رئيس وزراء ماليزيا يستقبل الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي

استقبل دولةُ رئيس وزراء ماليزيا، داتو سري أنور إبراهيم، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في القصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة الماليزيّة «كوالالمبور».
وشهد اللقاءُ حواراً موسّعاً حولَ جُملةٍ من القضايا الإسلاميّة والدوليّة ذاتِ الصِّلة برسالة رابطة العالم الإسلامي وأهدافها، من بينها: موضوعات القمّة الثالثة المُرتَقَبة لقادة الأديان، التي ستنعقد قريباً في العاصمة «كوالالمبور»، بالتزامُن مع انعقادِ الدَّورةِ الرابعةِ لـ«مجلس علماء آسيان»، الذي أسَّسَتْهُ رابطةُ العالَم الإسلامي.
The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Sri Anwar Ibrahim, received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the President of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa at the presidential palace in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
The meeting featured an extensive dialogue on a number of Islamic and international issues related to the message and objectives of the Muslim World League, including: topics for the upcoming third summit of religious leaders, which will be held soon in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, coinciding with the fourth session of the "ASEAN Scholars Council," which was established by the Muslim World League.