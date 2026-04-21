التقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز عبدالله المطر، أمس، في القاهرة، المندوب الدائم لدولة فلسطين لدى الجامعة السفير مهند العكلوك.
وجرى خلال اللقاء، تبادل الأحاديث الودية، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، في إطار تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق بين الجانبين داخل منظومة العمل العربي المشترك.
The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Matar, met yesterday in Cairo with the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the League, Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk.
During the meeting, friendly conversations were exchanged, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest, within the framework of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two sides within the Arab joint action system.