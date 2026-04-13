قُتل شخص وأُصيب ستة آخرون في حادث إطلاق نار وقع داخل مطعم بولاية نيوجيرسي، فيما أكدت السلطات أن الوضع تحت السيطرة ولا يوجد تهديد مستمر للسكان.

وأعلنت الشرطة أن الحادث وقع داخل أحد فروع مطعم Chick-fil-A في مقاطعة يونيون كاونتي، حيث لقي شخص مصرعه فيما أُصيب ستة آخرون بجروح متفاوتة.

وأوضح مكتب المدعي العام في المقاطعة، في بيان أمس (الأحد)، أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن إطلاق النار لم يكن عشوائياً، دون الكشف عن دوافع محتملة حتى الآن. كما أكد البيان عدم توقيف أي مشتبه بهم حتى لحظة صدوره، مع التشديد على عدم وجود تهديد مباشر أو مستمر للسكان.

وأشار المسؤولون إلى أن الإصابات المسجلة لا يُعتقد أنها خطيرة، إذ يتلقى المصابون الرعاية الطبية في المستشفيات، وحالتهم مستقرة.

وفي إفادة لشاهد عيان، أوضح سائق يعمل في خدمات النقل الذكي أنه سمع أكثر من سبع طلقات نارية من مسافة قريبة أثناء اقترابه من موقع الحادث.

وتواصل وحدة جرائم القتل التابعة لمكتب المدعي العام في المقاطعة تحقيقاتها المكثفة، في إطار مساعٍ لتحديد ملابسات الواقعة وتعقب المسؤولين عنها.