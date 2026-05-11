وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، إلى المملكة المتحدة اليوم، في زيارة رسمية.
ومن المقرر أن يلتقي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان خلال الزيارة بوزيرة الخارجية وشؤون الكومنولث والتنمية في المملكة المتحدة إيفيت كوبر؛ لبحث العلاقات الثنائية، والتطورات الإقليمية والدولية.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in the United Kingdom today for an official visit.
During the visit, Prince Faisal bin Farhan is scheduled to meet with the UK Foreign Secretary and Minister for the Commonwealth and Development, Yvette Cooper, to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.