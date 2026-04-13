The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has provided an exemption service for the mahram for those wishing from domestic pilgrims, both citizens and residents, to perform the Hajj rituals this year 1447 AH.

It clarified that the service is available through the "Nusk" application or the official website, noting that priority is given to those who have not performed Hajj for more than 5 years, and eligibility is granted to those who have performed Hajj for less than 5 years.

It explained that a condition for benefiting from the service is that the accompanying person must not have previously performed the Hajj obligation, indicating that the reservation fee is to be paid in one installment via the payment system within 72 hours from the time of completing the reservation until the date of 1447/11/27 AH.

In the same context, it was decided to suspend the issuance of Umrah permits through the "Nusk" platform for Saudi citizens, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and residents in the Kingdom, starting from Saturday, 1 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447 AH (April 18, 2026) until Sunday, 14 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH (May 31, 2026).

The Ministry of Interior emphasized that entry into the holy city of Mecca or staying there is not allowed for holders of all types of visas, except for those holding a Hajj visa, starting from next Saturday.

This comes as part of the arrangements and procedures aimed at maintaining the safety of the guests of Allah and performing the Hajj obligation securely, easily, and with peace of mind.

According to the instructions, starting from today (Monday), residents wishing to enter the holy capital must obtain official permits from the relevant authorities, and entry is prohibited for those who do not have these permits. Exceptions are made for those holding a resident identity issued from Mecca, or those with a Hajj permit, or a work permit in the holy sites issued electronically through "Absher Individuals" and "Muqeem Portal" in technical integration with the "Permit" platform.

The Ministry renewed that the last date for departing pilgrims holding an Umrah visa from the Kingdom is next Saturday.

It called for adherence to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season and cooperation with the relevant authorities to ensure the security and safety of the guests of Allah, emphasizing that violating these instructions exposes offenders to legal penalties.