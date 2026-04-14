بتوجيه وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، أصدر مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، قرارات إدارية بترقية (1069) فردًا، للرتب التي تلي رتبهم، بمختلف التخصصات.

ورفع الفريق محمد البسامي الشكر والتقدير للقيادة على ما يحظى به رجال الأمن من اهتمام ومتابعة، معبرًا عن شكره وتقديره لوزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمه لرجال الأمن في شتى المجالات.

وهنأ مدير الأمن العام الأفراد المترقين، سائلًا المولى -عز وجل- لهم التوفيق والنجاح في تنفيذ مهماتهم، وأن تكون الترقية حافزًا لهم لبذل مزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة دينهم ومليكهم ووطنهم.