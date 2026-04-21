استقبل دولةُ رئيس وزراء ماليزيا، داتو سري أنور إبراهيم، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في القصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة الماليزيّة «كوالالمبور».

رئيس وزراء ماليزيا يستقبل الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي

وشهد اللقاءُ حواراً موسّعاً حولَ جُملةٍ من القضايا الإسلاميّة والدوليّة ذاتِ الصِّلة برسالة رابطة العالم الإسلامي وأهدافها، من بينها: موضوعات القمّة الثالثة المُرتَقَبة لقادة الأديان، التي ستنعقد قريباً في العاصمة «كوالالمبور»، بالتزامُن مع انعقادِ الدَّورةِ الرابعةِ لـ«مجلس علماء آسيان»، الذي أسَّسَتْهُ رابطةُ العالَم الإسلامي.

رئيس وزراء ماليزيا يستقبل الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي