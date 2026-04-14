The Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" revealed new details and developments in the rape case that has shaken the Israeli artistic community, involving the famous artist and singer Shai Li Atar.

According to the newspaper, another woman named Na'ama Shahar has filed an official complaint against the same suspect, accusing him of raping her about four years ago. Shahar provided a detailed testimony in a television interview, describing the assault she endured, which has given new momentum to the investigation that has been reopened.

The original case dates back to 2011, when Shai Li Atar filed a complaint with the Israeli police accusing a man of raping her in the parking lot of the building where she lived. In 2022, Atar publicly revealed the incident in her final documentary "One Lamp Light," prompting the police to reopen the investigation.

The case is now witnessing a fierce legal battle over the publication of the suspect's name, as the Tel Aviv District Court allowed the name to be published after the suspicions were strengthened. However, the suspect filed an appeal to the Supreme Court, which decided in March to postpone the decision and requested additional arguments, considering a psychological report related to the suspect's risk of suicide.

The newspaper confirmed that the new incident has increased public pressure on the authorities, and the suspect, whose name remains currently prohibited, has become the focus of campaigns on social media, amidst widespread debate about protecting the suspect's privacy versus the victims' right to disclose his identity.

Shai Li Atar is a well-known Israeli singer and songwriter who also survived the attack on October 7, 2023. Her case has sparked significant public discussion in Israeli society about sexual assaults, the culture of silence, and the protection of suspects' identities in such cases.

This case is part of a broader wave of revelations about sexual assault cases in the Israeli artistic and cultural community in recent years, as many victims have called for amendments to the laws regarding the publication of suspects' names to facilitate reporting crimes.