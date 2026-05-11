وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، إلى المملكة المتحدة اليوم، في زيارة رسمية.

ومن المقرر أن يلتقي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان خلال الزيارة بوزيرة الخارجية وشؤون الكومنولث والتنمية في المملكة المتحدة إيفيت كوبر؛ لبحث العلاقات الثنائية، والتطورات الإقليمية والدولية.