Under the guidance of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, issued administrative decisions to promote (1069) individuals to the ranks following their current ranks, across various specialties.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for the attention and follow-up that security personnel receive, and he conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, for his support of security personnel in various fields.

The Director of Public Security congratulated the promoted individuals, asking the Almighty -Glory be to Him- for their success and achievement in carrying out their duties, and that the promotion serves as an incentive for them to exert more effort and dedication in serving their religion, their king, and their country.