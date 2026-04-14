تتجه كاسحات أمريكية إلى الشرق الأوسط، وقال موقع «وور تايم زون» إن كاسحتي ألغام أمريكيتين من فئة «أفينجر»، كانتا متمركزتين في اليابان، رُصدتا تبحران غرباً خارج المحيط الهادئ خلال الأيام الماضية، في مؤشر على استعدادات تجريها واشنطن لعملية واسعة النطاق لإزالة الألغام في مياه الشرق الأوسط.


حصار بحري ونزع الألغام


وتتزامن التحركات مع تصريحات للرئيس دونالد ترمب ومسؤولين آخرين، أفادت بأن عمليات تطهير «هرمز» من الألغام الإيرانية تجري على قدم وساق، في إطار حصار بحري أعلنته الولايات المتحدة على جميع الموانئ الإيرانية.


وشوهدت السفينتان «يو إس إس تشيف» و«يو إس إس بايونير» وهما تصلان إلى سنغافورة في 8 أبريل، ثم تتجهان غرباً بعد يومين.


وأظهرت بيانات تتبع السفن عبر موقع «مارين ترافيك» أن الكاسحتين (من طراز «أفينجر») تتجهان شمال غرب عبر مضيق ملقا، فيما أفادت تقارير غير مؤكدة بوصولهما إلى ميناء آو ماخام في فوكيت بتايلند.


ورغم أن وجهتهما النهائية لا تزال غير معلنة، فإن موقع «يو إس إن آي نيوز» ذكر خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع أنه تم إرسالهما إلى منطقة مسؤولية القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم).


غواصات مسيّرة تحت الماء


ومن المتوقع أن تتضح ملامح مهمة إزالة الألغام، بما في ذلك دور سفن «أفينجر» القادمة من اليابان وعودة السفن القتالية الساحلية من المحيط الهادئ، خلال الأيام القادمة.


وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أعلنت أن قواتها بدأت في تهيئة الظروف اللازمة لإزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز، بعد أن عبرت المدمرتان «يو إس إس فرانك إي. بيترسون» و«يو إس إس مايكل مورفي» من فئة «أرلي بيرك» المضيق، وعملتا في الخليج العربي ضمن مهمة تهدف إلى ضمان خلوه تماماً من الألغام البحرية التي زرعها الحرس الثوري الإيراني. وأضافت أن قوات أمريكية إضافية، تشمل غواصات مسيّرة تحت الماء، ستنضم إلى جهود إزالة الألغام في الأيام القادمة.


3 سفن قتالية بحرية


وقبل اندلاع النزاع الأخير مع إيران في فبراير، كانت البحرية الأمريكية تمتلك ثلاث سفن قتالية ساحلية من فئة «إندبندنس» مجهزة لمهمات إزالة الألغام، وهي «تولسا» و«سانتا باربرا» و«كانبرا»، متمركزة في البحرين. وقد ارتبط وصول هذه السفن العام الماضي بإخراج أربع سفن من فئة «أفينجر» من الخدمة، كانت تتخذ من البحرين مقراً لها لعقود.


إلا أن السفن الثلاث أُعيد نشرها، وظهرت «تولسا» و«سانتا باربرا» في ماليزيا ثم سنغافورة الشهر الماضي، بينما ورد أن «كانبرا» كانت تبحر في المحيط الهندي اعتباراً من 19 مارس. ورُصدت «تولسا» لاحقاً وهي تتجه شمال غرب عبر مضيق ملقا في 3 أبريل.


منصة مثالية لإطلاق مروحيات


وتم رصد سفينة القاعدة البحرية الاستكشافية «يو إس إس جون إل كانلي» من فئة «لويس بي بولر»، والمتمركزة في جزيرة سايبان، وهي تتجه غرباً مارّة بسنغافورة في 23 مارس، ثم جرى تتبعها في المحيط الهندي، مما أثار تكهنات بأنها متجهة إلى الشرق الأوسط أيضاً.


وتُعد هذه السفينة منصة مثالية لإطلاق مروحيات «إم إتش-53 إي سي دراغون» المتخصصة في كشف الألغام، كما يمكنها دعم عمليات التفتيش والصعود والاستيلاء في إطار الحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية.