تُعدّ المظلات في المسجد النبوي الشريف واحدة من أبرز المنجزات الهندسية الحديثة التي سخّرتها المملكة لخدمة المصلين والزوار، وقد أصبحت اليوم عنصرًا أساسيًا في تجربة الزيارة الروحانية داخل ساحات المسجد. فمنذ أن بدأت فكرة المشروع، كان الهدف هو توفير بيئة مريحة وآمنة تحمي القاصدين من حرارة الشمس الشديدة في الصيف، ومن تجمعات المياه والانزلاق عند هطول الأمطار، مع الحفاظ على الطابع الجمالي والروحاني للمكان.

انتشرت في ساحات المسجد النبوي 250 مظلة عملاقة تُعد من أكبر المظلات المتحركة في العالم، وقد صُممت بارتفاع يتراوح بين 14.4 و15.3 متر، فيما يبلغ وزن المظلة الواحدة نحو 40 طنًا، ما يعكس حجم الدقة الهندسية المستخدمة في تصنيعها وتركيبها. وتغطي المظلة الواحدة مساحة تتسع لأكثر من 900 مصلٍ، مما يجعلها عنصرًا مهمًا في إدارة الحشود خلال أوقات الذروة، خصوصا في شهر رمضان وموسم الحج. وتتميز هذه المظلات بتيجان نحاسية مطلية بالذهب تضفي على الساحات منظرًا معماريًا فريدًا ينسجم مع قدسية المسجد ورونقه التاريخي.

انسيابية وتحد من المخاطر

وتعمل المظلات بنظام آلي متطور يتيح فتحها وإغلاقها بانسيابية عالية، حيث تُفتح عادة في ساعات النهار لحماية المصلين من أشعة الشمس، وتُغلق عند الغروب أو عند الحاجة. كما زُوّدت المظلات بنظام تبريد متكامل يضم مئات مراوح الرذاذ التي تعمل على تلطيف الأجواء وخفض درجات الحرارة، مما يهيئ بيئة مريحة للمصلين على مدار اليوم. وإلى جانب ذلك، تحتوي المظلات على نظام إنارة متناسق يضفي على الساحات جمالًا وروحانية خاصة في ساعات الليل.

ولا يقتصر دور المظلات على توفير الظل والتبريد، بل تسهم أيضًا في تعزيز السلامة عبر الحد من مخاطر الانزلاق أثناء الأمطار، بفضل تصميمها الذي يسمح بتصريف المياه بكفاءة عالية. وقد أصبحت هذه المظلات اليوم جزءًا لا يتجزأ من المشهد العمراني للمسجد النبوي، وجزءًا من التجربة الإيمانية التي يعيشها الزائر في رحاب هذا المكان المبارك.

ويمثل مشروع المظلات شاهدًا حيًا على العناية الكبيرة التي توليها المملكة بالحرمين الشريفين، وحرص القيادة على تسخير أحدث التقنيات الهندسية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن. فقد تحولت هذه المظلات من مجرد منشآت معمارية إلى منظومة متكاملة تجمع بين الجمال والوظيفة، وتضع راحة الزائر وسلامته في مقدمة الأولويات، لتبقى ساحات المسجد النبوي نموذجًا عالميًا في الجمع بين العمارة الحديثة والروحانية العميقة.