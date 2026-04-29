Shura members and writers emphasized the importance of holding an exceptional Gulf summit, chaired by the Kingdom; considering it a summit of sensitivity in timing and in light of Iranian attacks on the countries of the region. They pointed out the Kingdom's steadfast approach in containing crises and mitigating their repercussions through coordinated efforts, scheduling positions, and outcomes.

Member of the Shura Council, Dr. Amal Al-Hazani, stated that the Kingdom's hosting of the consultative Gulf summit confirms its approach in establishing dialogue and coordinating positions among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which enhances integration and preserves stability in light of a complex regional environment that requires more joint work and more efficient strategies for crisis management. She clarified that the Council's countries have made diplomatic efforts to contain tensions while adhering to not using their territories for any hostile actions, at a time when Iran continued to expand the scope of escalation. She noted the Kingdom's condemnation of these practices as a violation of international law and a threat to regional security, with the Council countries affirming their unity in security and their unwavering commitment to protecting their sovereignty, welcoming the Security Council's decision (2817) that condemned the Iranian attacks. She pointed out that the effects of the crisis were not limited to the regional framework but extended to impact the global economy, especially in light of the impact on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which necessitates maintaining the flow of trade and energy supplies. Al-Hazani added: The Council countries always demonstrate their readiness to face threats and enhance economic and logistical coordination, while the Kingdom continues to play its pivotal role in stabilizing energy markets, fully supporting Gulf countries, and assisting in all that enhances their security, while endorsing efforts for de-escalation and seeking permanent solutions to the crisis.

Member of the Shura Council, Fadl Saad Al-Bouainain, believes that the convening of the consultative Gulf summit came at a time when the region and Gulf countries are witnessing security and economic risks due to the American-Iranian war. He pointed out that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman adopted the call for the consultative summit to coordinate efforts to contain its repercussions on the region and the Council countries and their peoples, achieving security and stability for the Gulf states and the region as a whole.

For his part, member of the Shura Council, Dr. Abdullah Omar Al-Najjar, clarified that the exceptional Gulf summit in Jeddah confirms the cohesion of the Gulf system and its ability to deal with the exceptional challenges facing the region, extending a solid journey that began nearly half a century ago. He pointed out that this summit gains special importance in light of the precision of the phase. He considered the Kingdom's presidency of the summit as a confirmation of its pivotal role in enhancing joint Gulf action and pushing towards more effective coordination and envisioning more stable and secure future horizons. He expressed great hopes that the summit's outcomes would contribute to formulating practical and balanced results that enhance the security and stability of Gulf countries and support their ability to face potential repercussions of regional and international crises, preserving the interests of their peoples and enhancing their position in facing future challenges.

Meanwhile, thinker Dr. Mohammed Al-Rumaihi believes that all diplomatic avenues with neighboring Iran have not been sufficient, and that the outlet and scheme of attacks on our countries cannot be understood in political and international relations. Al-Rumaihi added: We have been attacked twice, the first with missiles and drones, and the second by closing the Strait of Hormuz, the international artery for us and the world, affirming that there must be a long-term Gulf position drawn with reason and national capabilities to stand against the Iranian project.