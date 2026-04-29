أكد‭ ‬شوريون‭ ‬وكُتّاب‭ ‬أهمية‭ ‬عقد‭ ‬قمة‭ ‬خليجية‭ ‬استثنائية،‭ ‬ترأسها‭ ‬المملكة؛‭ ‬وعدّوها‭ ‬قمة‭ ‬ذات‭ ‬حساسية‭ ‬في‭ ‬التوقيت‭ ‬وفي‭ ‬ظل‭ ‬الاعتداءات‭ ‬الإيرانية‭ ‬على‭ ‬دول‭ ‬المنطقة،‭ ‬لافتين‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬نهج‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬الراسخ‭ ‬في‭ ‬احتواء‭ ‬الأزمات،‭ ‬وتحجيم‭ ‬تداعياتها،‭ ‬بتنسيق‭ ‬الجهود،‭ ‬وجدولة‭ ‬المواقف‭ ‬والمخرجات‭.‬

وذهبت‭ ‬عضو‭ ‬مجلس‭ ‬الشورى‭ ‬الدكتورة‭ ‬أمل‭ ‬الهزاني،‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أن‭ ‬استضافة‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬للقمة‭ ‬الخليجية‭ ‬التشاورية‭ ‬تؤكد‭ ‬نهجها‭ ‬في‭ ‬ترسيخ‭ ‬الحوار‭ ‬وتنسيق‭ ‬المواقف‭ ‬بين‭ ‬دول‭ ‬مجلس‭ ‬التعاون،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يعزز‭ ‬التكامل،‭ ‬ويصون‭ ‬الاستقرار‭ ‬في‭ ‬ظل‭ ‬بيئة‭ ‬إقليمية‭ ‬معقدة،‭ ‬تتطلب‭ ‬مزيداً‭ ‬من‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬المشترك‭ ‬وإستراتيجيات‭ ‬أكثر‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬لإدارة‭ ‬الأزمات،‭ ‬موضحةً‭ ‬أن‭ ‬دول‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬بذلت‭ ‬مساعي‭ ‬دبلوماسية‭ ‬لاحتواء‭ ‬التوتر،‭ ‬مع‭ ‬تمسّكها‭ ‬بعدم‭ ‬توظيف‭ ‬أراضيها‭ ‬لأي‭ ‬أعمال‭ ‬عدائية،‭ ‬في‭ ‬وقت‭ ‬واصلت‭ ‬فيه‭ ‬إيران‭ ‬توسيع‭ ‬رقعة‭ ‬التصعيد،‭ ‬لافتةً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬إدانة‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬لهذه‭ ‬الممارسات‭ ‬باعتبارها‭ ‬خرقاً‭ ‬للقانون‭ ‬الدولي‭ ‬وتهديداً‭ ‬للأمن‭ ‬الإقليمي،‭ ‬مع‭ ‬تأكيد‭ ‬دول‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬على‭ ‬وحدة‭ ‬أمنها‭ ‬وعدم‭ ‬التهاون‭ ‬في‭ ‬حماية‭ ‬سيادتها،‭ ‬مع‭ ‬ترحيبها‭ ‬بقرار‭ ‬مجلس‭ ‬الأمن‭ (‬2817‭) ‬الذي‭ ‬أدان‭ ‬الهجمات‭ ‬الإيرانية،‭ ‬مشيرةً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أن‭ ‬آثار‭ ‬الأزمة‭ ‬لم‭ ‬تقتصر‭ ‬على‭ ‬الإطار‭ ‬الإقليمي،‭ ‬بل‭ ‬امتدت‭ ‬لتطال‭ ‬الاقتصاد‭ ‬العالمي،‭ ‬خصوصاً‭ ‬في‭ ‬ظل‭ ‬تأثر‭ ‬الملاحة‭ ‬في‭ ‬مضيق‭ ‬هرمز،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يستدعي‭ ‬الحفاظ‭ ‬على‭ ‬تدفق‭ ‬التجارة‭ ‬وإمدادات‭ ‬الطاقة‭. ‬وأضافت‭ ‬الهزاني‭: ‬دائماً‭ ‬ما‭ ‬تبرهن‭ ‬دول‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬على‭ ‬جاهزيتها‭ ‬في‭ ‬مواجهة‭ ‬التهديدات‭ ‬وتعزيز‭ ‬التنسيق‭ ‬الاقتصادي‭ ‬واللوجستي،‭ ‬في‭ ‬ظل‭ ‬مواصلة‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬أداء‭ ‬دورها‭ ‬المحوري‭ ‬في‭ ‬استقرار‭ ‬أسواق‭ ‬الطاقة،‭ ‬ودعمها‭ ‬الكامل‭ ‬لدول‭ ‬الخليج،‭ ‬ومساندتها‭ ‬لكل‭ ‬ما‭ ‬من‭ ‬شأنه‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬أمنها،‭ ‬مع‭ ‬تأييد‭ ‬جهود‭ ‬التهدئة‭ ‬والسعي‭ ‬نحو‭ ‬حلول‭ ‬دائمة‭ ‬للأزمة‭.‬

فيما‭ ‬يرى‭ ‬عضو‭ ‬مجلس‭ ‬الشورى‭ ‬فضل‭ ‬سعد‭ ‬البوعينين،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬انعقاد‭ ‬القمة‭ ‬الخليجية‭ ‬التشاورية‭ ‬أتى‭ ‬في‭ ‬وقت‭ ‬تشهد‭ ‬فيه‭ ‬المنطقة‭ ‬ودول‭ ‬الخليج‭ ‬مخاطر‭ ‬أمنية‭ ‬واقتصادية‭ ‬بسبب‭ ‬الحرب‭ ‬الأمريكية‭ ‬الإيرانية،‭ ‬لافتاً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أن‭ ‬ولي‭ ‬العهد‭ ‬الأمير‭ ‬محمد‭ ‬بن‭ ‬سلمان‭ ‬تبنى‭ ‬الدعوة‭ ‬لانعقاد‭ ‬القمة‭ ‬التشاورية‭ ‬من‭ ‬أجل‭ ‬التنسيق‭ ‬لاحتواء‭ ‬تداعياتها‭ ‬على‭ ‬المنطقة‭ ‬ودول‭ ‬المجلس‭ ‬وشعوبها،‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يحقّق‭ ‬أمن‭ ‬واستقرار‭ ‬الدول‭ ‬الخليجية‭ ‬والمنطقة‭ ‬عموماً‭.‬

من‭ ‬جهته،‭ ‬أوضح‭ ‬عضو‭ ‬مجلس‭ ‬الشورى‭ ‬الدكتور‭ ‬عبدالله‭ ‬عمر‭ ‬النجار،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬القمة‭ ‬الخليجية‭ ‬الاستثنائية‭ ‬في‭ ‬جدة‭ ‬تؤكد‭ ‬تماسك‭ ‬المنظومة‭ ‬الخليجية،‭ ‬وقدرتها‭ ‬على‭ ‬التعامل‭ ‬مع‭ ‬التحديات‭ ‬الاستثنائية‭ ‬التي‭ ‬تمر‭ ‬بها‭ ‬المنطقة،‭ ‬امتداداً‭ ‬لمسيرة‭ ‬راسخة‭ ‬انطلقت‭ ‬منذ‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يقارب‭ ‬نصف‭ ‬قرن،‭ ‬لافتاً‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أن‭ ‬هذه‭ ‬القمة‭ ‬تكتسب‭ ‬أهمية‭ ‬خاصة‭ ‬في‭ ‬ظل‭ ‬دقة‭ ‬المرحلة‭. ‬وعدّ‭ ‬رئاسة‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬للقمة‭ ‬تأكيداً‭ ‬لدورها‭ ‬المحوري‭ ‬في‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬الخليجي‭ ‬المشترك،‭ ‬والدفع‭ ‬نحو‭ ‬تنسيق‭ ‬أكثر‭ ‬فاعلية‭ ‬واستشراف‭ ‬آفاق‭ ‬مستقبلية‭ ‬أكثر‭ ‬استقراراً‭ ‬وأمناً‭. ‬وعلّق‭ ‬آمالاً‭ ‬كبيرة‭ ‬بأن‭ ‬تسهم‭ ‬نتائج‭ ‬القمة‭ ‬في‭ ‬بلورة‭ ‬مخرجات‭ ‬عملية‭ ‬ومتوازنة‭ ‬تعزز‭ ‬أمن‭ ‬واستقرار‭ ‬دول‭ ‬الخليج،‭ ‬وتدعم‭ ‬قدرتها‭ ‬على‭ ‬مواجهة‭ ‬التداعيات‭ ‬المحتملة‭ ‬للأزمات‭ ‬الإقليمية‭ ‬والدولية،‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يحفظ‭ ‬مصالح‭ ‬شعوبها‭ ‬ويعزز‭ ‬مكانتها‭ ‬في‭ ‬مواجهة‭ ‬التحديات‭ ‬المستقبلية‭.‬

فيما‭ ‬يرى‭ ‬المفكر‭ ‬الدكتور‭ ‬محمد‭ ‬الرميحي،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬كل‭ ‬الطرق‭ ‬الدبلوماسية‭ ‬مع‭ ‬الجارة‭ ‬إيران‭ ‬لم‭ ‬تكن‭ ‬كافية،‭ ‬وأن‭ ‬منفذ‭ ‬ومخطط‭ ‬الاعتداءات‭ ‬على‭ ‬بلداننا‭ ‬لا‭ ‬يفهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬السياسية‭ ‬والعلاقات‭ ‬الدولية‭. ‬وأضاف‭ ‬الرميحي‭: ‬تم‭ ‬الاعتداء‭ ‬علينا‭ ‬مرتين‭ ‬الأولى‭ ‬بالصواريخ‭ ‬والمسيّرات،‭ ‬والثانية‭ ‬بقفل‭ ‬مضيق‭ ‬هرمز‭ ‬الشريان‭ ‬الدولي‭ ‬لنا‭ ‬وللعالم،‭ ‬مؤكداً‭ ‬أنه‭ ‬لا‭ ‬بد‭ ‬من‭ ‬موقف‭ ‬خليجي‭ ‬طويل‭ ‬المدى‭ ‬يُرسم‭ ‬بعقل‭ ‬وبقدرات‭ ‬وطنية‭ ‬للوقوف‭ ‬في‭ ‬وجه‭ ‬المشروع‭ ‬الإيراني‭.‬