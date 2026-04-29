استكمالاً لخطواتها في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتأمين أدائهم نسكهم في سلامة وأمن، شدّدت الجهات المعنية بالحج هذا العام على الراغبين في أداء النسك الالتزام الصارم بالاشتراطات الصحية، ووضعت شرط «الاستطاعة» في أول المتطلبات، وتحصين ضيوف الرحمن ضد الأمراض المختلفة؛ ضماناً لسلامة مئات الآلاف، الذين يتأهبون لأداء النسك في هذا العام بقدرة بدنية ونفسية مكتملة لتحمل أداء الشعائر والتنقل بين المشاعر المقدسة دون تعقيدات صحية.

وتولّت وزارة الصحة السعودية، ومعها هيئة الصحة العامة «وقاية»، تبصير القادمين للحج بالموجبات الصحية، التي تمنع حالات الإرهاق الشديد أو الوفاة الناتجة عن عدم تحمل المجهود البدني، إلى جانب الحد من انتشار العدوى من خلال اشتراط التحصينات قبل وبعد القدوم إلى المشاعر المقدسة عبر عشرات المراكز الطبية والفرق الميدانية والمستشفيات في مختلف المواقع.

كل هذه الإجراءات تأتي تأكيداً على رعاية السعودية واهتمامها بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتوفير كل السبل والمعينات لهم لأداء حج آمن ومثالي.