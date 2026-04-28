برعاية أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تحتفل مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل بتخريج دفعة جديدة من طلابها للعام الجامعي 1447هـ في الاستاد الرياضي بالجامعة.

فيما يقام حفل تخريج الطالبات يومي الأربعاء والخميس 12-13 من ذي القعدة 1447هـ الموافق 29-30 أبريل 2026، وذلك بحضور حرم أمير المنطقة الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي في الاستاد الرياضي بالجامعة، في أجواء احتفالية تعكس فرحة الخريجين والخريجات بثمرة سنوات من الجهد والتحصيل العلمي.

وقد بلغ إجمالي عدد الخريجين لهذا العام 7866 طالبًا وطالبة، منهم 1882 طالبًا و5984 طالبة، في مختلف التخصصات، ما يعكس مخرجات تعليمية نوعية تسهم في دعم سوق العمل بكفاءات وطنية مؤهلة.

من جانبه، أكد رئيس الجامعة الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي أن هذا الحفل يجسد حصاد مسيرة أكاديمية حافلة بالإنجاز، مشيرًا إلى أن الخريجين والخريجات يمثلون ركيزة أساسية في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية، ونتاج الدعم الكبير والاهتمام المستمر الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة لقطاع التعليم.

وأضاف أن الجامعة مستمرة في تطوير برامجها الأكاديمية والبحثية بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، مؤكدًا أن الخريجين اليوم يبدأون مرحلة جديدة مليئة بالفرص، متمنيًا لهم التوفيق في خدمة وطنهم والمساهمة في بنائه.

واختتم الدكتور الحربي كلمته مهنئًا الخريجين والخريجات وأسرهم، معربًا عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة، ولحرمه على رعايتهما وتشريفهما هذه المناسبة الغالية.