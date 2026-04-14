American minesweepers are heading to the Middle East, and the website "War Time Zone" reported that two American minesweepers of the "Avenger" class, which were stationed in Japan, were spotted sailing westward out of the Pacific Ocean in recent days, indicating preparations being made by Washington for a large-scale mine-clearing operation in the waters of the Middle East.



Naval blockade and mine clearance



The movements coincide with statements from President Donald Trump and other officials, indicating that operations to clear the Strait of Hormuz of Iranian mines are underway, as part of a naval blockade announced by the United States on all Iranian ports.



The ships "USS Chafee" and "USS Pioneer" were seen arriving in Singapore on April 8, then heading west two days later.



Ship tracking data from the "Marine Traffic" website showed that the two minesweepers (of the "Avenger" class) are heading northwest through the Strait of Malacca, while unconfirmed reports indicated their arrival at Ao Makham port in Phuket, Thailand.



Although their final destination remains unannounced, the "USNI News" website mentioned over the weekend that they were sent to the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).



Unmanned underwater vehicles



Details of the mine-clearing mission, including the role of the "Avenger" ships coming from Japan and the return of coastal combat ships from the Pacific, are expected to become clearer in the coming days.



The US Central Command announced that its forces have begun preparing the necessary conditions for mine clearance in the Strait of Hormuz, after the destroyers "USS Frank E. Peterson" and "USS Michael Murphy" of the "Arleigh Burke" class crossed the strait and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a mission aimed at ensuring it is completely free of naval mines planted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. They added that additional American forces, including unmanned underwater vehicles, will join the mine-clearing efforts in the coming days.



3 coastal combat ships



Before the recent conflict with Iran erupted in February, the US Navy had three coastal combat ships of the "Independence" class equipped for mine-clearing missions: "Tulsa," "Santa Barbara," and "Canberra," stationed in Bahrain. The arrival of these ships last year was linked to the decommissioning of four "Avenger" class ships that had been based in Bahrain for decades.



However, the three ships were redeployed, with "Tulsa" and "Santa Barbara" appearing in Malaysia and then Singapore last month, while "Canberra" was reported to be sailing in the Indian Ocean as of March 19. "Tulsa" was later spotted heading northwest through the Strait of Malacca on April 3.



An ideal platform for launching helicopters



The exploratory base ship "USS John L. Canley," of the "Lewis B. Puller" class, stationed on Saipan Island, was spotted heading west past Singapore on March 23, and was subsequently tracked in the Indian Ocean, raising speculation that it is also headed to the Middle East.



This ship is considered an ideal platform for launching "MH-53E Sea Dragon" helicopters specialized in mine detection, and it can also support inspection, boarding, and seizure operations as part of the blockade imposed on Iranian ports.