لإدارة الدَّيْن، والمركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة، والهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية، ونادي سباقات الخيل. وعقب طرح التقارير، أبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنته، فيما طلبت اللجان منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء ومقترحات أو توصيات إضافية والعودة بوجهات نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.

عريشي لهيئة البحر الأحمر: الحوكمة تمنع الازدواجية

طالبت عضو المجلس الدكتورة عائشة عريشي، بوضع إطار لنموذج حوكمة محدد واضح ومتكامل للجهات التي تتقاطع مهماتها مع الهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر، وبررت مطلبها بحداثة تأسيس القطاع السياحي الساحلي، في ظل الإمكانات الهائلة للبحر الأحمر التي تتطلب إبرازها بما يواكب التطلعات. ولاحظت عريشي عدم إتمام العديد من الجهات أعمالها وفق ما أشارت إليه الهيئة في تقريرها عند إيرادها التحديات، ومنها تحدي غياب الحوكمة، ما يتسبب في ازدواجية الإجراءات. النجار لـ«قياس الأداء»:

استفيدوا من التجارب

دعا عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله عمر النجار، المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة إلى تطوير مؤشر وطني شامل لقياس النضج المؤسسي الحكومي وفق منهجيات مرنة وقابلة للتطوير، وبما يتواءم مع طبيعة الجهات الحكومية واختلاف أدوارها واختصاصاتها، ما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأجهزة العامة، وتعزيز استدامة الأداء المؤسسي، وتحسين جودة الخدمات الحكومية، ودعم تنافسية المملكة عالمياً، وتعزيز قدرة القطاع الحكومي على مواكبة التحولات المستقبلية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 بكفاءة وفاعلية أعلى. وتطلّع لاستفادة المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة من التجارب والممارسات الدولية الرائدة في قياس وإدارة الأداء الحكومي، وبناء برامج مستدامة لنقل المعرفة وتطوير القدرات المؤسسية للأجهزة العامة، وتطوير آليات الاستفادة من الوفورات المالية وتوجيهها نحو البرامج والمشاريع ذات الأولوية، وبما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق ومعالجة التحديات المرتبطة بالموارد المالية لديه.