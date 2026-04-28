Under the patronage of the Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University will celebrate this evening (Tuesday) the graduation of a new batch of its students for the academic year 1447 AH at the university's sports stadium.

The graduation ceremony for female students will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, the 12th and 13th of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447 AH, corresponding to April 29-30, 2026, with the attendance of the wife of the Prince of the region, Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki, at the university's sports stadium, in a festive atmosphere that reflects the joy of graduates over the fruits of years of effort and academic achievement.

The total number of graduates this year has reached 7,866 students, including 1,882 male students and 5,984 female students, across various disciplines, reflecting quality educational outcomes that contribute to supporting the labor market with qualified national competencies.

For his part, the university president, Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, confirmed that this ceremony embodies the harvest of an academic journey rich in achievements, noting that the graduates represent a fundamental pillar in the national development process, and are the result of the significant support and continuous attention that the wise leadership gives to the education sector.

He added that the university continues to develop its academic and research programs in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing that the graduates today are beginning a new phase filled with opportunities, wishing them success in serving their country and contributing to its development.

Dr. Al-Harbi concluded his speech by congratulating the graduates and their families, expressing his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the region and his wife for their patronage and honoring this precious occasion.