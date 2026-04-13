أتاحت وزارة الحج والعمرة خدمة الاستثناء للمحرم للراغبين من حجاج الداخل من المواطنين والمقيمين في أداء مناسك الحج لهذا العام 1447هـ.

وبينت أن الخدمة متوفرة عبر تطبيق «نسك» أو الموقع الإلكتروني، مشيرةً إلى استثناء الأسبقية لمن مضى على حجه أكثر من 5 سنوات، واستثناء الأحقية لمن مضى على حجه أقل من 5 سنوات.

وأوضحت أن شرط الاستفادة من الخدمة ألا تكون المرافقة قد سبق لها أداء فريضة الحج، مشيرةً إلى أنه يتم سداد قيمة الحجز دفعة واحدة عبر نظام سداد خلال 72 ساعة من وقت إتمام الحجز وحتى تاريخ 1447/11/27هـ.

في السياق نفسه تقرر إيقاف إصدار تصاريح العمرة عبر منصة «نسك» لمواطني السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والمقيمين في المملكة، اعتباراً من السبت 1 ذي القعدة 1447هـ 18 أبريل 2026م حتى الأحد 14 ذي الحجة 1447هـ الموافق 31 مايو 2026م.

وشددت وزارة الداخلية على عدم السماح بدخول مدينة مكة المكرمة أو البقاء فيها لحاملي التأشيرات بأنواعها كافة، باستثناء الحاصلين على تأشيرة الحج، اعتباراً من السبت القادم.

جاء ذلك ضمن الترتيبات والإجراءات التي تهدف إلى المحافظة على سلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وأداء فريضة الحج بأمن ويسر وطمأنينة.

وطبقاً للتعليمات فإنه اعتباراً من اليوم (الإثنين) يُشترط على المقيمين الراغبين في الدخول إلى العاصمة المقدسة الحصول على تصاريح رسمية من الجهات المختصة، ويُمنع دخول غير الحاصلين على هذه التصاريح. ويُستثنى من ذلك من يحمل هوية مقيم صادرة من مكة المكرمة، أو من لديه تصريح حج، أو تصريح عمل في المشاعر المقدسة صادر إلكترونياً من خلال «أبشر أفراد» و«بوابة مقيم» بالتكامل التقني مع منصة «تصريح».

وجددت الداخلية أن آخر موعد لمغادرة القادمين بتأشيرة عمرة من المملكة هو يوم السبت القادم.

ودعت إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام، والتعاون مع الجهات المعنية لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وأكدت أن مخالفة هذه التعليمات تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية.