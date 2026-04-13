في تمام الساعة الثانية عصراً بتوقيت غرينتش (الخامسة مساء بتوقيت السعودية) اليوم (الإثنين)، دخلت المواجهة الأمريكية–الإيرانية منعطفاً حاسماً، مع بدء تنفيذ إجراءات حصار بحري تستهدف موانئ إيران، في خطوة تعكس انتقال الصراع من التصريحات إلى التطبيق الميداني، وسط تحذيرات من تداعيات واسعة على أمن الملاحة الدولية في مضيق هرمز.


إعلان التنفيذ.. «الحصار بدأ الآن»


أفادت تقارير إعلامية متداولة بأن الولايات المتحدة بدأت فعلياً فرض حصار بحري على إيران، في تطور يُعد الأخطر منذ تصاعد التوتر بين الطرفين، مع مؤشرات على تشديد القيود على حركة السفن المتجهة إلى الموانئ الإيرانية أو المغادرة منها.


قيود على الوصول للموانئ الإيرانية


في السياق ذاته، كشفت هيئة بحرية بريطانية عن تلقيها معلومات تفيد بفرض قيود على الوصول إلى الموانئ الإيرانية بدءاً من اليوم، ما يعزز فرضية وجود تنسيق دولي غير معلن لدعم الخطوة الأمريكية، ويزيد من عزلة طهران بحرياً.


هرمز تحت الضغط.. التهديد بالألغام


من جهته، حذّر رئيس العمليات في البحرية الأمريكية من أن تهديدات زرع الألغام في مضيق هرمز تمثل تحدياً غير متماثل، مؤكداً أن أي محاولة لإغلاق الممر الحيوي ستواجه بإجراءات معقدة، في ظل صعوبة البيئة العملياتية وحساسيتها.


قرار قيد البلورة.. والحصار خيار معقّد


وأشار مسؤولون عسكريون أمريكيون إلى أن القيادة المركزية تعمل على بلورة القرار النهائي بشأن حصار مضيق هرمز، مع الإقرار بأن تنفيذ الحصار البحري يظل خياراً إشكالياً بالغ الصعوبة، نظراً لتداخل المصالح الدولية وحجم المخاطر المرتبطة به.


مواقف متباينة.. ومفاوضات متعثرة


يتزامن هذا التصعيد مع استمرار تعثر المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط حديث عن محاولات باكستانية لاحتواء الأزمة، دون تحقيق اختراق ملموس حتى الآن، فيما تؤكد أطراف دولية أن وقف النار لا يزال قائماً بشكل هش.


تصعيد يهدد شريان الطاقة العالمية


يضع هذا التحرك مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم ممرات الطاقة في العالم، في قلب العاصفة، مع مخاوف من تأثيرات مباشرة على إمدادات النفط والأسواق العالمية، في وقت تتزايد فيه احتمالات الانزلاق إلى مواجهة أوسع تتجاوز حدود الاشتباك التقليدي.