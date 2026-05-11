The security patrols in the holy capital have arrested two Indonesian nationals for committing fraud by posting misleading advertisements offering fake Hajj services through social media. They were found in possession of counterfeit bracelets and Hajj cards, as well as tools used for this purpose. They have been detained, and legal procedures have been initiated against them, and they have been referred to the public prosecution.

The public security authority urges everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj and to report any violations through the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.