The canopies in the Prophet's Mosque are considered one of the most prominent modern engineering achievements that the Kingdom has dedicated to serving worshippers and visitors. They have become an essential element in the spiritual experience within the mosque's courtyards. Since the inception of the project, the goal has been to provide a comfortable and safe environment that protects visitors from the intense summer heat and from water accumulation and slipping during rainfall, while maintaining the aesthetic and spiritual character of the place.

In the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque, 250 giant canopies have been installed, making them some of the largest moving canopies in the world. They are designed to a height ranging from 14.4 to 15.3 meters, with each canopy weighing about 40 tons, reflecting the precision of engineering used in their manufacturing and installation. Each canopy covers an area that accommodates more than 900 worshippers, making it an important element in crowd management during peak times, especially during Ramadan and the Hajj season. These canopies feature copper crowns coated with gold, adding a unique architectural view that harmonizes with the sanctity and historical charm of the mosque.

Smooth Operation and Risk Reduction

The canopies operate with an advanced automated system that allows them to open and close smoothly. They are usually opened during daylight hours to protect worshippers from the sun's rays and are closed at sunset or as needed. Additionally, the canopies are equipped with a comprehensive cooling system that includes hundreds of mist fans that help to moderate the atmosphere and lower temperatures, creating a comfortable environment for worshippers throughout the day. Furthermore, the canopies have a coordinated lighting system that adds beauty and a special spirituality to the courtyards at night.

The role of the canopies is not limited to providing shade and cooling; they also contribute to enhancing safety by reducing the risks of slipping during rain, thanks to their design that allows for efficient water drainage. These canopies have now become an integral part of the urban landscape of the Prophet's Mosque and a part of the spiritual experience that visitors live in this blessed place.

The canopy project stands as a living testament to the great care the Kingdom gives to the Two Holy Mosques and the leadership's commitment to utilizing the latest engineering technologies to serve the guests of Allah. These canopies have transformed from mere architectural structures into a comprehensive system that combines beauty and functionality, prioritizing the comfort and safety of visitors, ensuring that the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque remain a global model for blending modern architecture with deep spirituality.