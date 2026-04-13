Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important arteries for oil transport in the world, has been halted following Washington's announcement of maritime measures against Iran.

The halt in ship movement came immediately after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the implementation of a maritime blockade aimed at reducing Iranian oil exports.

This step is seen as a significant escalation, as international parties monitor the developments in this vital corridor through which a large percentage of global energy supplies pass.

The disruption of navigation in the strait has raised increasing concerns about potential repercussions on oil markets, including supply disruptions and rising prices, given the pivotal role the strait plays in global oil trade.