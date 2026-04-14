كشفت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع إجمالي حجم التسهيلات المقدمة للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة ومتناهية الصغر من القطاع المصرفي وشركات التمويل في السعودية بنهاية عام 2025 إلى 467.7 مليار ريال، وبزيادة قدرها 33% عن عام 2024.


ووفقاً للبيانات، تصدرت المنشآت المتوسطة إجمالي حجم التسهيلات بنحو 220.9 مليار ريال، ثم المنشآت الصغيرة بنحو 163.5 مليار ريال، ومتناهية الصغر بـ 83.3 مليار ريال.


وتُصنف المنشآت المتوسطة في المملكة على أنها التي يبلغ حجم إيراداتها من 40 إلى 200 مليون ريال أو عدد موظفيها بين 50 إلى 249 موظفاً، أما المنشآت الصغيرة، فهي التي تحقق إيرادات سنوية بين 3 إلى 40 مليون ريال أو يتراوح عدد موظفيها بين 6 إلى 49 موظفاً، بينما المنشآت متناهية الصغر فهي التي تحقق إيرادات سنوية تقل عن 3 ملايين ريال، والتي تضم أقل من 5 موظفين.


نسب الاستحواذ


وبلغت التمويلات المقدمة من القطاع المصرفي 446.6 مليار ريال، ما يمثل نحو 95% من إجمالي التسهيلات، وبلغت التسهيلات المقدمة من شركات التمويل 21.1 مليار ريال ما يعادل 5%.


واستحوذت المنشآت المتوسطة على 48% من إجمالي التسهيلات المقدمة من القطاع المصرفي بنهاية عام 2025، ما يعادل 212.2 مليار ريال، تليها المنشآت الصغيرة بقيمة 154.4 مليار ريال، فيما بينما بلغت حصة المنشآت متناهية الصغر نحو 80.1 مليار ريال.


واستحوذت المنشآت الصغيرة على 9.1 مليار ريال من إجمالي التسهيلات المقدمة من شركات التمويل، كما بلغت حصة المنشآت المتوسطة نحو 8.8 مليار ريال بنهاية عام 2025.