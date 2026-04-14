كشفت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» الإسرائيلية تفاصيل وتطورات جديدة في قضية الاغتصاب التي هزت الوسط الفني الإسرائيلي، وتتعلق بالفنانة والمغنية الشهيرة شاي لي أتاري.

وفقاً للصحيفة تقدمت امرأة أخرى تدعى نعومة شحر بشكوى رسمية ضد المشتبه به نفسه، متهمة إياه باغتصابها قبل نحو أربع سنوات، وأدلت شحر بشهادة مفصلة في مقابلة تلفزيونية، وصفت فيها الاعتداء الذي تعرضت له، مما أعطى زخماً جديداً للتحقيق الذي فتح مجدداً.

تعود القضية الأساسية إلى 2011، إذ تقدمت شاي لي أتاري بشكوى إلى الشرطة الإسرائيلية تتهم رجلاً باغتصابها في موقف سيارات المبنى الذي كانت تسكن فيه، وفي 2022، كشفت أتاري عن الحادثة علناً في فيلمها الوثائقي الختامي «ضوء مصباح واحد»، مما دفع الشرطة إلى إعادة فتح التحقيق.

وتشهد القضية الآن معركة قانونية حادة حول نشر اسم المشتبه به، إذ سمحت محكمة تل أبيب المركزية بنشر الاسم بعد تعزز الشبهات، لكن المشتبه به تقدم بطلب استئناف إلى محكمة العليا، التي قررت في مارس الماضي تأجيل القرار وطالبت بتقديم حجج إضافية، مع النظر في تقرير نفسي يتعلق بخطر الانتحار لدى المشتبه به.

وأكدت الصحيفة أن الحادث الجديد أدى إلى زيادة الضغط العام على السلطات، وأصبح المشتبه به الذي يظل اسمه محظوراً حالياً محور حملات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط جدل واسع حول حماية خصوصية المشتبه به مقابل حق الضحايا في الكشف عن هويته.

وشاي لي أتاري هي مغنية وكاتبة أغانٍ إسرائيلية معروفة، نجت أيضاً من هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، وأثارت قضيتها نقاشاً عاماً كبيراً في المجتمع الإسرائيلي حول الاعتداءات الجنسية، وثقافة الصمت، وحماية هوية المشتبه بهم في مثل هذه القضايا.

وتُعد هذه القضية جزءاً من موجة أوسع من الكشف عن حالات اعتداء جنسي في الوسط الفني والثقافي الإسرائيلي خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ طالبت العديد من الضحايا بتعديل قوانين نشر أسماء المشتبه بهم لتسهيل الإبلاغ عن الجرائم.