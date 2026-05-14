تمر العلاقات بين الصين وأمريكيا مرحلة شديدة الحساسية، ما يجعل القمة المرتقبة بين الزعيمين دونالد ترمب وشي جين بينغ حدثًا ذا تأثير مباشر على الاقتصاد والسياسة الدولية.

ويتوقّع أن تحمل القمة رسائل تتجاوز الطابع البروتوكولي، لتكشف عن شكل التوازنات الجديدة بين القوتين الأكبر عالميًا.

سياسيًا، يتوقّع أن تحاول واشنطن وبكين منع تحوّل المنافسة بينهما إلى صدام مفتوح، خصوصًا في ملفات حسّاسة مثل تايوان وبحر الصين الجنوبي والحرب في أوكرانيا وإيران. وقد تسعى القمة إلى إعادة قنوات الاتصال العسكري والدبلوماسي لتقليل احتمالات سوء التقدير، خصوصًا مع تزايد التوترات الإقليمية.

اقتصاديًا، من المرجح أن تركّز المباحثات على تخفيف حدة التوتر التجاري الذي تصاعد خلال السنوات الأخيرة بسبب الرسوم الجمركية وقيود التكنولوجيا، فواشنطن تسعى لحماية تفوقها الصناعي والتقني، بينما تعمل بكين على تثبيت موقعها كقوة اقتصادية عالمية لا يمكن احتواؤها بسهولة.

لذلك قد نشهد تفاهمات جزئية تتعلق بسلاسل الإمداد والتجارة الإلكترونية والذكاء الاصطناعي، دون الوصول إلى تسوية شاملة للخلافات.

في المقابل، يدرك الطرفان أن العالم يمر بمرحلة اضطراب اقتصادي وأمني تتطلب قدرًا من التعاون في قضايا المناخ والطاقة والاستقرار المالي العالمي. ولهذا يرجّح أن تحمل القمة مزيجًا من التهدئة الحذرة والمنافسة المستمرة، بحيث لا تنهي الخلافات الإستراتيجية، لكنها تمنع انفجارها.

تبدو القمة بين ترمب وشي أقرب إلى محاولة لإدارة الصراع وليس إنهاءه، فالعلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة والصين دخلت مرحلة تنافس طويل الأمد، إلا أن نجاح الحوار بين الزعيمين قد يخفف من حدة الاستقطاب الدولي ويمنح الاقتصاد العالمي قدرًا من الاستقرار المؤقت.