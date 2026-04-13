A person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting incident that occurred inside a restaurant in New Jersey, while authorities confirmed that the situation is under control and there is no ongoing threat to residents.

The police announced that the incident took place inside a branch of Chick-fil-A in Union County, where one person lost their life and six others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The county prosecutor's office clarified in a statement yesterday (Sunday) that initial investigations indicate that the shooting was not random, without disclosing any potential motives so far. The statement also confirmed that no suspects had been arrested at the time of its issuance, emphasizing that there is no direct or ongoing threat to residents.

Officials noted that the recorded injuries are not believed to be serious, as the injured are receiving medical care in hospitals, and their condition is stable.

In a statement from a witness, a driver working in ride-sharing services reported hearing more than seven gunshots from a close distance as he approached the scene of the incident.

The homicide unit of the county prosecutor's office continues its intensive investigations as part of efforts to determine the circumstances of the incident and track down those responsible.