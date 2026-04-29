In continuation of its efforts to serve the guests of الرحمن and ensure their performance of rituals in safety and security, the authorities concerned with Hajj this year have emphasized the strict adherence to health requirements for those wishing to perform the rituals. They have placed the condition of "ability" as the foremost requirement, along with vaccinating the guests of الرحمن against various diseases; ensuring the safety of hundreds of thousands who are preparing to perform the rituals this year with complete physical and mental capacity to endure the performance of the rites and move between the holy sites without health complications.

The Saudi Ministry of Health, along with the Public Health Authority "Weqaya," has informed those coming for Hajj about the health requirements that prevent severe exhaustion or death resulting from the inability to withstand physical effort, in addition to limiting the spread of infections by requiring vaccinations before and after arriving at the holy sites through dozens of medical centers, field teams, and hospitals in various locations.

All these measures come as a confirmation of Saudi Arabia's care and concern for serving the guests of الرحمن and providing all means and assistance for them to perform a safe and ideal Hajj.