The data from the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed an increase in the total volume of facilities provided to small, medium, and micro enterprises from the banking sector and financing companies in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2025 to 467.7 billion riyals, an increase of 33% compared to 2024.



According to the data, medium enterprises topped the total volume of facilities with approximately 220.9 billion riyals, followed by small enterprises with about 163.5 billion riyals, and micro enterprises with 83.3 billion riyals.



Medium enterprises in the Kingdom are classified as those with revenues ranging from 40 to 200 million riyals or with a number of employees between 50 and 249. Small enterprises are those that achieve annual revenues between 3 to 40 million riyals or have between 6 to 49 employees, while micro enterprises are those that achieve annual revenues of less than 3 million riyals and have fewer than 5 employees.



Acquisition Ratios



The financing provided by the banking sector reached 446.6 billion riyals, representing about 95% of the total facilities, while the facilities provided by financing companies amounted to 21.1 billion riyals, equivalent to 5%.



Medium enterprises accounted for 48% of the total facilities provided by the banking sector by the end of 2025, equivalent to 212.2 billion riyals, followed by small enterprises valued at 154.4 billion riyals, while the share of micro enterprises was approximately 80.1 billion riyals.



Small enterprises accounted for 9.1 billion riyals of the total facilities provided by financing companies, while the share of medium enterprises was about 8.8 billion riyals by the end of 2025.