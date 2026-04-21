التقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز عبدالله المطر، أمس، في القاهرة، المندوب الدائم لدولة فلسطين لدى الجامعة السفير مهند العكلوك.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، تبادل الأحاديث الودية، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، في إطار تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق بين الجانبين داخل منظومة العمل العربي المشترك.