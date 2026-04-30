The Ministry of Human Resources clarified that the implementation of the Nitaqat Muttawir program, which began last Sunday, will continue for three years. This step aims to localize more than 340,000 additional jobs for citizens in the private sector, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the labor market. Specialists revealed to "Okaz" that the decision is a corrective phase for the Saudi market based on more precise standards.

Declining to "Red"

According to Human Resources Consultant Osama Al-Shammari, the ministry is working to support the localization axis through the Nitaqat program, which is an organizational tool aimed at increasing the percentage of Saudis in the private sector and stimulating it with a package of support programs to provide sustainable job opportunities for citizens. The new phase focuses on supporting the growth of the private sector and enhancing localization across various sectors.

Al-Shammari added that the decline of many establishments to the red zone with the launch of the "Nitaqat Muttawir" is often due to the recalculation of localization rates based on more precise criteria, such as linking actual wages to insurance data, counting only full-time Saudi workers, and tightening the distribution of localization rates according to activities and regions.

He further stated that some establishments relied on formal employment or low salaries that do not reflect true localization according to the specified wages for each profession, which was immediately reflected in the new evaluation.

Al-Shammari pointed out that the solutions include enhancing digital integration among entities to uncover fraud, raising the minimum calculated wages, and increasing smart inspection visits. Real localization can also be stimulated by supporting targeted training and linking incentives to job sustainability, not just their registration.

Dr. Jumaan Al-Zahrani, a professor of management and business at Taif University, explained that the Nitaqat Muttawir program in its second phase is an extension of the first phase that began in 2022 and created about 550,000 jobs. In this phase, it aims to provide 340,000 jobs. These programs aim to localize current jobs and create opportunities for citizens. Al-Zahrani believes that the ministry should standardize wages and set a minimum for both foreigners and citizens, thus creating a preference for citizens.

Transfer of Labor and Changing Professions

Human resources and labor market expert Ziad Al-Salees revealed that the penalties associated with the Nitaqat system include restricting establishments classified in the red zone from receiving essential services from the ministry, such as labor transfer, changing professions, receiving new visa applications, and renewing work permits for expatriate workers, until localization rates improve.

Al-Salees explained that establishments in higher Nitaqat categories receive full operational services according to the program's regulations, while establishments in the lower category face partial restrictions to encourage them to improve performance.