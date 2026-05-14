The relationship between China and the United States is going through a highly sensitive phase, making the upcoming summit between leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping an event with a direct impact on the economy and international politics.

The summit is expected to convey messages that go beyond the ceremonial aspect, revealing the nature of the new balances between the two largest global powers.

Politically, Washington and Beijing are expected to attempt to prevent their competition from turning into an open conflict, especially on sensitive issues such as Taiwan, the South China Sea, the war in Ukraine, and Iran. The summit may seek to restore military and diplomatic communication channels to reduce the chances of miscalculation, particularly with the increasing regional tensions.

Economically, discussions are likely to focus on easing the trade tensions that have escalated in recent years due to tariffs and technology restrictions, as Washington seeks to protect its industrial and technological superiority, while Beijing aims to solidify its position as a global economic power that cannot be easily contained.

Therefore, we may witness partial agreements related to supply chains, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence, without reaching a comprehensive settlement of the disputes.

On the other hand, both sides recognize that the world is going through a phase of economic and security turmoil that requires a degree of cooperation on issues such as climate, energy, and global financial stability. Thus, it is likely that the summit will carry a mix of cautious de-escalation and ongoing competition, such that it does not resolve strategic disagreements but prevents their explosion.

The summit between Trump and Xi appears more as an attempt to manage the conflict rather than to end it, as the relationship between the United States and China has entered a phase of long-term competition. However, the success of dialogue between the two leaders may alleviate the intensity of international polarization and provide the global economy with a degree of temporary stability.