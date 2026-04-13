توقفت حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم شرايين نقل النفط في العالم، عقب إعلان واشنطن فرض إجراءات بحرية ضد إيران.

وجاء توقف حركة السفن مباشرة بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بدء تطبيق حصار بحري يستهدف الحد من صادرات النفط الإيرانية.

ويُنظر إلى هذه الخطوة باعتبارها تصعيدًا لافتًا، في وقت تتابع فيه الأطراف الدولية تطورات الوضع في هذا الممر الحيوي الذي تمر عبره نسبة كبيرة من إمدادات الطاقة العالمية.

وأثار تعطل الملاحة في المضيق مخاوف متزايدة من تداعيات محتملة على أسواق النفط، بما في ذلك اضطراب الإمدادات وارتفاع الأسعار، نظرًا للدور المحوري الذي يلعبه المضيق في حركة التجارة النفطية العالمية.