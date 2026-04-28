The municipalities proposed banning the display of low-value food products at checkout lanes in stores and central markets.

A corrective period of 3 years was granted to implement the proposal to ban the display or provision of any food products on the side shelves at checkout lanes, unless they have high nutritional value, with a requirement to clearly define the displayed food items and to include a statement affirming their high nutritional value, while not opposing the display of any consumables or non-food products on the shelves of checkout lanes.

The proposed regulation exempted fresh vegetables and fruits from the ban, including any mix of salads without croutons, but the exemption does not include dried vegetables and fruits. The proposal revealed a list of allowed exceptions for display, which includes bottled mineral drinking water, sugar-free gum and candy, with the possibility of including any other exceptions that may be issued later by the General Authority for Food and Drug.

According to the proposal, establishments are granted a corrective period of 3 years starting from the date of publication, to enable grocery stores, supermarkets, and central markets to fully implement the new requirements and comply with the display regulations.