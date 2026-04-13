At exactly 2 PM GMT (5 PM Saudi time) today (Monday), the American-Iranian confrontation took a decisive turn, with the implementation of maritime blockade measures targeting Iranian ports, in a move that reflects the transition of the conflict from statements to practical application, amid warnings of wide-ranging implications for the security of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Announcement of implementation.. "The blockade has begun now"



Reports indicate that the United States has officially begun to impose a maritime blockade on Iran, in a development considered the most dangerous since tensions escalated between the two sides, with signs of tightening restrictions on the movement of ships heading to or departing from Iranian ports.



Restrictions on access to Iranian ports



In this context, a British maritime authority revealed that it received information indicating that restrictions on access to Iranian ports would begin today, reinforcing the hypothesis of an undeclared international coordination to support the American step, and increasing Tehran's maritime isolation.



Hormuz under pressure.. the threat of mines



For his part, the head of operations in the U.S. Navy warned that the threats of laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz represent an asymmetric challenge, emphasizing that any attempt to close the vital corridor will face complex measures, given the operational environment's difficulty and sensitivity.



Decision in the making.. and the blockade is a complicated option



U.S. military officials indicated that the Central Command is working on finalizing the decision regarding the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, acknowledging that implementing the maritime blockade remains an extremely challenging option due to the intertwining of international interests and the associated risks.



Divergent positions.. and stalled negotiations



This escalation coincides with the continued stalemate in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, amid discussions of Pakistani attempts to contain the crisis, without achieving any tangible breakthrough so far, while international parties confirm that the ceasefire remains in place in a fragile manner.



Escalation threatens the global energy artery



This move places the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors, at the center of the storm, with fears of direct impacts on oil supplies and global markets, at a time when the likelihood of slipping into a broader confrontation beyond the limits of traditional engagement is increasing.