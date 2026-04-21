رئيس وزراء ماليزيا يستقبل الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato' Sri Anwar Ibrahim, received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the President of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa at the presidential palace in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting featured an extensive dialogue on a number of Islamic and international issues related to the message and objectives of the Muslim World League, including: topics for the upcoming third summit of religious leaders, which will be held soon in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, coinciding with the fourth session of the "ASEAN Scholars Council," which was established by the Muslim World League.